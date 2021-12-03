Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Fred’s Energy raffled off 400 gallons of oil and propane as a way to get customers to give to the Santa Fund and Toys-for-Kids during the holidays.
Northern Express Care reached its one-year anniversary in downtown St. Johnsbury.
Waterford voters have an opportunity to buy the historic Lower Waterford Congregational Church for a dollar (and some conditions) at Town Meeting.
Jury trials will resume in Orleans County.
The Star Theatre will again offer free Christmas movies as part of its annual charitable food drive.
The St. Johnsbury Distillery is hosting a roaring Prohibition Holiday Party tonight (Saturday) to benefit Team Sullycat.
Wheaton College men’s basketball player Alex Carlisle has been named to the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week. He set a school scoring record with 46 points against Roger Williams.
Bob Reardon is back coaching the St. Johnsbury Academy boys hockey team.
Norman York went 11-4 and beat the “Experts” in the Hoagie’s weekly Beat the Record Football Challenge.
The Town of Cabot is planning its fourth annual Holiday Festival and Outdoor Market next Saturday (Dec. 11) and Franconia will host an old-fashioned Christmas on Sunday.
MOMIX founder and LI grad Moses Pendleton returns to his alma mater to present “Viva MOMIX Forever,” the company’s 40th Anniversary show. The show is tomorrow and brought to us by KCP Presents and Catamount Arts.
Tenants returned to a fully refurbished New Avenue House after two years and a $10+ million renovation.
After a year off, Bethlehem Elementary School fifth-graders returned to the Rocks Estate to tag and load several hundred Christmas trees for the annual Trees For Troops charitable giveaway. The trees are sent to servicemen and women across the nation to brighten their holidays.
Mark Bonta, plant manager at GenfootGenfoot America Inc., spoke to the Littleton Area Chamber about the benefits of becoming a designated New Hampshire Recovery Friendly Workplace.
Catamount Arts presents Boston Brass at the Peacham Congregational Church tonight, as part of the KCP Presents performing arts series.
The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio will perform a Charlie Brown Christmas tonight at the York St. Meeting House.
Northsong singers will join members of Vermont’s premier a cappella vocal group, Counterpoint, for a live concert at the United Church of Newport on Friday, Dec. 17.
St. Johnsbury Police raised $2,700 for the Home Base No Shave fundraising campaign in November. Their fundraising goal was $500.
Lyndon Institute senior Kaylynn Pinsonneault rallied the Lyndon Institute community to support VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. - an annual holiday outreach that sends care packages to military men and women who are deployed in service to their country. Pinsonneault serves on the organization’s board and has a brother in service overseas.
The Littleton Area Senior Center is once again launching a senior gift drive.
Twin brothers Wesley James and Jackson Aaron Radwich were born.
With help from SunCommon, the Caledonian-Record is now powered by the sun.
On New Year’s Eve, ultra-philanthropist Jesse Holden will attempt to summit Mt. Pisgah as many times as possible in a 24-hour period to raise money for Umbrella. Last year his 12-hour effort generated $6,000 for the non-profit.
Governor Phil Scott swung by Maple Hill Farm in Barton and got some Christmas trees and wreaths from farm owners Nick and Stephanie Lussier.
Catamount Arts annual Auction for the Arts is underway. Get tickets at catamountarts.org or bid online at biddingforgood.com/catamountarts.
LI’s Victor Richardy, Luke Dudas, Trevor Lussier, Jake Sanville, and North Country’s Tate Parker earned Division II football Coaches’ honors.
Upward Bound alum Danielle Hume was chosen as the 2021 Vermont Educational Opportunities Programs Achiever.
With support from the Community National Bank and Rotary, students from North Country Union High School and North Country Union Junior High School packed and shipped 360 care packages to people in need.
Dr. Turek’s holiday train display is back on track at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
Local businesses and partners are now joining the growing Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail network.
The Lower Waterford Church hosted a craft-making event to benefit the Davies Memorial Library.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the North Country Chorus returns to the stage for its 73rd annual holiday concert this weekend.
Taproot will begin its new Homeschool Exploration programs in Lancaster and neighboring towns starting in January of 2022.
The Sheffield Food Pantry is preparing and distributing holiday meal boxes within the organization’s service area.
The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum celebrated its 150th birthday with a low-key celebration. A larger bash will happen in the spring.
H.O.P.E. received a $2,000 gift for its weekly Backpack Program through a grant from Kingdom Trails Association.
Bretton Woods and Jay Peak opened last weekend. Cannon opens today and Burke Mountain plans to open next week.
Littleton hosted its 35th Annual Holiday Parade.
Music created by The Kingdom All Stars will be featured as part of a new radio and television advertising campaign by a Wells River car dealership.
North Country Superintendent John Castle will leave his current post at the end of the year to become the full-time executive director of the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative, a non-profit serving the school districts in the Northeast Kingdom to support rural educators, students and communities.
St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce director Gillian Sewake was named to the Vermont Business Magazine’s annual Rising Stars 40-under-40 list.
St. Johnsbury Dental Associates welcomed Dr. Reimy Evangelista De Leon.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital nurses, Kim LaBounty, Pauline Sylvain, Diane Gonyaw Covell and Megan Johnson were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for compassionate care and peer support, during the DAISY Award ceremony at NVRH.
Sophia Boyle Hall, school nurse at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield, and COVID coordinator/ lead nurse for the Kingdom East School District, completed her Doctor of Nursing degree.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
