Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
St. Johnsbury veteran firefighters Troy Darby and Andrew Ruggles were promoted to the new department rank of lieutenant.
Powers Park is raising funds for a major renovation project to grow the park and attract more users.
Justin Williams was appointed to replace his wife Jessica on the 15-member Kingdom East School Board.
The new foam recycling program is underway at the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District.
Janet Costa, vice-president mortgage loan officer for Mascoma Bank led a community garden in downtown Littleton and the food is now ripe for picking by anyone who needs it.
The 1.7-mile bike path in the St. Johnsbury Town Forest on AlmsHouse Road opened after months of work.
Haitian- born musician Vox Sambou will play at Dog Mountain next week as part of the Catamount Arts Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Littleton nine-year-old Carter Pilgrim squared off against the best motocross racers in the country at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship and finished in the top 10.
Reverend Mary S. Hoadley of Newport became the pastor at the Brownington Congregational Church.
Karme Choling is planning a meditation retreat with Tibetan Buddhist teacher and lama Anyen Rinpoche.
Joe Benning won the Republican primary for Vt. Lt. Governor and Kitty Toll almost won among democrats.
Large grants are helping fund $425,000 in new vehicles for the St. Johnsbury Department of Public Works.
James Hemond has won the Republican primary for Caledonia County Sheriff.
Bradford resident Sarah Copeland Hanzas, a long-time member of the Vermont House of Representatives, is positioned to become the next Vermont Secretary of State.
Richard Kogan returned to Bethlehem to present The Mind and Music of Scott Joplin in the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation sanctuary.
West Danville’s Elizabeth Gamble was named Advance Beginner Reserve Champion at the 2022 Vermont 4-H Horse Show.
St. Johnsbury Academy alum Jake Cady ascended to the starting quarterback job at Assumption College.
The Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMFest) returns this weekend for its 10th anniversary.
Hannah Wicklund plays tomorrow (Sunday) at Dog Mountain next week as part of the Catamount Arts Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Franconia residents and officials thanked good samaritan Danny Ballentine who helped end a rash of car burglaries by busting the suspect in the act, chasing him down and detaining him until police arrived.
Danville School’s David Schilling was named High School Principal of the Year by both the National Association of Secondary Schools and the Vermont Principals’ Association.
A fleet of new Mountain Bikes is coming to the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department through a Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative grant.
A record number of voters turned out for this year’s primary.
Concord held another successful Community Visit.
Ella Kate Thorgalsen was born.
People can socialize with members of local law enforcement at “BBQ With The Badge” this week at Gardner Park.
Campsites along the Nulhegan River got a makeover this summer thanks to the Northern Forest Canoe Trail’s stewardship crew and a team of volunteers.
Mike and Dayna Boudreau are hosting a ‘Convergence’ event this weekend at the Great Vermont Corn Maze.
You can still get advanced ticket sale rates for the Caledonia County Fair at Dads 4 By locations in St. Johnsbury and Wells River or at the Agway in Lyndonville.
Kelley (Collins) Brown was named Groveton’s new athletic director.
The Colonial Theatre’s White Mountain Cinema Camp will premiere a short film, followed by a panel discussion with the student filmmakers tomorrow.
The Ryegate Historical Society will host a narrated slide presentation by author Michael Tougias titled “400 Miles Down the Connecticut River” next week.
Theatre UP, formerly Upstage Players, is holding auditions for its fall production of Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver! at the Littleton Opera House.
Organizer John Percey said this years 31 Miles For 31 Heroes broke another fundraising record for veterans and their families and research into traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Bird watchers will have access to a town-owned, 10-foot buffer along the Lancaster lagoon perimeter, with parking available on a section of the public road.
Plans are moving forward for a downtown Harvest Festival in Whitefield.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village have a full day of exciting events planned tomorrow at the Old Stone House Day.
Aubrey Maley, Steven Warner, Olivia Houghton, Emma Pothier and Hadley Michaud were all winners at the 4-H Youth Dairy Show.
First-year Viking head coach Eli Appleton led a youth basketball camp at Lyndon Institute.
Laura Brooks will join the Stratford Public School as a teacher and guidance counselor.
Michelle Overhoff, at left, has been hired as assistant principal of Groveton High School, and Katherine Landry, at right, as Stark Village School’s teaching principal.
The Littleton Food Co-op (LFC) welcomed Garden Club students and staff from Bethlehem Elementary School to receive a check benefiting the educational garden they created.
StoryTown Theatre, which is hosted by Catamount Arts in partnership with St. Johnsbury School’s CatCH afterschool program, opened registration for its 4th-6th grade fall production.
The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum is collaborating with the Friends of Dog Mountain on a series of programs and events for children.
CatCH Fire summer program participants held a summer showcase at the St. Johnsbury School Auditorium.
Residents turned out in large numbers at the Union Baptist Church as part of Family Fun Day and the beginning of what Waterford Historical Society members hope will develop into a town museum.
There’s a job fair this week at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville.
Memphremagog Watershed Association recently announced the completion of the Prouty Beach Shoreline Restoration & Revegetation Project.
The Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation has resumed work on improvements to the south end of Lake Willoughby.
The PolyArt gallery and studio debuted at First Friday Arts in Littleton.
The Danville Fair was a huge hit.
Northeast Kingdom participants representing Vermont at the 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl included Sam Begin and Jacob Silver of St. Johnsbury Academy and Trevor Lussier and Victor Richardy of Lyndon Institute. All four were key contributors to a stout Vermont defense.
Newly-hired Danville Bears cross country coach Hayden Bunnell flattened the 5K Bear Crawl course in 16 minutes, 11 seconds to win the race that kicked off the 91st annual Danville Fair.
Barnet hosts a community soccer night every Wednesday.
Since the pandemic’s start, the Center for an Agricultural Economy has distributed over 50,000 meals in the greater Hardwick Area.
As rules for new programs roll out, Littleton officials are helping local developers navigate state programs to encourage development and affordable housing.
Former St. Johnsbury Academy star Dage Minors recently competed for Bermuda at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. He was also awarded the prestigious honor of being a Bermuda flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony.
Tyler Wells, who played baseball for Danville and St. Johnsbury Academy, took the outfield for the Vermont Mountaineers in the 2022 New England Collegiate Baseball League Championship.
Justin Bourgeois, Jennifer Daigle, Beth Morin, Kelly Paul and Kimico Perry were promoted to Senior Vice President at Community National Bank.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
