Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Northern Counties Health Care officials and staff cut the ribbon at their new Northern Express Care clinic in downtown St. Johnsbury.
Sienna Hay, the granddaughter of Lakeway Elementary School’s reading specialist Melinda Morisette, who was born prematurely by nearly four months, is doing well at age 2, having just completed physical therapy.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital secured a grant worth $1.2 million to confront substance misuse in the region.
FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center in Danville to help area residents impacted by the severe storms and flooding last month.
Jesse Switser, of Burke, captured his first career American-Canadian Tour victory while racing at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, New Hampshire.
Residents of the Darling Inn in Lyndon, together with diners of the Darling Inn Meal Site, celebrated the 95th birthday of the building.
The Kingdom East School District is able to avoid a potentially disruptive situation with middle school grades by filling teacher needs.
The Catamount Community Hours summer program at St. Johnsbury School was celebrated with a showcase of the activities and experiences that children enjoyed during the five-week program.
Danica Rolfe, of Kirby, powered her way to a 10th place finish in the 2023 CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisc.
Hannah Rowe is a 50K USATF National Trail Champion.
Charlotte Rose LaBounty and Johnny David Bishop were born.
Bethlehem completed a total 200-kilowatt municipal solar array project.
Darleen Surat-Stebelus and Fred Laferriere got married.
Pierre Couture was named interim superintendent at SAU 58.
Berlin Post #36 was crowned the 2023 New Hampshire American Legion Junior state champions.
St. Johnsbury Baseball Little League All-Star Landon Mosher was highlighted on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for a play at the New England Regionals in Bristol, Conn.
Littleton’s Hayley Mooney was selected for the National Society of High School Scholars.
Hundreds of athletes completed the Top Notch Triathlon, including 15-year-old Isaac Lenzini, of St. Johnsbury, who finished in second place in his second-ever triathlon.
John Percey completed his annual 31 Miles for 31 Heroes memorial fundraising rucksack walk.
Lunenburg’s Liviya Russo completed an intensive four-day 4-H Livestock Ambassador Program in College Station, Texas.
The Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corp. will distribute $35,000 to help downtown businesses and building owners improve storefronts to create a vibrant and more attractive village center.
The Danville Historical Society celebrated the homecoming of Civil War Colonel Addison W. Preston’s uniform.
St. Johnsbury Academy grads Quinn Murphy, Dawson Wilkins and Gavynn Kenney-Young shined at the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Hayden Bunnell won his second straight Danville Bear Crawl.
The Old Stone House and Museum is hosting the annual Old Stone House Day tomorrow.
Danville held its annual Community Fair on the Green.
The Vermont State Little League Baseball Champions from St. Johnsbury competed in the New England Regionals in Bristol, Conn.
The Lyndon Development Review Board heard plans for a 39-unit Miller’s Run Development on Route 122.
White Mountains Community College President Chuck Lloyd was promoted to Vice-Chancellor of the New Hampshire Community College System.
The community celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the Old Man’s collapse in Franconia with a Family Fun Day.
NEK Prosper! awarded Healthy Cents Fund grants to the NEK Council on Aging, Northeast Kingdom Community Action and Umbrella.
The DiSpencary @ AAP has grown into a destination entertainment spot.
Mobley performed at Dog Mountain as part of the Catamount Arts’ Levitt AMP Music Series.
West Newbury is throwing a Summer Festival today.
Lancaster capped its Rockin’ in the Park series with a performance by The Trichomes.
The weekly St. Johnsbury Band concert featured the second annual Children’s Band Stand Parade.
Hardwick held a Community Farm & Food celebration.
100 Kingdom swimmers and their kayakers participated in the 15th Annual Kingdom Swim at Lake Willoughby.
Cannon Mountain is returning the Junior Development ski program and welcomes Charlie Roy as the new snowsports director.
Coventry Town Clerk Deb Tanguay graduated from the New England Municipal Clerks Institute and Academy.
Woodsville High School’s Jill Nichols was awarded the prestigious High Performer Award from the New Hampshire JAG.
The Outdoor Education, Leadership & Tourism program at Vermont State University’s Lyndon campus received accreditation from the American Mountain Guides Association. It’s the only program of its kind in the nation.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.