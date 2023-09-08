Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Artist Martin McGowan was on hand at the dedication of his sculpture at the future site of the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park.
NVRH releases the fall edition of the Wellness Resource Guide.
North Country and Lyndon Institute battle this weekend in the Barrel Bowl.
Madi Savoy, Kaden Brantley, Bradyn Stone, Coby Youngman, Ben Taylor, Kate Vasconcelos, Ella McPhaul, Evie Burger, Cooper Wheeler, Sabine Brueck, Avery Hansen, Chase Sanville, Aiden MacKenzie, Dan DesGroseilliers, Dylan Washer, Xavier Hill, Joelvey Perez, Cameron Venezia, Katy McPhaul, Ella McPhaul,
were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts has opened registration for “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence,” a weekly class for adults and high school students.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the 54th annual Littleton Arts Fest.
The Carriage Lane Players are performing the Great Gatsby Radio Play this weekend.
The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium will be open today (Saturday) by donation and give proceeds to Vermonters affected by recent flooding.
Lancaster Police Chief Tim Charbonneau is retiring after a distinguished career of selfless public service.
The Athenaeum is hosting a series on mortality throughout September.
The McIndoes Academy Community Center Board of Trustees announced the completion of the roof replacement and cupola repair project.
Umbrella is offering a new event series for Domestic Violence Awareness Month called Stories of Hope & Healing.
The Cog Railway provided emergency assistance to an injured hiker on Mount Washington.
The Caledonia County Airport is hosting an awareness event today.
Amanda Kay Gustin of the Vermont Historical Society will present “Vermont vs Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont on Film” for the second OLLI lecture this fall.
Danville School will host Playing Fields, a community project featuring Compagnie Des Quidam and presented by the Flynn.
Karlie Blood is performing today on McIndoe’s Academy Green.
The Academy is hosting the Youth Opportunity Regional Forum next week at Fuller Hall.
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX are discussing a possible merger to meet cost and staff challenges.
PAK Solutions has invested in nearly 20 housing units for new hires.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Vermont a natural disaster area from the catastrophic July flooding, making farms eligible for emergency federal loans.
Hardwick Trails will hold a 20th-anniversary celebration today.
Longtime Lisbon coach and athletic director Les Poore is hanging up all of his many hats after 35 years of dedicated service. Brent Covell will replace him as Lisbon AD, and Todd Fischer will coach boys soccer.
The Caledonia County Relay for Life is today at the Wildflower Inn.
A steady stream of people flowed through the Sanborn Covered Bridge for the Nomadic Photo Ark exhibit.
Sheffield held its 74th annual Field Day.
Fairgoers can still get their fix this weekend at the Orleans County Fair.
Lyndon’s Aiden MacKenzie and White Mountains’ Kaya Nkwen-Tamo were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Cooper Wheeler, Colby Heathe, Joelvy Perez, Kaden Brantley, Evie Burger, Kate Vasconcelos, Hailey Cavanaugh, and Avery Hansen were nominated.
Judge Justin Jiron rotated out of Caledonia County.
The Town of St. Johnsbury has made an offer to Barre City Police Detective Joel M. Pierce to replace outgoing police chief Tim Page.
The Colonial Theatre was recently named one of 65 recipients of the inaugural Catalyst Program award facilitated by the Northern Border Regional Commission (NRBC), which pledged $267,672 in matching grant money to support energy and technical upgrades to the historic building.
More than a year after ground broke on Forest Society North, the renovated Carriage Barn at The Rocks Estate that will become the northern headquarters for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, construction is nearing completion and SPNHF is envisioning a campus that will be open to many other organizations for education, events, and entertainment.
The Lyndon Electric Department is chipping away at a million-dollar operating deficit.
The KCP Presents performing arts series openedwith Celt-rock group Cantrip.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.