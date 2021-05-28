Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Memorial Day observance in St. Johnsbury will be a close-to-normal experience this year after COVID altered the event in 2020.
Mariah Rust of St. Johnsbury was chosen as one of just four students to win a World Literature Today Student Translation Prize.
Thanks largely to the effort of Whitney Lewis, the Coös County Conservation District received a $32,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund for the purchase of a 10-foot no-till drill manufactured by Great Plains Ag.
The Franconia Selectmen and the Franconia Area Heritage Council dedicated a new bronze plaque commemorating the 136 Franconia veterans serving in World War II between 1941 and 1945.
Forest Pribbernow, Blake Fillion, Josh Finkle, Landon Bromley, Zoe Crocker, Colleen Flinn, Jaydin Royer, Emma Newland, Jamie Fenoff, Abby Friedman, Rileigh Fortin, Celeste Tanguay, Sophia Shippee, Polly Currier, Maren Nitsche, Adrianna Lemieux, Delaney Rankin, Jacob Jewell, Emily Tholl, Jaiden Ridlon, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Mackenzie Griswold, Anna McIntyre, Grady Millen, Grace Clark, Mairen Tierney, Morgan Wagstaff, Emily Prest, Leah Krull, Karter Deming, Tyler Hicks, Kelleigh Simpson, Kadienne Whitcomb, Taylor Farnsworth, Lilian Kittredge, Cassidy Kittredge, Ava Marshia, Paige Hale, Carlie Beliveau, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Patrick Keenan, Hale Boyden, Gabe Hatch, Cam Berry, Luke Dudas, James Sanborn, Felicity Sulham, Emma Gray, Brydie Barton, Jacob Baesemann, Cooper Calkins, Rylie Cadieux, John Dennis, Evan Dennis and Will Fowler were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
LI’s Jaydin Royer tossed her third no-hitter of the season and led the Vikings to the No. 1 seed in the DII playoffs.
The Colonial Theatre is cautiously planning a full summer schedule, with an outdoor concert festival and a series of outdoor film screenings.
Lisbon Main Street Inc. is holding Lilac Day today.
Jay Peak Resort was one of three venues announced by the Vermont Roots Roadshow live music showcase for a summer appearance.
The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum is planning a comprehensive Northeast Kingdom authors book collection as part of its Sesquicentennial.
NEK Gleaners, a project of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District in partnership with Salvation Farms of Morrisville, Harvest Against Hunger, and AmeriCorps, is up and running. The fledgling effort was recently bolstered by the arrival of AmeriCorps VISTA service member Gillian D’Acierno, who will lead the project.
Evan Piette, a senior at Littleton High School, created a veterans wall that honors over 250 Littleton High graduates who served in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard over the past century.
Jaysyn Tarr, 8, a 3rd grader at Lafayette Regional School, got to kick off the Red Sox game in Boston this week with the “PLAY BALL” call on the Fenway infield.
Lisbon High School announced its top scholars for the Class of 2021. Aiden Jesseman is valedictorian. Rachel Elizabeth Strout is salutatorian. Grace Ellen Mahoney achieved third honors, followed by Moriah Jellison with fourth honors.
The Sinclair Lot, once the home of the grand Sinclair Hotel before it was destroyed by a fire in 1978, is being eyed for development in the center of Bethlehem.
Cornerstone School held a car wash and picnic to raise money for the Red Nose Day Foundation to eliminate childhood poverty.
Patrick Ross and The Fiddler’s Crew is playing tonight (Saturday, May 29) at the Catamount ArtPort.
Local healthcare providers teamed up for a successful touch-a-truck vaccination clinic at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center Clinic parking lot.
Littleton Regional Hospital’s Britney Bigelow is welcoming new patients.
The Cabot Farm-To-School program is nourishing the entire community.
St. Johnsbury Academy construction technology students built and delivered picnic tables to the Waterford Elementary School.
All-terrain vehicles got a trial green light on town roads in the Mountain Lakes District of Haverhill.
Littleton High School announced its top scholars. Christian DeMoras is the Valedictorian and Riley Johnson is Salutatorian.
The NEK Collaborative and Umbrella received Vermont Women’s Fund grants.
Catamount Arts recently announced three music camps this summer for students entering grades 4-8.
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, St. Johnsbury’s Pet Parade has returned this year as a virtual costume and dance contest.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Auxiliary presented Scholastic Achievement Awards, which totaled $9,000, to local students Katelyn Brown, Olivia Hudson, Ember Rousseau, Kylee Lapete, Holden Middleton and Hannah Roberts.
VFW Post 3041 hosted a veterans suicide awareness walk in Lancaster. The event raised $2,550 toward the Lake Region Veterans Coalition, a regional effort to combat veteran suicide.
Outright Vermont held a celebration at Depot Square Park.
CAI Technologies in Littleton announced its acquisition of MainStreetGIS, a municipal mapping and GIS company.
LI’s Cam Berry and SJA’s Lilian Kittredge were voted Athletes of the Week by readers.
Vermont granted $90,500 to help replace ornamental street lighting in Newport City.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation provided grants to help combat erosion around Maidstone Lake and to complete a design for a stormwater system in the heart of Concord village.
145 people were vaccinated at a mass clinic held at the Lancaster Fairgrounds.
New owners David and Jennifer Cryans opened the Northern Frosty Bar in Littleton.
The Weathervane Theatre and Off-Broadway theatre company Out of the Box Theatrics announced the selection of Kevin Renn and Mehrnaz Tiv as Playwrights in Residence for the Weathervane’s inaugural OOTB Residency.
Abbie Greenleaf Library received a $3,000 grant from the American Library Association.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
