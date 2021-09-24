Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services named Kelsey Stavseth the organization’s new executive director.
Littleton was featured on Good Morning America as one of the highlights of New Hampshire.
Rinktoberfest, a charity auction to raise funds to reopen Fenton Chester, will take place at the Arena tonight (Saturday).
Hundreds of local people will participate tomorrow in the St. Johnsbury Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Wheelock Town Hall Accessibility Project Committee invites the community to a public meeting to discuss plans to make the Town Hall accessible.
Mary Waldron was seen watering flowers in Bandstand Park in Lyndonville.
The Littleton Lions are hosting the 40th annual Antique & Classic Car Show and parade in Littleton.
Alex Giroux, Austin Giroux, Joelvy Perez, Leah Krull, Keiya Fujiura, Jackson Horne, Brianna Deslandes, Josie Fortin, Evie Burger, Josie DeAngelis, Evan Sanborn, Spencer Johns, Alvara Bertran Bravo, Max McClure, Will Eaton, James Cilwik, Lilah Hall, Lilli Klark, Delaney Raymond, Dylan Colby, Bre Lemay, Quinn Murphy, Alejandro Orozco, Hale Boyden, Sophia Shippee, Maddie Roy, Sabine Brueck, Mackenzie Parenteau, Lahna Descheneau, Cam Tenney-Burt, Sammy Sarkis, Nathaniel Chumbes, Sakoya Sweeney, Mike Hampson, Logan Poulton, Blake Fillion, Karli Blood, Bryn Jenness and Clarissa Demers were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Local historian and writer Dan Swainbank continues to highlight the endless ways the Athenaeum is a cultural treasure on the occasion of the landmark’s 150th anniversary.
StJ Art on the Street announced its new fall show featuring the work of several Vermont artists in storefront, sidewalk, and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Ave.
The second annual Brewfest at the Fairbanks Museum returns next weekend.
Blue Mountain Grange held a Scottish Ceilidh at the Ryegate Corner Townhouse.
The Newport Chili Challenge Cookoff Chilifest is downtown today.
Vermont State Trooper, David Upson Jr. is now serving his hometown as the newest Hardwick Town Manager.
Scores of young athletes are teaming up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, helping to raise awareness and funds.
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department is helping with surveillance testing of students at the St. Johnsbury School.
North Country’s Clarissa Demers and Austin Giroux were chosen as Athletes of the Week by our readers and sports fans.
Littleton Main Street Inc. will present the Oktoberfest Music Series in the heart of town today. Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny, The Barnyard Pimps, and Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew will all perform.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village will celebrate Alexander Twilight’s 226th birthday tomorrow with local drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), Vermont cheeses, apples (and pressing), live music, games for children and more.
A group of Special Olympians (Curtis and Nathan Powers of West Burke, Elisha Buss of Lyndonville, Gary Place of East Haven, Steven Frain of Danville, and coach Karen Thompson) wrapped up their golf season with a successful tournament at the Barton Golf Course.
Local athletes Robert Carey and Jamie Kingsbury were inducted into the Northern Vermont University Hall Of Fame.
Vermont State Police Sgt. Matthew Tarricone was honored at the Vermont State House for multiple acts of heroism and bravery.
Typically adversaries, State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett and defense attorney David Sleigh came together to question officials on the statewide closure of courtrooms to the public.
The Ethan Allen Institute announced that Amity Shlaes will speak on “Jefferson and Coolidge” at the institute’s 28th annual Jefferson Day Celebration next weekend.
The Walden Fire Department honored 1st Asst. Chief Marvin ‘Butch’ Greaves, recognizing his 50+ years of service as a Walden Firefighter.
The Flyin’ Iron Motorcycle Club will host the Mike & Jacqueline Benefit Ride today in honor of two local residents who tragically lost their lives. Proceeds will benefit the couple’s six children.
Joanne Taylor caught a 30 inch, 13 1/2 pound trophy brown trout in Harvey’s Lake. Her husband Dick helped pull it in.
The Riverside School honored Rebecca Hill-Larsen for six years of service as board president from 2015-2021.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Maely Brightman, of Lyme, N.H., has been recognized as a semifinalist in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
SAU 58 was able to obtain support for a student backpack for any student in need or wanting a new one for the start of the school year.
Thanks to the efforts of local pilot Vinny Matteis, the Vermont Aviation Museum and Flying School opened at the Caledonia County Airport.
The Lisbon Police Department welcomed Laura Redmond and Daniel Beck.
Green Mountain Power Corporation, the Danville Energy Committee and the Northeastern Vermont Development Association teamed up for an EV parade and EVenture that was staged from Marty’s First Stop.
Danville Girl Scout Troop 51442 celebrated the International Day of Peace.
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District posthumously honored Yves Daigle, of Westford.
Danville’s Elie Dolgin won the inaugural Northeast Kingdom Marathon in Island Pond. The 39-year-old completed the 26.2-mile course in a time of 3 hours, 10 minutes and 47.7 seconds.
St. Johnsbury’s Jessica Masten spent two weeks helping people in New Orleans displaced by the category 4 hurricane. She is a Mass Care Sheltering Associate with the Northern New England Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Preservation work at the Shores Museum in Lyndon Center is almost complete.
KCP Presents made its triumphant return last night with Irish-American singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan and special guests Hawktail.
NEK Artisans Guild is beginning the autumn months with a show by felt artist Melinda Evans, and Ford Evans, an artisan of wood, together known as Four Crows Wood and Wool Works.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 52nd Annual Littleton Art Show this weekend.
Dr. Bonnie de Vries, MD was named Chief Medical Officer at Coos County Family Health Services.
Joann Sesholtz and Valerie Morse joined the NEK Council on Aging as case managers.
Emily Finnegan was named district manager of the Caledonia County Natural Resources Conservation District.
Passumpsic Bank’s Daniel Kimbell was honored with the Vermont Bankers Association’s prestigious Outstanding Community Banker Award for 2021.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
