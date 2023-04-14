Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Lyndon Institute held a groundbreaking on Monday for its first capital campaign in 30 years. The $950,000 project will transform the north entrance to the main school building.
The St. Johnsbury School is about to begin multiple upgrades of the school building on Western Avenue.
The North Country Chorus will present Considering Matthew Shepard, at its upcoming 74th spring concert.
The Burklyn Summer Arts Fair is returning.
U.S. Rep Becca Balint spent the day touring NECKA, Rural Edge and Umbrella on Wednesday.
The Jerry Jam music festival is moving to the long-time home of the Manifestivus on the Pransky property in Cabot.
The Danville Energy Committee is hosting a family event today (Saturday).
The White Market is celebrating its 60th birthday this week.
Dan Kelliher joined the sales team at St. Johnsbury Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.
Sophia Shippee, Ruby Rolfe, Maren Nitsche, Haley Rossitto, Shyanna Fuller, Niomie Nadeau, Emma McKeage, Reece Cook, JP Perez, Blake Fillion, Coen Mullins, Isabella Hanover, Hannah Badertscher, Macey Mawhinney, Adler Lahar, Logan Perry, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Gerardo Fernandez, Quinn Murphy, Fernanda Bustamante, Brooke White, Sabine Brueck, Caden Colburn, Liam Beatty, Jackson Horne, Jayden Greene, and Ryan Walker were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts is hosting an artists’ reception tonight to celebrate new exhibitions from Melody Boone, Linda Bryan, Harrison Halaska, Mike Howat and William Betcher at the Fried Family and Rankin Galleries.
Catamount Arts and SOCAPA opened online registration for the 2023 Tap Into Film 72Hour Film Slam.
Catamount Arts is hosting a Circus Smirkus April Vacation camp for children ages 6-18 at the ArtPort.
The art of Mardi McGregor is on display through May 6 at the Northeast Kingdom Artisan’s Guild Backroom Gallery.
Larry and Ricky Golden are painting a mural on plywood temporarily in place on the front of the Caplan’s Army Store while work continues inside on the transformation of the space into a Northern Counties Health Care Express Care clinic.
Donald John Limlaw was born.
Nationally-renowned scholar and political columnist George F. Will is the featured speaker at the Ethan Allen Institute’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.
Eighth-graders at Miller’s Run School hosted a spaghetti supper and play to raise money for their class trip.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce scheduled its next legislative breakfast.
Lyndonville, Brownington, and Newark received Vermont Agency of Transportation grants.
N.H. granted a 90-day licensure waiver for Franconia Ambulance to continue operating a backup service to boost the trial contract extension with Littleton.
KCP is bringing The Yamato Drummers of Japan to perform tomorrow evening at LI.
Catamount Arts is hosting Cirque Us to perform a ‘repurposed circus’ next week at the ArtPort.
State military officials set their sights on finding a St. Johnsbury site for a new military readiness center.
The Dutch Treat was featured on the Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible.
Courtesy of federal stimulus funding, municipalities in Grafton County can apply for up to a maximum of $50,000 in stimulus money for town projects.
PoemTown St. Johnsbury is celebrating National Poetry Month throughout April.
The League of Women Voters of Vermont is sponsoring free virtual programs on ranked-choice voting.
The St. Johnsbury Academy Science Olympiad Team medaled in 14 of 17 events at the Vermont championship and earned the right to represent the state in the national competition.
Woodsville High School students are presenting “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged” this weekend.
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark was among the judges for the St. Johnsbury Academy’s ‘We the People’ competition.
The American College Application Campaign named Littleton High School a 2022 School of Excellence winner in New Hampshire’s “I Am College Bound” Campaign.
Local students competed at Lyndon Institute’s 21st annual Bridge Building Competition.
Lake Region’s Sylvia Brownlow and St. Johnsbury Academy students Ava Massoni, Dolma Sherpa, Jasmine Engle, and Eric Chen all excelled at the VT-STEM Fair at Norwich University.
Concord School students Asa Sukkaew, Malie Hale, Olivia Chase, Makayla Savage, Frankie Roy, Baylie Smith, and MacKenzie Hayden won support from the select board to continue their work fixing up the municipal field next to the school.
Local 4-H competitors Isla Beattie, Leighann Judd, Mackynzie Tattersall, Breeana Garcia, Jaida Jenkin, Kaylee Demars, and Katherine Stone excelled at the 2023 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl.
Connecticut River Conservancy is hosting a meet and greet next week at the Littleton Community Center.
The Hope in Haverhill Spring Cleanup and Celebration is planned for next week.
The St. Johnsbury Academy Diversity, Equity and Inclusion students joined Vermont Supreme Court Justices at a public forum at the Caledonia County courthouse.
Kyle Sipples, general counsel for the Autosaver Group, recently achieved the Dealership Compliance Officer Professional certification.
The NEK Council on Aging hired Jessica Bussiere as a case manager.
North Country Hospital earned gold status from the National Association of Perioperative Nurses.
The board of directors and management team of Northern Counties Health Care unveiled a three-year strategic plan.
Franconia-based Building Alternatives was honored with a Gold Cornerstone Award from the New Hampshire Home Builders Association in the “Best Green Design” category.
The schedule is out for RecFit’s 2023 Hilltopper summer sports camps and is jam-packed with options.
Discover St. Johnsbury’s Gillian Sewake and Catamount Arts leaders Ashley Van Zandt, Molly Stone, and Sarah Amos presented at the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation conference in Los Angeles.
Local students shined at the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union’s inaugural “OSSU Art in Bloom” fine and performing arts show at the Highland Center for the Arts.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
