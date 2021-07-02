Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
NEK Grains at Gingue Family Farm is building its own grain center to streamline growing operations.
Reader’s Digest, the world’s largest paid-circulation magazine, has ranked Littleton as one of the 10 nicest places in America in 2021, and if the town receives enough online votes, it would clinch the top spot.
Old Man of the Mountain Memorial Plaza granite stone pavers are available for a short time.
The Stone Iron Furnace historical marker site in Franconia and the Coffin Pond Conservation Area in Sugar Hill earned Byway Enhancement Awards from the North Country Scenic Byways Council.
Lois “Peg” Stoddard, of Lyndonville, took a cancer Survivor Lap at the Caledonia County Relay for Life and celebrated her 100th birthday.
The region is exploding with fun Fourth activities this weekend.
The Kingdom All Stars performed at the World Rocket Shop Podcast in Burlington.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman will compete against the nation’s best high schoolers at the 30th annual National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s Outdoor Nationals on the University of Oregon campus.
Connecticut Valley North won the Vermont Little League District 4 championship.
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is coming to St. Johnsbury for a July 10 musical party at Dog Mountain.
The Peacham Congregational Church will host a public panel discussion today to celebrate and discuss the 215th anniversary of the church building, The Olde Meeting House.
The Goodwillie House Museum is open for tours in Barnet.
The Cobleigh Public Library will celebrate the release of David Martin’s new children’s book, “The More the Merrier” at a special My Favorite Book storytime at Bandstand Park.
Littleton’s First Friday Arts series continues.
Floki the cat has made it to the summit of New Hampshire’s 48 tallest mountains with her human Mel Elam.
Local non-profit Rink, Inc. launched an ambitious fundraising campaign to save Fenton Chester Arena.
Peacham Children’s Center is partnering with the Peacham Congregational Church to offer high-quality, affordable childcare.
There’s no historical reason to delay a possible wastewater project in the ground near the West Burke office building.
The Littleton 12U all-stars finished as runners-up at the Cal Ripken District 3 tournament and will advance to the program’s first state tournament in six years.
The Schilling Beer Co. brewpub and pizza kitchen reopened after last week’s fire and the Littleton Select Board thanked local firefighters for their quick response.
Brendan Walsh, of Waltham, Mass., took 4 days, 15 hours and 34 minutes to bike over 700 miles and hike up and down the highest points in all six New England states to raise money for Alzheimer’s.
Littleton native Caitlin Leverone will soon be the next director of the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation awarded the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District a grant worth $250,000 to enhance organics management and expand opportunities for processing organic material locally.
Derek Alan Bristol Jr. was born.
Great North Woods won the Cal Ripken N.H. District 3 10U baseball championship.
McIndoe Falls Academy held its first outdoor market.
Brian Harbaugh won the Lake trout category at the 2021 Lake Champlain International Father’s Day Derby.
The St. Johnsbury Athletics won the NEK regular season Babe Ruth title.
Autumn Larocque was named the DAR Good Citizen Scholarship Contest Winner for Vermont.
Lyndon Institute English Teacher David Stahler Jr. won the 2021 David J. Dwyer Teacher of the Year Award.
The Caledonia County Relay For Life raised $77,000 to fight cancer.
The College for Every Student (CFES) Brilliant Pathways organization selected Brighton Elementary School as one of five recipients of a 3-year program to sponsor students and provide them with mentors and enrichment aimed at launching them into post-secondary education and career possibilities.
The Sutton Energy Committee, as a part of the Planning Commission and with the help of the Sutton Select Board is bringing the Window Dressers Program to town.
Kingdom Blades standout Korey Champney of North Country represented Vermont in a 4-2 win over N.H. in the annual Twin-State Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic.
The Vermont Community Foundation awarded grants to a number of local non-profits including Betty’s Bikes; Camp Thorpe; Kingdom East; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; Wheelock Mountain Farm; St. Johnsbury WORKS; and the Rural ARTS Collaborative.
The Appalachian Mountain Club’s eight huts in the White Mountains are now open at full capacity.
North Country Healthcare welcomed Matthew Streeter as the new Chief Financial Officer.
Barbara F. Sweet, Danville, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, attained the Fraternal Insurance Counselor designation.
Wes and Paula Ward are celebrating 40 years in business.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Umbrella announced the recipients of the NEK Prevention Center of Excellence Grant program’s sub-awards including NEK Youth Services; Catamount Film & Arts Co.; Big Brothers Big Sisters; North Country Supervisory Union Encore After School and Summer Programs; The Community Restorative Justice Center; North Woods Stewardship Center; Link, Inc.; Northeast Kingdom Human Services; and Stable Connections.
The Caledonia Flood U16 boys ended their season undefeated and won the VSL state championship.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Chris Despins won the Safe Sports School Award from the National Athletic Trainers’ Association.
Susanna Brent was named Director of Programming at the Colonial Theatre.
The Peacham Library and the Peacham Historical Association are partnering on another unique summertime activity. “The Stories We Tell: Freedom and Equity in Peacham.”
After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, Rockin’ the Park, a weekly concert series that celebrates local music and community, returns to Lancaster for its fourth year.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.