Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Today is the 116th chapter of the Game between St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute.
Kingdom Trails continues with popular “Community Chats.”
The Northeast Kingdom Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation has granted $124,449 to 23 organizations in Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia counties.
The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and St. Johnsbury resident Allie Reed have collaborated to create a new self-guided scavenger hunt that encourages visitors and residents alike to explore St. Johnsbury’s downtown district.
Columnist and arts legend Jay Craven welcomed Ariel Zevon to his ongoing series - Arts & Other Digressions.
Madison McLaren, Alex Giroux, Cooper Brueck, Brody LaBounty, Kegan Nelson, Ella Buckingham, Alexis Christensen, Natalie Michaud, Lilah Hall, Sloane Morse, Sophie Bell, Bre Lemay, Leah Krull, Ben Taylor, Nathaniel Chumbes, Jadon Baker, Tyson Davison, Nick Matteis, Bryn Jenness, Clarissa Demers, Ava Bouchard, Tucker Chapman, Liam Laidlaw, Gavin Rondeau, Grady Hadlock, Mike Hampson, Sammy Sarkis, Coby Youngman, Maddie Roy, Brianna Youngman, Jamie Fenoff, Kiarra Reynoso, Brydie Barton, Clara Andre, Hannah Angell, Liv Eberhardt, Charli Kellaway, Nico Siani, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Jackson Horne, Anya Kennedy, Alayna Azur, Austin Giroux, Lauren McKee and Joelvy Perez were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Northern Counties Health Care bought Caplan’s Army store, making the long-time retail anchor a home for health services.
The Caledonian-Record is dramatically reducing its carbon footprint with the installation of solar panels and a heat pump system.
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen announced government funding that benefits a number of local projects and initiatives.
The Grafton County Farm held its annual Pumpkin Day for local students.
North Country Union’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. They edged Liam Laidlaw (SJA), Tyler Hicks (WMR), Grady Hadlock (LHS), Nathaniel Chumbes (WHS), Delaney Raymond (LI), Sophia Shippee (SJA), Madison McLaren (P), and Anya Kennedy (LR).
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital features a new display, “The Beauty Of Horses,” by local artist Elly Barksdale.
The NEK Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery is featuring ‘Isolating Together In Wool And Wood’ an exhibit by local artists Ford and Melinda Evans.
Upstage Players is putting on a production of Children of Eden at the Littleton Opera House on several dates in November.
The NEK Classical Series presents the Alexander String Quartet on Sunday.
Kirby Mulch owner Heath Bunnell gave a tour of his facility to local and state officials and shared some of the challenges in the forest economy.
The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club is currently offering free masks to businesses and organizations in the area.
Adam John Houghton was born.
Gerald Winn, Littleton’s longtime town moderator and New Hampshire’s longest, continuously-serving town moderator, swore in John Hennessey, president and CEO of the Littleton Coin Co. and chairman of the River District Redevelopment Commission, as new town moderator.
The Lancaster Board of Selectmen accepted over $200,000 in grant funding.
Lyndon’s new enforcement of nuisance properties is yielding quick results.
An auction marked the end of a chapter in the long and storied local history at the Frye Barn in Danville.
Warren Bunnell is leading a volunteer effort to cut backcountry glades in Haverhill.
NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound students toured a number of colleges throughout the region.
St. Johnsbury Academy students Ashley Fox, Hannah Angell, Maddie Hurlbert and Silas Pearson participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference.
St. Johnsbury edged Blue Mountain for the 18U Fall Baseball League Championship at Legion Field.
The Good Shepherd School narrowly defeated host Waterford School in the Waterford Cup Soccer Championship game on Saturday. The all-day tournament featured teams from Danville, Lyndonville, Barnet, Concord, Riverside, Good Shepherd and host Waterford.
The Old Man of the Mountain Memorial site continues to grow.
Bari Fischer wrote a children’s book about a young donkey from Arnold’s Rescue Center a Brownington - an organization she co-founded.
A group of community members are collaborating on a large public mural celebrating Lancaster’s past, present and future.
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman won the NVAC Mountain Division Championship for an unprecedented third straight time.
Dennis Bouffard, owner of Lyndon Truck Center, hopes to relocate his commercial truck repair business to the vacant Tap & Die building in Lyndonville.
The community walked against domestic violence in St. Johnsbury.
Olive Cheney, a longtime Peacham resident and 1936 McIndoe Falls Academy graduate, left large financial gifts to her alma mater and to the Peacham Church.
The St. Johnsbury School welcomed new faculty and staff: Erin Engstrom, Pamela Bean, Kristen Moody, Teri Gaston, Cleopatra Jones, Maggie Levesque, Reagan Beck, Brendan Mulligan, Erica Scales, James Nelson and Brenda Kendall.
The Highland Center for the Arts held a scholarship fundraiser for young Vermont artists.
The Connecticut River Artisan Group announced a new region-wide sculpture contest.
The Littleton Rotary Club awarded $4,750 in grants to seven non-profit social service agencies that serve citizens and communities in the club’s 11-town service area.
The Rev. W. David Weddington retired from active pastoral ministry as pastor and teacher at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C., of Littleton.
Northern Counties Health Care announced the re-opening of the Concord Health Center following a complete remodel and a 1,120-square-foot expansion.
The Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute announced that Nicolas Anzalone, Rebecca McGregor and Leah Rexford will be a part of the next class.
Mark Rollins retired from Columbia Forest Products, after 34 years of service.
The Vermont Futures Project welcomed Passumpsic Bank President Jim Kisch to its board.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
