Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
With its recent purchase of the Main Street Zuccaro & Willis law office building, Umbrella is a property owner for the first time in its 46-year history.
A first-of-its-kind healthcare initiative in New Hampshire rolled out in the North Country — the Northern New Hampshire Mobile Health Clinic.
The Caledonia County Airport celebrates its golden (50th) anniversary today with a series of festivities.
Carson Eames, Bennett Crance, Rob Southworth, Nathaniel Chumbes, Landon Kingsbury, Jordan Alley, Maya Christie, Paige Smith, Lauryn Corrigan, Julianne Bromley, Abbie McCusker, Madison Bowman, Aiden Poginy, Liam Oliver, Luc Oliver, Joelvy Perez, Evie Burger, Mya Brown, Makenna Price, Gavin Lewis, Hannah Amadon, Charli Kellaway, Sabine Brueck, Keegan Tillotson, Jordan Alley, Grady Hadlock, Bode Belyea, Will Eaton, Gavin Lewis, Star Poulin, Paige Smith, Molly Smith, Sarah Tanner, Delaney Raymond, Kayley Goodsell, Grace Martin, Clara Hernandez, Quinn Murphy, Alejandro Orozco, Caleb Ponti, Gavynn Kenney-Young, Simon North, Ashton Gould, Jake Sanville, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Carson Eames, Jorge Trade, Gus Yerkes, Gerardo Fernandez, Brayden Pepin, Alex Giroux, Hayden Boivin, Cooper Wheeler, Dylan Martin, Karter Deming, Joe Woodson, Gabby Keysar,
were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Bradford-born author Jessica Dodge is set to debut her first book, “The Forgotten Witch.”
Painter Ann Young’s exhibit “In a Dangerous Time” is showing now at the Catamount Arts Fried Family Gallery.
Danville artist Matt Bassett is featured now in the Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Lyndon’s Dr. Drew Fulton Bush is the new executive director of Mount Washington Observatory.
The ground was broken at the Littleton Area Learning Center on a new 10,000-square-foot advanced technology facility at the Littleton campus of the White Mountains Community College.
Mike Labounty was appointed to fill a vacancy created with the resignation of Mike Codding from the Kingdom East School Board.
The Barnet Selectboard provided ARPA grants to the Barnet Congregational Church, McIndoe Falls Academy, and a local youth organization called J.A.K.E.S.
Samirah Evans & Her Handsome Devils will be at Catamount Art-Port at the Green Mountain Mall tonight (Saturday) as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
The Top of the Common Committee in Lunenburg is hosting the popular “Grub on the Green” potluck today.
The acclaimed play “Intimate Apparel” opened at the Weathervane Theatre.
St. Johnsbury Academy began its 180th school year with an enrollment increase.
Following three months of work, a Merger Steering Committee has concluded that Lyndon and Lyndonville should be joined together into a single entity.
Littleton Regional Healthcare is offering 50 percent off outstanding balances through Sept. 30.
The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social-impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music and public spaces, announced Tuesday that Catamount Arts has been awarded a multi-year Levitt AMP Grant Award of $90,000 in matching funds to present free outdoor music series in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
Andrew Brandon and Annalyse Lanette Foster, Sophie-Fiona Elaine Bevins, Mckyle Keith Edwards Jr. and Elianne Ezra Julie Chery were born.
Governor Phil Scott promoted the Newport Airport and other NEK opportunities to Canadian companies during a trade mission to Quebec.
Local voters cast their ballot in the N.H. primary.
The Select Board accepted $150,000 in unanticipated state money for town roads in Littleton.
The North Country honored Greg Cloutier for his life of extraordinary service.
The Danville Energy Committee is hosting the second annual E-Vent, Electric Vehicle and Transportation Fair today.
The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host an in-person candidates forum for the office of lieutenant governor on Wednesday at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Gerardo Fernandez and Hannah Amadon were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Hayden Boivin, Ashton Gould, Wyatt Lawton, Alejandro Orozco, Molly Renaudette, Jordan Alley, Paige Smith and Star Poulin.
St. Johnsbury Academy junior Greer Kennedy has been selected to attend the 2022 National Association for Music Education All-National Honor Ensemble, playing the viola, and will travel to Washington, D.C. in November to participate in the three-day festival.
Mt. Washington Civil Air Patrol cadets participated in a small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) challenge at the Mt. Washington Regional Airport in Whitefield.
A structural review of the Concord Town Hall says the 170-year-old building is in pretty darn good shape.
The St. Johnsbury School observed its 20th year since consolidation.
David and Sarah Hill purchased the iconic 18-hole Waumbek golf course in partnership with Forrest and Stacey Hicks.
Timothy Gary White, a native of Lancaster, was posthumously inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame at Crane’s Snowmobile Museum, where his family accepted the honor on his behalf.
Friends of Lowell Kids are hosting a F.O.L.K festival today.
the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust held a public walk in Littleton on a recently completed section of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail.
Peacham’s Mark Milazzo won a Lake Wise Award.
First-year Headmaster Dr. Brian Bloomfield welcomed Lyndon Institute students for the school’s 155th year.
The brickwork project at the Caledonia County Courthouse is wrapping up.
NEK Propser launched the NEK Prosperity Fund, a new loan program for local small businesses.
Comedian/actor Maria Bamford performed live at The Colonial Theatre.
Well-known musicians Kat Wright, Tish Hinojosa and Pía Zapata will help celebrate the fifth anniversary of Migrant Justice’s Milk With Dignity Program at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro later this week.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.