Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The Caledonia County Fair is in full swing.
St. Johnsbury got a block grant to remediate and renovate the St. Johnsbury Armory building, which will become the village police department and a regional dispatch and training center.
The N.H. soccer season kicked off.
atamount Arts’ EPIC Music program is planning a 2023-24 school year with increased enrollment, more performance opportunities, and greater intensity.
The Julian Gerstin Sextet came to Littleton.
Duo Kayo, featuring cellist Titilayo Ayangade and violist Edwin Kaplan, performs tonight (Saturday) at the Colonial Theatre.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is planning next week’s annual Twilight Stars Party.
Catamount Arts has announced the return of three fall arts classes and workshops (Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence, Plein Air Painting: Fall Foliage, and Birch Bark Ornament-Making).
The Haverhill Library Association is hosting a panel discussion with published local authors Bernie Marvin and Michelle Arnosky Sherburne.
Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed a packed St. Johnsbury House.
Northern Express Care is taking walk-in patients in the former Caplan’s Building.
The Northern Border Regional Commission provided Catalyst Awards to several local initiatives.
The Littleton Food Cooperative celebrates partnerships with 184 local vendors during New Hampshire Eat Local Month.
Former State Champion golfer Braxton Brown returned to his alma mater to coach the White Mountains Regional golf team.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series finishes another stellar season tomorrow with the Low-Down Brass Band at Dog Mountain.
The Fried Family Gallery will showcase the work of Philip Herbison for the rest of the year. Catamount Arts hosted an artist reception at the Discover St. Johnsbury’s Final Friday event.
The Weathervane Theatre presented its first Shakespeare production in 45 years with the launch of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, now playing until October.
The St. Johnsbury Players will hold auditions this week for ‘This Old House’ in October.
Purple is prominent this week at many local businesses to promote Alzheimer’s awareness and the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute opened for the year.
The Littleton School Board returned $1.3 million to taxpayers.
St. Johnsbury School Director Mark Avery wrapped up 14 years of public service to the school board.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Aidan Brody is serving on the Vermont Student-Athlete Advisory Council, which includes high school athletes from around the state meeting and discussing leadership and topics concerning Vermont high school athletics.
Melinda Mascolino has been hired as assistant principal of Craftsbury Schools.
Corinne and Caleb Lewis announced their marriage.
Diana De-Muth is performing at Discover St. Johnsbury’s Final Friday event.
Forty swimmers dove into Kingdom Games’ 14th Annual Willoughby Swim 5-mile race.
Jack LaGue, Jay Chatot, Jules Chatot, Lee Erdmann, Laela Roberts, Joe Cassani and Grayson Demers were crowned at the Joe’s Pond Sunfish Regatta.
The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than $10 million in low-interest disaster loans for Vermonters whose property was damaged or destroyed by the July flooding.
The Vermont State Colleges System stepped up as an integral part of the emergency response to the flooding in Vermont.
Catamount Arts has partnered with the Autosaver Group to raffle off a new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle to support the arts center’s Eastern Avenue building.
Discover St. Johnsbury will bring back foliage festivals to St. Johnsbury after several years without the traditional celebration.
The Lyndon campus of Vermont State University welcomed the return of students.
In a collaboration between NOCO Mural Project and North Country Pride, a three-piece diversity mural by Meg Reinhold was unveiled in downtown Littleton.
The Bethlehem Select Board has signed off on a letter of support for a $50,000 grant that will go toward Safe Routes To Schools.
Profile sophomore Marcus Hamilton is raising money to build a police vault pit to lift his school’s fledgling track & field program.
A standing- room-only crowd turned out for the Caledonia Food Cooperative’s emergency meeting to discuss the purchase of the former Walgreens building on Railroad Street.
Former Vermont State Trooper Shawn McGarvin started NEK Driving School, which offers driver education courses and private driving lessons.
Officials were on hand to help break ground on the redevelopment of the iconic “Yellow Barn” in Hardwick.
The town of St. Johnsbury has awarded $100,000 in grants to the community.
Lunenburg held a Riverside Cemetary Volunteer Day.
The 74th annual Sheffield Field Day is set for Labor Day.
The St. Johnsbury School welcomed new staff and faculty, including Caitlyn Ball, Kim Beckley, Jenna Carpenter, Rosemary Far, Katie Holcomb, Stevi Jackson, Beth Kerchner, Taylor LeFevre, Danielle Limoges, Seton Lindsay, Veronica Putvain, Mary-Jeanne Raleigh, Becky Walsh, and Eileen Wuerthele.
University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Dairy Industry Association, in cooperation with the New England Green Pastures Program, recognized the Ackermann Dairy in Hardwick as the 2023 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year.
Gail McVetty, a third-grade teacher at Lancaster Elementary School, and Marc Salmin, an art teacher at White Mountains Regional High School, have been awarded 2023 Louise Tillotson teaching fellowships by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
