Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Work will begin soon on St. Johnsbury’s Three Rivers Bike Path extension.
It’s fair season, with the Orleans County Fair in full swing this weekend and the Caledonia County Fair starting on Wednesday. The Danville and Haverhill fairs recently wrapped up and the Lancaster Fair is later this month.
Meet dozens of Vermont authors today at the Craftsbury Farmer’s Market.
Presidential candidates (a LOT of them) are visiting the North Country, giving locals an opportunity to meet them.
Rep. Brian Shaw, of Derby, is leading an effort to make roads safer by stiffening fines for texting while driving.
Kingdom Trails got a $75,000 grant to help plan responsible and sustainable development of the trail network.
Caledonia County Fair directors and supporters oversaw the replacement of the water system at the the fairgrounds. Longtime director Dick Lawrence estimates that more than 500 hours were donated in support of the project.
The St. Johnsbury League of Women Voters are trying to get polls to open earlier on election day.
Local author, Marilinne Cooper, released her 10th mystery novel.
Māmā Mihirangi & the Māreikura will play at Dog Mountain tomorrow as the latest installment of the free Levitt AMP concert series. The trio reportedly combines “traditional Māori chants, pulsing rhythms, soaring melodies, and authentic haka for a thrilling spectacle that’s taken the world by storm.” Since Catamount Arts first brought music to Dog Mountain, we’ve been treated to performances from Scotland, Italy, Kenya, Morocco, Cuba, Australia and throughout the U.S.
Sam Brunnette and Meagan Boucher were the half-marathon winners at the 2019 Kingdom Run in Irasburg.
May Ronnie Anne Allen, Julia Nicole Mattei, and Lane Albert Hunter were born.
The counter-cultural Northeast Rainbow Gatherers, member of the national Rainbow Family of Living Light, gathered for a camp in Bethlehem to promote world peace, unity and communal living.
A crew of 15 volunteers refurbished the pump track at Powers Park in Lyndonville.
The Falls in the River Trail between First and Second Connecticut Lakes is scheduled to get new bog bridge today.
Smokey the Bear turned 75 and was honored throughout the region.
The staff of Lakeway Elementary School and Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle schools raised money for the VFW Veterans’ Relief Fund.
The North Country Health Consortium is going to manage the Grafton County Drug Court.
Lt. Hugh O’Donnell became the new St. Johnsbury Barracks Commander for the Vermont State Police.
The Crawford Path Trail turned 200.
Gov. Phil Scott tapped prominent locals for state service including: Reg Chaput to the Milk Commission; Steve Dolgin to the Aviation Advisory Council; Steven Wright and Jody Fried to the Travel and Recreation Council.
The Bradford Public Library and Jeudevine Memorial Library received Vermont Cultural Facilities Grants.
Former High School wrestler (SJA, NCU) Colin Brennan is fighting his way up as a Mixed Martial Artist.
Danville’s Tyler Cahoon earned his third career victory in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models at Thunder Road Speedbowl.
Kingdom Trails celebrated its 25th birthday.
Local cheesemakers (Barn First Creamery, Westfield; Cabot Creamery, Cabot; Cate Hill Orchard, Craftsbury; Jasper Hill Farm, Greensboro) shined at the prestigious American Cheese Society’s 36th Annual Awards competition.
Ryan and Maria Perry bought the Kingdom Market in Island Pond.
Shaun Terhune opened his Fine Art Photography gallery on Main Street in Littleton.
Matt and Caroline Simon opened the Doughnut Cellar on Mill Street in Littleton.
Local farms (Snug Valley Farm, East Hardwick; Agape Hill Farm, Hardwick; Lavender Essentials, Derby; Chandler Pond Farm, South Wheelock; and Black Dirt Farm, Stannard) opened their doors to the public as part of Vermont’s Open Farm Week.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.