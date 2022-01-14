Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, Jamie Rexford, Tyler Pilotte, William Lewis, and Alexander LaRoche — all veterans of the Army and grandsons of Dalton residents Nancy and Rodney Rexford — were honored with Quilts of Valor for their service in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Littleton selectmen voted to use federal stimulus to purchase two ventilators to be outfitted in the town’s two ambulances.
Buffalo Mountain Food Co-op is purchasing the Hardwick Village Market with a plan to combine the two stores into what it hopes will be a bigger, better community-owned grocery store.
LI Board President Loralee Tester is helping the school with a transition of heads from Twiladawn Perry to Dr. Brian Bloomfield.
Catamount Arts will host a virtual tour and awards for the Arts Connect Annual Members Juried Show.
Cooper Brueck, Cayde Micknak, Dylan Willey, Kolton Dowse, Kaiden Dowse, Evan Dennis, Haley Rossitto, Sierra Riff, Emma McKeage, Sara Brown, Alex Leslie, Marissa Kenison, Sophie Bell, Lauren McKee, Collen Flinn, Elijah Flocke, Cam Davidson, Austin Wheeler, Evan Sanborn, Luke Shannon, Evan Dennis, Aliza Wright, Mike Hampson, Lizzy Jones, Anna Cushing, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Kadienne Whitcomb, Brooke White, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Christian Young, Dillon Brigham and Anthony Guinard were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Craftsbury Public Library has been recognized as a 2021 Star Library.
Weeks Memorial Library’s annual Doll Club Tea Party next Saturday.
Legislators learned the long-awaited cross-state, 93-mile, multi-use, year-round Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will be ready for full access this year.
Carroll voters will get to decide if they want a Town Manager at Town Meeting.
Littleton Regional Healthcare welcomed Meg Amadon APRN to North Country Primary Care.
Lyndonville Electric Department hired Jonathan Elwell as the new manager, replacing Bill Humphrey.
Ultra-philanthropist Jesse Holden ran about 50 miles and 18,000 feet of vertical gain over 24 hours on New Year’s Day to raise money for Umbrella. The herculean effort raised approximately $7,000 - more than doubling the amount of money Holden has raised for the non-profit through a variety of inspiring fitness challenges.
A three-location solar panel array that will provide power to all town buildings and the elementary school in Bethlehem is expected to be complete this year.
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District ended the year in the black by close to $75,000.
The nonprofit Friends of Remich Park are collecting signatures for a warrant article to be presented at town meeting to raise $30,000 to remove the condemned gazebo and replace it with a more durable, multi-purpose pavilion.
Former Poet Laureate of Vermont Sydney Lea, of Newbury, received the 2021 Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, the highest honor presented to an artist by the state of Vermont.
Catamount Arts has invited French teacher and cinephile, Alice Wuertele to curate a mini-fest of comedic films this month.
Barton native Susan Dunklee is headed to her third Olympics. Dunklee is the most successful U.S. female biathlete in history.
Lyndon Institute’s Aiden Hale and Kadienne Whitcomb were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Tyler Hicks, Christian Young, Mike Hampson, Cam Davidson, Lauren Joy, Sophie Bell, Brooke White and Ainsley Savage.
Northern Vermont University- Lyndon men’s basketball player Zach Falkenburg has been named the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week. It is the second time that Falkenburg has earned Player of the Week honors this season. The senior also scored 1,000th career point this week, with a career-high 41 at SUNY Polytechnic.
Orleans Central Supervisory Union was awarded a $4,500 grant for its students and educators to use virtual and augmented reality in education from Consolidated Communication’s Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program.
Good Shepherd School alums Colby Garey-Wright and Tim Tremblay returned to their alma-mater to officiate a 5/6 basketball game.
Peg Hale, registrar at Lyndon Institute, was recently selected as the 2021 Carolyn Donahue Friend of VEOP Award recipient by the Vermont Educational Opportunity Programs.
Lucianna Ball, a fifth-grade student at Lunenburg Elementary School, won first place in the St. John de Crevecoeur area chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Essay Contest.
Veteran public servant Gary Allard is running for an open seat on the Waterford Select Board.
St. Johnsbury Police are set to get richly deserved raises under a new contract.
The Development Review Board this week heard plans from Caleb Temple and Gerard Riendeau for a lumber yard in the downtown district.
With blessing from voters, Littleton took ownership of 7 prime acres in the center of the community.
Franconians Jill Brewer and Adam Nyborg are planning another outdoor recreation shop, called Franconia Base Camp to fill a void left when the Franconia Sport Shop closed.
Longtime firefighter Brad Reed was sworn in as Chief of the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
Michael Barrett, owner/principal of Barrett Insurance Agency in St. Johnsbury, was elected president of the Vermont Insurance Agents Association.
Xiao Fei’s Buffet opened in Colebrook.
Daniel Miko went 15-1 and “Beat the Experts” in the Hoagie’s weekly Beat the Record Football Challenge.
We’d like to congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
