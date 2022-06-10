Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
St. Johnsbury hosted a day-long Downtown and Historic Preservation Conference.
North Country organizations received big money through NHGives.
Hardwick residents turned out to meet their new town manager.
Waterford hosted a block party to benefit the Davies Memorial Library.
Catamount Arts will host the exhibition “Art from Guantánamo Bay,” curated by Erin L. Thompson, in its Fried Family Gallery this summer.
The North Country Chamber Players are playing tomorrow (Sunday) at the Mt. View Grand.
The Littleton Food Co-op is featuring local art from Nick Piliero in its Cafe Art Gallery.
The Lake View Grange in West Barnet is hosting breakfast today.
the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia hosts the Scottish tribal drumming band, Albannach tomorrow.
We have five local teams vying for State Championships this weekend including Lyndon and Woodsville softball, and Blue Mountain, Hazen and Lyndon baseball.
The St. Johnsbury Academy Boys Tennis Team served up a perfect season and won the first Vermont State Championship in program history.
The St. Johnsbury Baseball Babe Ruth Leagues are off and running.
The Danville School Board hosted tours and formed a committee to address the needs of the aging school facility.
The Littleton Select Board accepted a $16.6 million five-year Capital Improvement Plan from the planning board that outlines high-priority, needed, and desired projects and purchases across the town’s eight departments.
The Rev. Brian R. Muh, formerly a longtime resident of Littleton and the son of Bob and Alice Muh, was ordained by the Northern New England District Council of the Assemblies of God.
Erin Hennessey, a successful former State Senator from Littleton, was sworn in as Deputy Secretary of State.
The White Mountain School celebrated the Class of 2022.
The town of Bethlehem is looking to expand its SmallActs campaign to encourage generosity in town and one idea is to involve students.
Funding is now available for organizations and projects in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties through the Northeast Kingdom Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation.
Littleton High School celebrated the Class of 2022.
The St. Johnsbury School Jazz Band performed at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.
Today is Pollyanna Glad Day in Littleton.
Profile’s Maddie Koehler and Lyndon’s Whit Steen were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Kaia Anderson, Molly Smith, Dory Roy, Lizzy Jones, Fritz Hauser, Lyle Rooney, Cole Alexander and Cameron Dennis.
Lyndon Institute’s Austin Wheeler was named the Capital League Player of the Year.
The St. Johnsbury School can use federal funds to fix its roof.
St. Johnsbury Academy celebrated the Class of 2022.
Gail Elizabeth Wind, 71, of Newark won a Green Mountain Power 2022 Vermont Writers’ Prize.
The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host a candidates forum for the statewide office of Secretary of State.
Peacham introduced a public electric vehicle charging station at the Peacham Library.
The Frost Place announced winners in the Voices Above the Notches Young Poets’ Contest to include Ivanna Mullins, Cailin Stauth, Marjorie Keniston, Autumn Casey, Connor Colpitts, Hoss Davis, Annie Gray, Allie McBey, Emma Putnam and Britta Robinson.
Revelers packed the McIndoes Academy green for a public concert by the Patrick Ross Band.
Danville baseball coach Nick DeCaro will be on the Vermont staff for the Twin State Baseball Classic.
White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks was named Division III Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year by the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.
WMR’s Tyler Hicks, Brody LaBounty, Karter Deming, Robert Breault and Noah Covell were named to 2022 Division III All-State baseball teams, as selected by the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.
Colebrook’s Kaiden Dowse was named DIV Coach of the year by the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.
Blake Fillion (LHS), Grady Millen (LHS), Mike Hogan (W), Jack Boudreault (W), Liam Shaw (C), Kolten Dowse (C), Jackson Horne (W), Kayden Cloutier (G), Dominic Otero (L), Dylan Colby (L), Juan Hernandez (LHS) and Cam Davidson were named to 2022 Division IV All-State baseball teams, as selected by the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.
Megan Durling, a teacher and co-director at East Burke School (EBS), received the inaugural Resilient Hero Award at the Resilient Vermont Conference at Norwich University.
Dr. Ronna Cadarette was honored with the SAU58 Champion for Children Leader Award.
Students in the St. Johnsbury School’s afterschool program — the Sunshine Squad — handed out about 100 grab-n-go snacks for Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital frontline staff to show their appreciation.
Thomas Halligan (Canaan), Ivan Demag (Craftsbury), Jess Royer (Hazen), Max McClure (LI) and Aurora Gilbert (SJA) all earned Green & Gold full Merit Scholarships to UVM.
Allie Beliveau, Liza Morse, Zeb Kane and Lauren Thomas won St. Johnsbury Rotary gives Community Service awards.
Northern Vermont University broadcast and digital journalism students swept the Multimedia Journalist category in the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston/New England Chapter of the 2022 College/ University Student Production Awards.
Lyndon Institute celebrated the Class of 2022.
The St. Johnsbury Pet Parade roared back to life with a rousing 73rd rendition. Top prize went to Melody the heroic Golden Retriever who woke Elda Pessini in the middle of the night when their home caught on fire.
The Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10038 in Lyndonville supported the Lyndon Youth Baseball and Softball program.
Littleton held a successful First Friday to kick off the summertime music series.
Bryon Noyes, Delaney Rankin, Kaia Anderson, Cassidy Kittredge, Taylor Farnsworth, Zoe Crocker, Kaelen Glentz Brush, Cole Banks, Ross Kelly, Bode Belyea and Grady Millen were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Powered by superstar Evan Thornton-Sherman, the St. Johnsbury Academy boys track & field team won the DI Vermont State Championship. It was the 33rd title for the program.
Second-graders at Lyndon Town School shattered their fundraising goal for their support of the Vermont Institute of Natural Science.
The new Pavilion is almost ready in Remich Park.
LRH Nurses Marina Sellers and Shayna Regan were the winners of this year’s Dorothy M. Boisvert and Helen Rode Nursing Scholarship Awards.
NCH nurses Bruce Muir, Wendy Hornby, Wesley Nutter and Samantha Marcoux earned Community Excellence Awards from their peers.
Dan and Brendan Hughes are featured in the July issue of 802 Spirits for their successes at St. Johnsbury Distillery.
Lunenburg Variety reopened under owners Samantha Bresette and Fred Hodgdon.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
