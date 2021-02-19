Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Board members chose a company for the East Darling Hill Road project in East Burke.
Two bills from first-year N.H. legislator Erin Hennessey passed the Senate and move to the House.
One expert says the historic grandstand in Gardner Park could be saved.
AHEAD in Littleton won a $230,000 NeighborWorks America grant.
Audiologist Shannon Frye is taking new patients at North Country Healthcare.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said schools must offer at least two days of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Emily Tanner, Korey Champney, Liza Morse, Jaylin Bennett, Ava Simpson, Kelsey Graham, Olivia Sarkis, Dillon Brigham, Jacob LeClair, Daniel Lanoue, Colin MacDiarmid, Isaiah Baker, McKenna Marsh, Riann Fortin, Laci Sandvil, Rylie Cadieux, Colleen Flinn, Sage Smith, Samantha Howe, Tia Martinez, Kaiden Dowse, Alisha Socia, Curtis Wheeler, Hayden Wilkins, James Sanborn, Evan Sanborn, Tyler Hicks, Avery Hazelton, Kaylee Manzella, Josh Finkle, Olivia Lewis, Brooke-lyn Robinson, Nick Matteis, Mackenzie Kingsbury, David Piers, Corbin Brueck, Christian Young, Ethan Gould, Jack Young, Reese Petit and Aine Fannon were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
St. Johnsbury Rotary Club recently announced the March for Kamp — a fun and healthy way to support area youth and provide them with fun opportunities this summer.
Lexi Cantin, daughter of Joseph and Jackie Cantin, recently completed Weeks Memorial Library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
A group gathered to promote therapeutic and emotional support for local first responders in the North Country.
The public comment period is open on the 2021 draft Upper Connecticut River Tactical Basin plan.
The 49th annual Copper Cannon Camp Auction will be held virtually next month.
Cut off by the border closure, a group of die-hard curling fans has found their own ice time on Lake Memphremagog.
Local businesses publicly congratulated the Profile girls’ alpine ski team, on its fourth consecutive N.H. State Championship.
A new treatment center will open on Memorial Drive next month to serve people struggling with substance use disorder.
The community is rallying to support Lisbon soccer coach Pat Riggie in his cancer fight. To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/friends-ofpat- riggie-cancer-fund.
Mark Fiorentino was chosen principal for the the 7-12 Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School. Melanie Harkless was tapped as new vice-principal for the K-6 Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary School.
Charlotte Ann Bullock and James Leo McFaul were born.
STJ Rec is offering winter girls lacrosse at Fenton Chester.
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District, in partnership with Salvation Farms, will soon receive an AmeriCorps VISTA service member to “help seed the NEK gleaning program.”
Jay Peak and the town split the difference to settle their tax dispute.
The state of Vermont is celebrating the 1,200th captive insurance company.
The North Country Consortium for Workforce Advancement, a local nonprofit incorporated by a group of community and business leaders, is joining forces with Vermont Technical College and Southern New Hampshire University to address the local workforce shortage.
The Catamount Community Hours (CatCH) and volunteers from Fairbanks Museum are planning a four-day program for St. Johnsbury School students next week centered around the abominable snowman.
More electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are coming to St. Johnsbury.
Lyndon Institute’s James Sanborn and Olivia Lewis were chosen by readers as our Athletes of the Week.
Burke Mt. Academy alum Mikaela Shiffrin is now almost as fast as the World Cup men.
A group gathered for a candlelight vigil at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab to draw attention to the plight of nursing home staff.
The Joshua House is celebrating 25 years of helping keep people sustainable, and avoid becoming homeless.
Alice Kitchel is the featured artist at the NEK Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery.
Barton native and St. J Academy alumna Susan Dunklee snagged a pair of top-30 finishes at the 2021 Biathlon World Championships.
Local kids showered seniors with Valentine’s after the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging put out a call.
Vaccination clinics are expanding throughout the NEK.
St. Johnsbury Academy hockey goalie Nathan Hughes made his first varsity start after overcoming brain cancer and experimental corrective surgery for extreme scoliosis.
McIndoes Falls Academy in Barnet got a historic preservation grant.
With help from her friend Becca Benoit, Heather Hibbard turned a bad breakup into a healthy recreational activity.
Sierra Longmoore is inspiring those around her and continues to be surrounded by love, family and faith in her recovery from a terrible car crash.
Members of the Vermont Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters recently expressed appreciation to staff in long-term care facilities.
Northeast Kingdom native Maisie Gilman, owner and photographer at May I See Photography, is the January/February Artist at the Littleton Food Co-op.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts and Connecticut River Artisan Group announced Liz Helfer won the competition to create a sculpture for the groups.
NVRH CFO Bob Hersey won the Dr. John Elliot Community Service Award for 2020.
On Valentine’s Day, Paula Donaghy won free coffee for a year at the St. Johnsbury Dunkin’ Donut shop.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
