Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The Kingdom Maple Festival will be downtown this weekend.
Community members have unveiled plans for Greg Cloutier Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Canal Street.
Three towns in northern Grafton County are embarking on a no-cost feasibility study for a regional police department.
The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union board may look for ways to expand collaboration and deepen ties among the member school districts.
Northern Counties Health Care is accepting letters of interest about leasing 800 square feet of commercial space at the newly-renovated Caplan’s Building in downtown St. Johnsbury.
BETA Technologies may be a suitor if the state privatizes the Caledonia County Airport.
Emerson Mitchell, Kaia Anderson, Ross Kelly, Charlie Daine, Reece Cook, Maren Nitsche, Maggie Zschau, Sophia Shippee, Kris Fennimore, Dusty Loura Bumps, Hunter Horne, Sabine Brueck, Kyra Nelson, Kaylee Hamlett, Lauren Joy, Eliza Wagstaff, Abby Crocker, Mackenzie Griswold, Ryan Walker, Hayden Angell, JP Perez, Rex Hauser, Jason Mitchell, Will Eaton, Cage Thompson, Lyle Rooney, Tyler Rivard, Evan Dennis, Makayla Walker, Abby Crocker, Katie Houston, Sophia Shippee, Jenna Jones, Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, Charlie Krebs, Diego Perez, Brooke White, Lauren Joy, Cassidy Kittredge, Karter Deming, Kyle Fuentes, Blake Fillion, Bode Belyea, and Kason Blood were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Borderline Players will perform the classic farce ‘Noises Off’ by Michael Frayn.
Lancaster is a national finalist for a Recycled Percussion “Chaos & Kindness” experience.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery is featuring local artists.
Hardwick hosted a Cabin Fever Carnival.
The Littleton School Board voted unanimously to appoint Al Smith as the permanent principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School.
Wildlife photographer Belinda Emmons captured the triumphant release of a rehabbed owl.
A school choice bill in the N.H. legislature could benefit local independent high schools.
St. Johnsbury Academy introduced Troy Engle as its new Athletic Director.
Coinciding with April break, Cirque Us, one of the country’s most notable contemporary circus companies, will perform at Catamount ArtPort today (Saturday).
Catamount Arts offers an array of art classes and movies over the April vacation.
Progressive Francophone folk duo Nicolas Boulerice and Frédéric Samson perform tomorrow at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon.
The Northeast Kingdom Classical Series will present Duo Beaux Arts at the South Church next weekend.
Lyndon Institute hosted the first-ever NEK High School Career Fair at Fenton Chester.
Everly Rian Rouelle and Melody Jean Nummelin were born.
The ice went out at Joe’s Pond.
Triple J Pastures, an Irasburg farm, earned a Fund-a-Farmer Grant from the Food Animal Concerns Trust.
Northern Vermont University- Lyndon baseball player TJ Santaw was named the North Atlantic Conference Co-Player of the Week.
Local runners Molly Sharp, Bret Austin, Tara Soraghan, Russell Tanguay, Katherine Linton, and Vladimir Selec completed the Boston Marathon.
St. Johnsbury wants to promote its extension of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to the downtown.
The Lancaster planning board granted conditional site plan approval for a one-megawatt solar field.
State Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and Littleton Police Special Investigator Chris Tyler helped raise awareness of human trafficking.
Cynthia Stuart and Mandy Chapman were named chair and vice-chair of the Kingdom East School District at the annual reorganization and onboarding.Lindsay Carpenter is the board clerk; Lila Leonard is the alternate board clerk; Serena Parker will serve as treasurer; and JoAnn Clausing will be the assistant treasurer.
Littleton’s Blake Fillion and Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Hayden Angell, Lyle Rooney, Evan Dennis, Karter Deming, Sophia Shippee, Lauren Joy, Sabine Brueck, and Mackenzie Griswold were nominated.
The North Country Career Center competed at Vermont’s SkillsUSA Competition.
Dr. Melissa Helstein, DVM, won the 2023 NEOA Achiever Award from the New England Educational Opportunity Association.
St. Johnsbury Academy students Aniela Thompson, Greer Kennedy, and Maaike Dam attended the All-New England Music Festival.
Woodsville student-athletes Gabby Keysar, Courtney Taylor, Wesley Reeves, Brianna Youngman, Paige Smith, Abby Crocker, Aliza Boutin, and Cam Davidson were awarded by the NHIAA.
According to the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Summertime Final Fridays in St. Johnsbury are “Signature” events.
New Inca Son, a performing group from Peru, performed for Blue Mountain Union students.
Fast action from the Bethlehem Fire Department saved an historic home.
Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow recently completed the 119th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Development Course held at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Profile School seventh-grader Wenonah Brewer-Nyborg won the 2023 New Hampshire American Legion Junior High School Oratorical Competition.
Lyndon Institute Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Club members hosted a social justice leadership summit.
Dr. Scott L. Thomas was named President of Sterling College.
Ryan Thompson joined Passumpsic Financial Advisors.
Gabryel Gianoni joined the Memphremagog Watershed Association as the new watershed project coordinator.
Littleton Regional Healthcare welcomed Michael Babcock, BBA, RN as director of perioperative services.
Super Secret Ice Cream was voted Best Ice Cream in the White Mountains Region by New Hampshire Magazine’s Best of NH 2023 Awards.
Wil Pierce will take over for Brian and Leslie Mulcahy as the innkeeper at Rabbit Hill.
The North Country Chamber Players Board of Trustees recently named Mary Louise Formisano their new managing director.
The Vermont Wildlife Coalition presents its annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art competition at the Highland Center for the Arts this week.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.