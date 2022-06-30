Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Drivers got a half-off gas discount at Simon’s Market in Littleton.
Instead of celebrating freedom and independence with fireworks this year the people of Greensboro are celebrating with a community picnic and an auction to support the people in Ukraine.
Concord is hosting a Community Visit from the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
Independence Day events are happening across the region throughout the weekend.
The Nationals won the Lyndon Baseball Babe Ruth 13-15 league championship, narrowly defeating Lake Region.
Danville’s Bob Johnson is retiring from the Vermont Principals’ Association after 19 years of service.
Joan Sbarra is MAC’s July Artist of the Month.
WREN threw a Summer Block Party to mark the opening of Lifecycles, the new exhibition in their Gallery, featuring metalsmith Lucy Golden and landscape painter Michele Johnsen.
The Weathervane Theatre opened its 57th repertory season with Sarah Ruhl’s acclaimed Eurydice.
Robert Farlice is curating classic films this month at Catamount Arts.
The photography of Peacham’s Richard Brown is on display at the Peacham Historical House.
Rockin’ the Park, the weekly concert series, is returning to Centennial Park in Lancaster.
Four Patchwork Players shows, produced by the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, are coming to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts throughout the summer.
The Lyndon Outing Club unveiled plans for a $1.1 million snowmaking system.
A home-based support organization in Irasburg wants to shelter and educate Ukrainians displaced by the war with Russia in the former Derby Green Nursing Home.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, announced that the closure of the Littleton Veterans Administration clinic is now off the table and will remain open.
Plans to convert the old Barnet Town Hall into a modern-day municipal building are proceeding.
The McIndoe Falls Library received $2,000 from the Vermont Department of Libraries and ARPA.
The Waterford Select Board unanimously appointed Deb Benoit as the new Town Clerk.
Patrick Rainville was named the new basketball coach at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Evan Thornton-Sherman was named the 2022 Gatorade Vermont boys track and field player of the year.
Trevor Howard and Sam Natti qualified for the N.H. Amateur Golf Tournament.
Star Theatre owner Al Bulay and partner Matt Heuer are opening an ice cream parlor next door to the theater in the space formerly occupied by Sunshine Boutique.
The Littleton High School Class of 1972 got together for their 50-year reunion.
Miles Ryan Rowden was born.
Island Pond is planning an enormous Independence Day Celebration today (Friday) and tomorrow.
Woodsville native Brendan Walker will be continuing his baseball career at Division I Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 in Littleton celebrated 90 years of serving the community, a milestone that was recognized by the national VFW chairman.
The Kingdom East School Board facilities committee recently approved repairs to the Concord School gymnasium roof.
NVRH and Umbrella are offering a web-based presentation about the impacts of youth cannabis use.
Lyndon Institute was awarded a five-year Upward Bound grant totaling $1.47 million from the U.S. Department of Education to help serve first-generation and/or moderate-income students.
Heartwood Public Charter School – a new nature and place-based K-8 public charter school – hired Sherri Gregory as learning coordinator to oversee and coordinate Special Education Services for the school.
Ready, Set, Grow Childcare Center, in Newport, received a grant from Vermont Electric Cooperative Community Fund, in support of the Childcare Center’s newly-created Child Care Tuition Scholarship Program for families.
The Profile High School community hosted a “Get a Boost, Have a Blast!” to offer COVID boosters, and vaccines for ages 5 and over.
Jack Pine earned the Crusader Award at United Christian Academy.
The Caledonia County Relay For Life raised over $35,000.
The Waterford Historical Society partnered with the Vermont Old Cemetery Association to help restore the gravestones in the West Waterford Cemetery.
Nine locals competed in the Twin State Baseball Classic, including eight players and a coach. The players, five from Vermont, included St. J’s Will Fowler and Fritz Hauser, Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier, Lake Region’s David Piers and Blue Mountain’s John Dennis. Danville’s Nick DeCaro was a Green Mountain coach. Representing New Hampshire were White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks and Brody LaBounty, along with Littleton’s Grady Millen. Vermont swept the doubleheader.
Clara Andre scored a goal in the Twin State Field Hockey All Star game and then played goalie in the lacrosse Byrne Cup senior All-Star game.
Corbin Leonard is commuting from Stowe to play Minor League baseball at the fields that bear the name of his grandfather, Paul Leonard.
The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum is hosting a “Beer-Stadt Fest.”
An addition to the front entrance of Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is evidence that efforts are ramping up for the Science Annex project.
Despite challenges, Evan Perkins and Heidi Choate continue to flourish at their organic, no-till, and off-the-grid Small Axe Farm in Barnet.
Mark Bristol has earned a strong regional reputation at Peformance Powder Coating in St. Johnsbury.
Val Fortin and Sam Silver - the creatives behind Tim-Bir Alley in Littleton - are bringing a new restaurant to St. Johnsbury.
Christine Fournier opened Haven Healing Arts & Holistic Pet Care in the Heart Space Healing Center.
The Passumpsic Bank was recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Banks 2022.
Harrison Kanzler was hired as executive director at AHEAD.
Littleton Regional Healthcare completed its comprehensive Compensation Project which reviewed compensation for all positions at LRH in comparison to relevant, regional compensation data.
Badger Peabody & Smith sales agents Jason Cape, Jane Swett, Zach Hawkins, Steve Gorman and Doug Caulfield earned their Vermont licenses.
North Country Union graduate James Cilwik hiked the long trail home after he competed in the New England Track & Field Championships in New Britain, Conn.
The Red Sox held off the Giants 13-8 in the St. Johnsbury Little League 11-and-12-year-old regular-season tournament championship game at Legion Field.
Catamount Arts announced a month of free film screenings for children.
The Maple Leaf Seven, Vermont’s own traditional jazz band, will provide spirit-filled musical accompaniment for worship at United Community Church tomorrow.
The 4th of July celebration in Cabot returns this year on Monday.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
