Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Maggie Emerson, Kyra Nelson, Colleen Flinn, Ava Marshia, Lauren Joy, Jade Lamarre, Rylie Cadieux, Jordan Alley, Karli Blood, Zoe Crocker, Kyra Nelson and Felicity Sulham were all named to girls softball All Mountain teams.
Vermont favorite Zach Nugent will open the 2022 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Final Fridays, this week, on Railroad Street.
A new exhibit, In a Different Hue: Race and Representation, will be unveiled tomorrow (Sunday) at the Old Stone House Museum to mark Juneteenth activities.
Weathervane Theatre is presenting a free outdoor show - North Country Shakes: A Dream Within a Dream - throughout the weekend.
Local podcaster Erica Heilman won a Peabody Award for her extraordinary work with Tara Reese on the heart-wrenching story of Finn and the Bell.
Lisbon native Sam Natti was named the new principal of Lisbon Regional School.
St. Johnsbury Academy has hired Binaca Hanson as Assistant Headmaster for Academic and Student Life.
Chad Miller will serve as the new deputy fire chief for Littleton Fire Rescue.
John Dennis, David Piers, Trevor Lussier, Fritz Hauser and Will Fowler will represent Vermont in the 2022 Twin State Baseball Classic. Danville coach Nick DeCaro will be among their coaches.
Four local track stars (Cooper Brueck, Jaden Beardsley, Thankful Cilwik and Brooke White) earned top-10 overall finishes in the 46th Vermont high school decathlon state championships.
Leaders from Catamount Arts were among the presenters (Ashley Van Zandt, Molly Stone and Sarah Amos) at the Levitt National Convening, three days of education, collaboration, and celebration with Levitt AMP Series presenters from all over the country.
More caterpillars and caterpillar experts joined their winged friends from the Shippee Family Eye Care Butterfly House at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium this week.
Local artist Ben Barnes is featured at the Satellite Gallery.
Lifeguard Kaiya Billig was the first person off the new diving board at Kiwanis Pool. She was followed by a host of St. Johnsbury School seventh graders.
Rural Arts Collaborative, in the Greensboro area, was the recent recipient of $159,640 grant through the Afterschool & Summer Expanding Access Grants program administered by Vermont Afterschool.
The Littleton Select Board on Monday approved a new ordinance allowing Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles to ride along a segment of Industrial Park Road and Burndy Road to connect to a trail access point farther west, at the snowmobile crossing.
Lyndon Institute science teacher Jill Nichols has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 David J. Dwyer Teacher of the Year Award.
Lennox Louis Davis and Lainey Grace Perkins were born.
St. Johnsbury Academy baseball players Fritz Hauser, Will Fowler and Tyler Holm all earned All-Metro honors.
Longtime LI soccer coach Dick McCarthy announced his retirement from the pitch after a long and successful career.
The Kingdom All Stars won the statewide “Beats for Good” contest and earned a place on stage at the National Life Group Do Good Fest.
The St. Johnsbury School, Danville High School, North Country Union High School, White Mountains Regional High School, Lake Region, North Country Charter Academy, Profile and Canaan all celebrated the Class of 2022.
Littleton celebrated the 20th annual Pollyanna Day.
More than two dozen volunteers turned out to tackle various projects on “Damn it, Do It Day” in Lyndon.
The Vermont Arts Council announced Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury will receive a Digital Capacity grant worth $120,000.
Mother and daughter co-authors Clarissa and Casey Kendall held a book signing at the Littleton Toy and Book Shop.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Vermont state champion 4x800 squad (Andrew Thornton- Sherman, Hale Boyden, Nathaniel Bernier and Evan Thornton-Sherman) set a new state record at the 2022 New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship.
North Country Union’s James Cilwick competed in the New England Track & Field competition and then set off with a 40-pound pack of gear to hike home from Connecticut via the Long Trail.
About 100 area residents took a stand against gun violence in Littleton.
Sixteen independent wellness practitioners held an open house in their new Heart Space Collaborative home at the Ralston Building.
Aaron Palm was appointed to the Haverhill Cooperative School Board.
The Lyndon Institute and Woodsville softball teams both capped perfect seasons with State Championships. Both teams were repeat champions.
The Lyndon Institute, Hazen Union and Blue Mountain baseball teams all competed for State Championships.
Lunenburg held its first open mic night of the season at the Old Congregational Church.
Discovery St. Johnsbury brought food trucks together on Bay Street for a new monthly Popup at the Pavilion.
The Gear Library in Bethlehem is a smash hit and plans to expand.
Kevin Doyon joined our team in the news and sports departments.
James Dickinson of Bethlehem, N.H. was recognized by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association for 40 years of safe, accident-free driving of a commercial tractor-trailer.
The United Community Church in St. Johnsbury welcomed its new called pastor, Rev. Andrew Ponder Williams.
Norcom Mortgage, a family-owned mortgage company, recently announced the opening of its first New Hampshire branch in Littleton, to be run by Kim Doolan.
Woodsville senior ace Mackenzie Kingsbury was named Division IV pitcher of the while classmate Anny McIntyre was named player of the year, as chosen by the New Hampshire Softball Coaches’ Association.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Anny McIntyre, Emily Farr, Kylie Lachance, Mya Brown, Leah Krull, Maddie Roy, Alyvia Jaimes, Katherine Bushey, Taytum Adams and Lexus McIntosh were all named to All-State Softball Teams.
The top-seeded St. Johnsbury Academy ultimate frisbee team made it to the State Championship game.
Dog Mountain is hosting the 2022 Founders Celebration Dog Party in honor of the lives and loves of Dog Mountain’s visionaries, Stephen and Gwen Huneck.
Catamount Arts has announced an event for Make Music VT, on Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. at the courthouse bandstand in St. Johnsbury.
This summer, Catamount Arts’ mobile stage will bring six free shows to Newport’s Wednesdays on the Waterfront, three free shows to St. Johnsbury’s Final Fridays, and eight free shows to the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain.
Summer plans for downtown Littleton are firming up with Littleton First Friday Arts, more bookings at the Littleton Opera House, and an upcoming public information session on the Riverfront Commons project.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
