Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The St. Johnsbury school board announced Karen Conroy, current leader of the Essex-North Supervisory Union, is the finalist to become the next superintendent of the St. Johnsbury School District.
St. Johnsbury firefighters saved all the family cats after a fire broke out on Pearl Street.
Mike Barrett led the effort to bring lightning-fast internet to 90 households in his Waterford neighborhood.
Aidan Brody, Kape Clements, Sabine Brueck, Desiree Mendez, Lexus McIntosh, Ciera Challinor, Ava Simpson, Tyler Holm, Fritz Hauser, Rex Hauser, Katlyn Zheng, Emily Kostruba, Sabrina Lamar, Whit Steen, Luke Dudas, Trevor Lussier, Wyatt Mason, Tyler Rivard, James Montgomery, John Dennis, Evan Dennis, Brody Kingsbury, Jaydin Royer, Isabelle Priest, Emma Newland, Molly Smith, Lauren Joy, Felicity Sulham, Zoe Crocker, Avery Withers, Allie Pillsbury, Julie Tanguay, Tyler Hicks, Karter Deming, Andrew Menard, Jadon Baker, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Leah Krull, Jamie Fenoff, Mya Brown, Kaia Knight, Ian McNeil, Jude Coe, Cole Banks, Kaelen Glentz Brush, Logan Currier, Bryon Noyes, Robert Breault, Reece Cook, Grady Millen, Juan Hernandez, Bode Belyea, Liam Shaw, Kolten Dowse, Maddox Godzyk, Tyler Young, Anna McIntyre, Dory Roy, Dana Sekelsky, Ella Stephenson, Cam Berry, JP Perez, Keating Maurer, Maren Nitsche, Avery Tomczyk, Karlie Blood, Hale Boyden, Gerardo Fernandez, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Imogyn Cote, Karli Blood, Kyra Nelson, Austin Wheeler, Chevy Bandy, Ricky Fennimore, Cam Roy, Mike Hogan, Lyle Rooney, Katlyn Zheng, Dylan Wilcox and Andrew Bugbee were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
NVU-Lyndon’s Dylan Wilson was named the East Division first-team All-Conference second baseman and senior Joe Rafus was named to the NAC baseball sportsmanship team.
Tickets are now on sale for the annual Catamount Arts Summer Solstice Raffle.
Registration is open for Steve Dolgin’s annual Harvey’s Lake Water Ski camp in Barnet to benefit Catamount Catamount Arts.
Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network raised over $4,000 with the inaugural NEKCAN Rail Trail & Ale 5k.
The annual Caledonia Forest & Stream Club Fishing Derby will take place rain or shine on Wednesday at the Weidmann Pond, off Gordon Mills Way in St. Johnsbury.
The Littleton Food Co-op is celebrating its 13th year birthday with a member appreciation party today (Saturday).
All of our area hospitals celebrated their healthcare heroes during National Hospital Week.
NVU-Lyndon’s Claudia Knapp was named the NAC Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-Conference first team; Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) was named first-team All-Conference; Victoria Valentine was named to the second team; and Jordan Adams (Lyndon) was named to the NAC Softball Sportsmanship Team.
Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny played at Lyndon’s York Street Meeting House.
William Forchion is playing at the Catamount ArtPort tonight as part of the Clemmons Family Farm Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
Ripley Michael Taylor, Carver Thompson Hubacz and Kennedy Jane Howard were born.
Over 80 volunteers removed over 5,000 pounds of trash from in and around the Ammonoosuc River in Littleton.
Five barns in the NEK (Lawrence Farm, Albany; Mountain View Farm, Burke; Bread & Puppet Barn, Glover; Plank House Farm, Hardwick; Eastview Farm, Hardwick) received grants from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.
Alexander Twilight’s portrait was unveiled at the Vermont Statehouse.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon returned to its traditional banquet format for its annual Athletic Awards Celebration.
The Ammonoosuc Rail Trail grew by four miles.
Danville School students unveiled their new mural designed by famed street artist and native Vermonter, Chinon “Chichi” Maria and painted over the past two weeks by all members of the school community with Maria’s support.
The NCUHS Army JROTC and National Honor Society are hosting a Suicide Awareness Walk today in Newport.
The Littleton Food Co-op is partnering with Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country for the month of May.
University of New Haven junior and former St. J Academy Hilltopper Neva Bostic claimed the women’s javelin title at the Northeast-10 Conference track and field championships.
Stonehill College sophomore and former St. J Academy Hilltopper Lilly Leach was named the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament MVP after leading her team to the Division II NCAA tournament.
White Mountains Brody LaBounty and Profile’s Mya Brown were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Luke Dudas, Karson Clark, Aasha Gould, Cooper Calkins, Sophia Shippee, Brydie Barton, Kyra Nelson and Leah Krull.
Thanks to the Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund, Coos County High School students can attend Weathervane Theatre events for free.
Jonah Fliegelman (Hazen) and Linden Stelma-Leonard (Craftsbury Academy) were winners in the 41st Annual U.S. Congressional Art Competition.
BMU’s Shixin Huang won an American Legion award.
Lyndonville renewed its commitment to trees with a ceremonial planting outside the village office.
Volunteer crews spread out across St. Johnsbury to clean up the town on Green Up Day.
A team of researchers is working in the Nulhegan Basin Division of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in northern Essex County to improve forest diversity, resiliency and habitat.
The Town of Lyndon received $15,000 to support an artistic sculpture and light installation at the Sanborn Covered Bridge, and the Orleans County Historical Society received $11,000 to support public art installations from the Vermont Arts Council.
Kirby road foreman John Ohina was applauded for his work during mud season at Town Meeting.
Another miracle donkey was born at the Arnold Wildlife Rehabilitation Center North.
St. Johnsbury Academy Sophomore Stewards worked with the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging to create 38 five-gallon “Veggie Buckets,” portable gardens for area elders.
NVU-Lyndon’s Ellen Tierney and her classmates designed cover art for songs created by the Kingdom All Stars.
Longtime Littleton public servant and attorney Brien Ward was given a commendation by Governor Chris Sununu and the Executive Council.
Elaine Bixby and Barbara Schoolcraft retired after distinguished careers at the Passumpsic Bank.
Registration for Taproot’s 2022 Farm Share CSA program is now open for low income residents.
The Colonial Theatre welcomed Emmy Award-winning comedian, author, and actress Paula Poundstone back to Bethlehem, N.H.
Amanda Thornton was named new data entry specialist at the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging.
Evan Thornton-Sherman reset the Vermont high school state outdoor record by almost two seconds in the 1,500 meters.
Lyndon held an opening day celebration for its youth baseball and softball programs.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
