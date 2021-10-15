Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
State officials, community partners, local politicians and members of a workforce development crew gathered at Tamarlane Farm in Lyndonville to laud both the state’s farmers and the Vermont Barn Painting Project. The project started in Caledonia County in 2010 and expanded to serve the entire state in 2020.
H.O.P.E. received a $7,500 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.
Improvements to the wastewater treatment plant were celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Whitefield. The $8.5 million project was named for the late William “Bill” Robinson, who served as the wastewater treatment facility superintendent for 25 years.
The St. Johnsbury School’s emergency sewer system repair project came in under budget.
Repeat Champion. A year after sharing the state golf crown, North Country senior Austin Giroux claimed the outright victory at the 2021 Vermont State high school championships.
Sophia Shippee, Leah Krull, Nathaniel Chumbes, Tyler Hicks, Ian Applegate, Cayde Micknak, Mike Hampson, Clara Andre, Madigan Maurer, Delaney Raymond, Ella Buckingham, Chelsea Ott, Emma Newland, Madison McLaren, Sophie Bell, Maddie Roy, Brianna Youngman, Dory Roy, Jackson Horne, Madison Bowman, Anya Kennedy, Sakoya Sweeney, Molly Smith, Kadienne Whitcomb, Grace Martin, Clara Bertram, Taylor Farnsworth, Ava Marshia, Leah Clark, Clarissa Demers, Julie Tanguay, Bailee Guyette, Quentin Thomas, Luke Dudas, Jorge Trade, Evan Thornton-Sherman, James Cilwik, Jacob Inkel, Aidan Poginy, Cooper Calkins, Spencer Johns, Elisha Crissman, Mya Boutin, Cam Tenney-Burt, Elaina DeMaggio and Makenna Price were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The N.H. State Council on the Arts provided funding to the downtown Lancaster mural project, First Fridays in Littleton and the Upstage Players.
Catamount Arts will screen the very first work by a Black composer on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera, live next week.
Paying it forward. Mandy Young, of Lyndonville, and her sons Camden, 8, and Jayden, 6, presented checks to support suicide awareness and Riverside Rescue in Lunenburg. Their charitable efforts began last year when they raised money for SAD-SAC, which helped their family in a time of need.
Alumna Cathy Judd-Stein was elected President of the St. Johnsbury Academy Board of Trustees, replacing Jay Wright. Craig Douglas, ‘90, joined the board.
St. Johnsbury is preparing for a community Halloween celebration with a scarecrow competition around town.
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District supervisors approved next year’s budget.
Finally. The Canadian border is reopening.
Lyndon Institute enshrined its 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Class at Alumni Auditorium. The individual inductees included Michael “Mickey” Goodwin, Rick Cameron, Bob Heath, Mark Weigel, Judi St. Hilaire, Janet Kwiecienski Daughhetee, Andrew Johnson, Ron Dunphy and Lori Dane-Alexander. The teams were the 1975-77 Vermont and New England champion boys combined ski champions, the 1954 girls basketball team District B champions, the 1966 football team state champions and 1956, 1957, 1958 boys track state champions.
The Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance presents the inaugural production of their new play, “The Suffragist Reenactment Society,” tonight (Saturday) at Catamount Arts.
Dylan Connor and Loud Moon will be performing live at The Loading Dock in Littleton.
Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie, performing as Shady Rill, will appear tonight at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon.
Susan Ward, Martha Kingsley, Sherry Greenwood and Payton Prue were winners at the Newport Quiltfest.
Local musician Steve Davie released his album at a live performance at Catamount Arts.
Cool Effort. Rink Inc. raised a ton of money and is ready to reopen Fenton Chester Ice Arena.
St. Johnsbury’s American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee has been officially formed and features a lot of familiar names including: Chad Whitehead, Joe Kasprzak, Lesley Russ, Daniel Kimbell, Frank Empsall, Scott Beck, Scott Campbell, Gillian Sewake, Jenna O’Farrell, Adam Kane, Jody Fried, Patrick Shattuck, Nicolas Anzalone, Dave Reynolds and Ken Hammer.
Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow is partnering with the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center and Resilience Beyond Incarceration of the Lamoille Restorative Center to provide the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department along with the Newport Police Department with a training on reducing children’s exposure to trauma at the time of parental arrest and strategies for increasing supports for children.
Sheffield is offering multiple Halloween events for children.
Kenzie Lynn Lawrence and Lydia Misty Tolliver were born.
The Kirby Select Board blessed the search for a second road crew worker.
Local state representative Rick Ladd is leading a legislative effort to merge Granite State College and the University of New Hampshire at Manchester to make the two systems more sustainable.
Ryan Somerfield’s Northern Connections merged with Will Merrill’s Kingdom Connection to expand internet access throughout the region.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jorge Trade and Danville’s Ava Marshia were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans.
Local runners Shelly Audette, Susan Tetrault, Michael Moore, Ida Sargent, Kristin Mantius, Eric Wyler, William Schanlaber, Tara Soraghan, and Bret Austin each completed the Boston Marathon.
117 high school students participated in Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon.
East Burke School was awarded a Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund Grant to support its school-based Food Forest Project.
34 teams competed in the 24-hour Hard Fall Adventure race that began on Willoughby Lake and finished at the St. Johnsbury School.
A group of local volunteers operating from Greater Barton Arts are bringing free books to local kids who really need them.
Local company PAK Solutions purchased buildings in Lancaster to house workers as the company grows and sees housing shortages in the area.
Local select boards are supporting a massive public-private conservation effort in Concord, Kirby, Lunenburg and Victory.
The St. Johnsbury School is welcoming local people to decide how to spend almost $8 million in federal COVID funds.
Good police work combined with technology has led to the arrest of a local man in connection with the armed robbery of a St. Johnsbury store last year.
Approximately 400 people, among them 150 firefighters, turned out to pay their respects to retired Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Jeff Whitcomb, who died Oct. 2.
Franconia bike mechanic Robert “Big Ring Bob” Lesmerises presented photos and stories from his Great Divide Classic bike race.
North Country Hospital has been awarded The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Digital Health Most Wired recognition for the sixth consecutive year.
The Vermont Community Loan Fund supported a number of local organizations including the Black Dirt Farm in Stannard, the Mooselook Diner in Concord, the Wilson Herb Far in Greensboro, the Flower Basket in Hardwick and Powers Park in Lyndonville.
North Country Healthcare promoted Clare Fox, Suzanne Landry, Celeste Pitts and Kate Pina.
St. Johnsbury Rotary Club member, Bruce Corrette, achieved the Paul Harris plus-6 designation for his support of the Rotary Foundation.
Robin Coulter was promoted to branch administration officer for Community National Bank.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
