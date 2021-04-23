Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Surrounded by loving family and friends, four-year-old Kathryn Waters is responding favorably to cancer treatments for her inoperable brain tumor.
With tremendous talent and work ethic, Julia Before is soaring to the top spot in all her athletic and academic pursuits.
The Daughters of the American Revolution John de Crevecoeur Chapter is planning to restore the Hardwick Center Cemetery.
“The Listen Up Project,” a musical written and inspired by Vermont teenagers, is seeking local youth ages 13 to 19 to perform in its touring production.
Local logger and entrepreneur Heath Bunnell is opening the Kirby Mulch Company today.
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez was named the Caledonian-Record Girls Basketball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Sakoya Sweeney (LR), Robin Nelson (LR), Sage Smith (CA), Riann Fortin (NC), McKenna Marsh (NC), Tia Martinez (LR), Olivia Sarkis (W), Colleen Flinn (D), Kadienne Whitcomb (LI), Hannah Brown (LHS), Cora Nadeau (NC) and Samantha Howe (CA) were named the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen Girls Basketball Team by our sports staff.
Littleton will host First Friday Arts events throughout the summer, allowing musicians, artists, and more to reconnect with the community.
James Frase-White was featured in our new Creatives & COVID series.
Kelleigh Simpson, Emma Newland, Tyler Hicks, Delaney Rankin, Kaia Anderson, Taylor Farnsworth, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Merrick Hemond, Hannah Angell, Isabella Bostic, Lizzy Jones, Denzel Ebohon, Natalie Tenney, Jaydin Royer and Kadienne Whitcomb were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Long-time Littleton Regional Healthcare volunteers Perry and Eschol Goodell donated 12 brand-new standard wheelchairs to the hospital.
North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.
Plans and support are advancing for a broadband communications district in the North Country.
Local owners of all-terrain vehicles will be able to ride on Newport City streets by June.
Lancaster’s Cub Scout Pack 219 and Boy Scout Troop 219 ceremonially disposed of 50 tattered, torn American flags at Centennial Park on Main Street.
Kelly Allen and Theodore “TJ” Van Liew, of Rocky Hill, Conn., announced their engagement.
Cassandra Dexter and Umer Ghaznavi announced their engagement.
Mason Thomas Lowell and Gary Ziggy Murphy were born.
The latest unemployment report shows jobs continue to trickle back into the Northeast Kingdom as the state is now 1 year removed from the worst of the pandemic’s effects on employment.
Littleton restaurateur and entrepreneur Emshika Alberini appeared on the Food Network’s “Chopped” series.
Local law enforcement and the DEA are partnering in a regional drug take-back effort this weekend.
Four 25-foot sugar maple trees now line the south drive at McIndoe Falls Academy in Barnet thanks to donations from alumnus Wally Thrall, Schichtel’s Nursery, Rowden’s Crane Service and a handful of volunteers.
St. Johnsbury Academy celebrated Earth Day early in Chapel when Josie Sestito announced the donation of an electric vehicle for the school’s Driver’s Education Program from Abel Toll, owner of the Autosaver Group.
North Country’s Daniel Lanoue was named the Caledonian-Record Boys Hockey Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Katelyn Greene and Bryson Lamontagne got perfect attendance awards at the North Country Charter Academy.
Tina Tripodina was named a 2021 New Century Transfer Scholar at CCV.
Kay Conner (SJA), Lily Barth (SJA) and Matthew Califano (homeschool) won national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Safe Haven Farm is filling an equine therapy need through the Kingdom Therapeutics program.
An effort is underway to restore Bethlehem’s long-abandoned Maplewood Railroad Station.
Korey Champney was named the Caledonian-Record Girls Hockey Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Locals Zebb Winot and Jaden Hayes of St. Johnsbury and Isaiah LaPlume of North Country will represent Vermont in the 68th annual all-star Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
St. Johnsbury is making plans to reopen the Welcome Center.
Local artists Kathy Stark and Lian Brehm are on display at Lyndonville’s Satellite Gallery.
The Weathervane Theatre announced their guest directors for Season 56.
Dr. J. Alexander Kussad opened Kingdom Dentistry in Lyndonville, taking over Dr. John Armstrong’s practice.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
