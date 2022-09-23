Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The League of Women Voters hosted a candidate forum at the Athenaeum featuring Joe Benning and David Zuckerman.
MoJo Music Studios in Easton produced a popular single recorded by Governor Sununu and singer-songwriter Brooks Young.
The Bethlehem Public Library is hosting an EV drive and ride expo today (Saturday).
The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center is hosting its fall festival of traditional crafts today.
Local writer Marilinne Cooper published her 13th novel.
Cooper Brueck, Alex Giroux, Gerardo Fernandez, Tristen Blay, Jacob Inkel, Lincoln Michaud, Logan Curtis, Lilah Hall, Josie DeAngelis, Emma Simpson, Lily Ingerson, Addison Hadlock, Jordan Alley, Abbie McCusker, Coby Youngman, Makayla Walker, Evie Burger, Ella McPhaul, Jordan Driver, Kobe Toms, Adam Bell, Hayden Boivin, Haley Rossitto, Andrew Joncas, Caiden Hill, Elizah Abetti, Kai-Li Huang, Sakoya Sweeney, Sabine Brueck, Ben Taylor, Ryan Walker, Nathaniel Chumbes, Sarah Tanner, Gabby Keysar, Dory Roy, Paige Smith, Lilli Klark, Nick Hickey, Delany Raymond, Ciera Challinor, Josie DeAngelis, Emma Simpson, Reece McFarland, and Jackson Horne were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Littleton Lions 41st Annual Antique & Classic Car Show is this weekend.
The Milk With Dignity festival is celebrating its fifth year in Greensboro today.
The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center is expanding with the construction of a new exhibition hall.
Concord hosted the final gathering of the 3-part Community Visit process by the nonprofit Vermont Council on Rural Development.
The community will take to the streets tomorrow for the Walk To End Alzheimer’s.
There’s a remarkable basement makeover underway at the Fairbanks Museum.
KCP Presents is bringing the Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra to VSU-Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theatre tonight at VSU-Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theater, produced by Catamount Arts.
“Snowflake Bentley, His Life and Work” will be the topic this week at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) lecture at Catamount Arts.
Creator Bess O’Brien and Kingdom County Productions will air “Listen Up” this week at Catamount Arts.
During the annual awards ceremony held by the New Hampshire Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services Committee of Merit, fire departments in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom were recognized for their response to a water rescue in Littleton on the Connecticut River in June. Two Littleton firefighters (Tom Hartwell and Cameron Robidoux) were awarded Medals of Valor for their actions.
Littleton Fire Capt Jeff Whitcomb, who died in October 2021 after a training accident, was posthumously awarded the highest of four valor medals, the Paul W. Sypek Medal of Valor during the annual awards ceremony held by the New Hampshire Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services Committee of Merit.
Efforts to merge Lyndon and Lyndonville are getting real.
A federal judge has approved a Utah-based resort company’s $76 million bid to buy Jay Peak Resort.
The Flyin’ Iron Motorcycle Club will host the second annual Mike & Jacqueline Benefit Ride today in honor of two local residents who tragically lost their lives.
The Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Auxiliary awarded Wish List requests to NVRH internal departments for $23,603.55.
St. Johnsbury Academy alum Chris Perreault, a two time Vermont State Champion wrestler, is off to a 4-0 start in his professional MMA career.
Darryll Rudy will be at the Welcome Center on Sunday morning for the 2022 St. Johnsbury Walk to End Alzheimer’s. He’ll be plucking a blue flower from the event’s Promise Garden to signify he is living with the disease.
By law, New Hampshire school boards will all now have student voices.
Janel Lawton of Franconia will be the new director of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Dawson Wilkins and Lake Region’s Madison Bowman were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Tate Parker, Joelvy Perez, Nathaniel Chumbes, Will Eaton, Sabine Brueck, Sarah Tanner, Ella McPhaul, and Elizah Abetti.
Danville High School’s Thomas Edgar and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hannah Keith, Nathan Lenzini and Theodora Montague are semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Lyndon Institute senior Chelsea Ott earned a University of Vermont’s Green and Gold Scholarship.
New England Wire Technology donated $2,000 for the Robotics program at Lisbon Regional School.
The Caledonia County Airport celebrated its 50th Anniversary.
Tri-Town Bicycle received $350K from the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
Waterford celebrated its name.
North Country Pride hosted its third annual Pride Ride.
Renee Payton and Autumn Daily were 4-H Champions at the Champlain Valley Fair.
The Greenlaw brothers (Dan, Paul, and Pete) donated $40,000 to a variety of important causes including cancer research at DHMC, the VFW and Bethlehem Reimagined.
NVRH broke ground on the new Mental Health Support Area outside of the Emergency Department.
East Haven dedicated the town garage building to Truman “Eugene” Austin.
First-generation farmer Jennifer Rodriguez of Triple J Pastures in Irasburg won the 2022 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award from the Vermont Land Trust.
Tomorrow the Old Stone House Museum will honor Alexander Twilight.
Cajun greats BeauSoleil return to The Colonial Theatre on their farewell tour “One Last Time – Au Revoir!” tonight.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
