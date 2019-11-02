Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Thousands of local revelers braved scary weather for local trick & treating.
NVU-Lyndon is hosting the North Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championships for the first time since 2011.
Jacqueline Maker (LHS), Olivia Sarkis (WHS), Conner Maccini (WHS), Connor Ash (Pro), Todd Krol-Corless (LHS), Hunter Palmieri (SJA), Trey Alercio (SJA), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), Sadie Bora (LI), Olivia Matteis (LI), Riann Fortin (NCU), Addison Cook (NCU), and McKenna Marquis (NCU) were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Thanks to the efforts of KCP Presents and Catamount Arts, 15-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs will play in Lyndonville, Friday night, Nov. 15. The breathtaking sounds of world-renowned Stile Antico will light up the United Community Church next Sunday.
The Twilight Players’ Dance Ensemble will hold their 8th annual fall recital next week at the Alexander Twilight Theatre.
Thanks largely to the hard work of Chris Carr and his crew, Fenton Chester opened this week for skating.
Lyndon and Newport were named “Best Places to Buy Homes in Vermont” by MoneyInc. Newport ranked number one, with the lowest cost of living, a lakeside small city with easy access to outdoor recreation.
The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium’s STEM Lab will hold an open house on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. to showcase recent efforts by local students.
St. Paul’s in Lancaster is kicking off another year of Tuesday Soup Nights this week.
The Newbury Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $106,286 from FEMA to replace equipment.
Lyndon Rescue will be keeping one of its ambulances at the Lyndonville Fire Station for another year.
Dr. Alberto Perez recently joined the Emergency Medical team at North Country Hospital.
Lyndon Institute’s Sage Gosselin and North Country Union’s Addy Cook were named Hoagie’s Athletes of the week by our sports staff.
Trio Solisti performers today at the South Church Hall as part of the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
Northern Counties Health Care recently welcomed Family Nurse Practitioners Elise Rozendaal NP-C and Rebecca Tatel RN APRN, and Behavioral Health Specialist Charlie Charlton LCSW to the Hardwick Area Health Center.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital are partnering with artist Lynda Cutrell to bring The 99 Faces Project, an exhibit of 99 portraits, sculptures and paintings that destigmatize mental health, to the Northeast Kingdom.
Dr. Anthony Salerni, Spine Surgeon at Littleton Regional Healthcare, is now performing a two-level cervical disc replacement procedure utilizing an innovative medical device.
More than 250 individuals attended the 7th Annual Littleton Regional Healthcare Health Rocks wellness fair.
Governor Phil Scott toured the Kingdom this week.
Students in a new after-school home economics class at St. Johnsbury School recently cooked and served a meal for school families.
Eight Northeast Kingdom players were picked to represent the north squad in the Vermont North-South Senior All-Star Football game, including Lyndon’s Trevor Bassett (OL), North Country’s Sam Austin (RB), and six players from top-ranked, unbeaten St. J, which hosts Essex in the Division I semifinals this weekend. The Hilltoppers chosen include Trey Alercio (QB), Caleb Anderson (OL), Jack Cushman (OL), Wilder Hudson (LB), David Hutchison (WR), Hunter Palmieri (WR).
St. Johnsbury Academy alumna Hannah Rowe was the female champion at the Cape Cod Marathon.
Lancaster resident Jean Oleson was recently honored with the 2019 Community Builder Award by North Star Lodge No. 8, Free & Accepted Masons.
The White Mountains Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Kathy Meddings the DAR Community Service Award.
The annual Paul Sweeney Memorial Coat Drive, which will be held at the Good Shepherd Catholic School, is currently taking coats. Drop off new and/or clean, gently used winter coats and children’s winter outerwear at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Chapel and Kingdom Internal Medicine, Passumpsic Savings Bank (St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville & Danville) and Community National Bank (St. Johnsbury & Lyndonville) by Nov. 8.
Jackson Francis Rowe and Maya Natalie Davis were born.
Lyndon Institute recently received a mini-grant that will enable the construction of a yurt platform on the LI property at Binney Woods as part of LI’s GO! Get Outside Campaign, provided through the Kingdom Trails Association.
Today Northeast Kingdom Youth Services is hosting the 16th Annual Walk for Homeless Youth and Young Adults.
It’s an all-NEK championship in the Northern Vermont Youth Football League DII Super Bowl today in Essex. The Rodliff Raiders play North Country.
The North Country Public Safety Foundation honored dozens of first responders at the 12th annual awards ceremony.
Approximately 150 runners accepted the Good Shepherd School annual Kingdom Challenge.
Littleton eighth graders just wrapped up their “Socktober” drive to collect over 500 pairs of socks for locals in need.
Riverside School welcomed new teachers Sean Fortier (phys ed) and Roy Starling (Latin).
St. Johnsbury artist Sachiko Yoshida is featured in the prestigious Vermont Arts Council Spotlight Gallery in Montpelier.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forest named Sugar Hill’s Susan Schibanoff as Conservationist of the Year award.
Former Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren was sworn-in as a Vermont Superior Court Judge by Gov. Phil Scott at the Caledonia County Court House.
Umbrella hosted a Walk For Justice to conclude the organization’s month-long observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Beth Morin was promoted to Vice President and Senior Loan Operations Officer at Community National Bank.
Mike Whaley received the Distinguished Alumni Award during Homecoming & Family Weekend at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus. Gail Heidtmann Marine received the Loyalty Award.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.