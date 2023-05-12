Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Catamount Arts approached the St. Johnsbury Select Board to discuss their plan to build a “Creative Campus.”
Dozens of local businesses are offering special Mothers’ Day gifts and experiences.
Mia Beck and Lauren Joy were named Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, for Blue Mountain Union’s Class of 2023.
Sadie Stetson will play out her collegiate basketball eligibility at Samford University.
Cam Cook, Kyle Fuentes, Dory Roy, Jane Roy, Mackenzie Griswold, Cian Nott, Quinn Murphy, Sabine Brueck, Caden Colburn, Ethan Lussier, Tyler Rivard, Jadon Baker, Evan Dennis, Robert Breault, Michael Millette, Danny Burnell, Abby Bathalon, Natalie Kneeland, Kailyn Fortin, Jaydin Royer, Abby Fillion, Molly Smith, Lauren Joy, Kaylee Hamlett, Ella Marshia, Cage Thompson, Jason Mitchell, Kason Blood, Kris Fennimore, Jackson Weir, Vinny Santamaria, Dylan Dauphnais, Lyle Rooney, Brendan Moddie, Mike Hogan, Jack Boudreault, Izabella Rutherford, Sophia Shippee, Jenna Jones, Rex Hauser, Will Eaton, Bode DiMarzio, Grace Elwell, Gerardo Fernandez, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Brooke White, Wyatt Mason, Ricky Fennimore, Karter Deming, Jade Lamarre, Karli Blood, Randi Fortin, Ally Lapierre, Rileigh Fortin, Austin Wheeler, Cam Berry, Joe Leblanc, Ben West, Owen Skorstad, Brody Kingsbury, Cam Davidson, Jayden Greene, Reece Cook, JP Perez, Jenna Laramie, Jorge Trade, Aiden McKenzie, Lincoln Racine, and Isabella Hanover were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village plans its season kickoff with an Opening Day celebration next weekend.
St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat in Fuller Hall at 7 p.m. on May 18-20.
Theodora Montague and Nathan Lenzini were named Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 2023.
The St. Johnsbury Development Fund plans to purchase the former Maple Center Motel on Hastings Hill from St. Johnsbury Academy.
The first anniversary of Moriah Wilson’s tragic death will be marked Saturday with an event to celebrate her life, honor her memory and raise funds to benefit children pursuing the skiing and biking sports in which she excelled in a place she loved. The “Ride For Mo” is a gravel and mountain biking event starting at the Wildflower Inn on Darling Ridge near the Lyndon-Burke line.
Ryegate Associates, which operates the biomass power plant in Ryegate, unveiled a proposal to install a multi-million dollar heat recovery system to produce clean, dry woodchips.
Dance Express is holding its 31st Annual Spring Performance at Lyndon Institute throughout the weekend.
The New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project hosted an event at Lisbon Regional School.
Local hospitals celebrated healthcare staff and employees during National Hospital and National Nurses Week.
Catamount Arts has a screening of “The Farm Boy,” a feature film made by Waterbury dairy farmer, actor, writer, and filmmaker George Woodard today (Saturday).
The annual Lyndon Institute Spring Dance Recital will be held next week.
North Country artist Marty Zarli will have his paintings on display at an exhibit hosted by CRAG.
Haverhill Library Association will posthumously honor Betty Johnson Gray today with the library’s Vesta Smith Award for Exemplary Volunteer Service.
Mentalist Jon Stetson will perform his psychic mind-blowing comedy show tonight at the Catamount ArtPort.
The Catamount Arts and SOCAPA Tap Into Film 72-hour film slam is happening throughout the weekend.
The Catamount Arts Summer Raffle is underway.
Littleton Regional Healthcare will dedicate a road race to Dr. John Sauter, who made immeasurable contributions to LRH during his over 40-year career on the occasion of his retirement. The First Annual Sauter Shuffle will take off from the hospital next weekend.
The Kingdom All Stars original song “Willoughby Nights” has won the 2022 International Songwriting Competition People’s Voice Award.
The Vermont Land Trust announced over 1,900 acres of forested land, including Walker Mountain, Packer Mountain and Hawk Rock, have been permanently protected.
James Franklin Shatney and Elaina June George were born.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its last legislative update of the year on Monday.
The Veterans2Veterans Group performed a successful Spring 2023 flag retirement ceremony.
Haverhill middle school students argued for changes to the dress code in front of the school board.
St. Johnsbury Academy standout Quinn Murphy and the North Country team were honored by the Vermont chapter of the National Football Foundation.
The Prouty Community Walk is planned in St. Johnsbury next weekend.
Catamount Arts is offering Photography Themes, a five-class photography course for homeschoolers in grades 3-8.
The Lyndon- Lyndonville merger bill cleared the Senate Government Operations Committee and headed to the full Senate.
Lake Region’s Isabella Hanover and Lyndon Institute’s Cam Berry were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Robert Breault, Gerardo Fernandez, Tyler Rivard, Cam Davidson, Jenna Jones, Randi Fortin, Karli Blood, and Brooke White were also nominated.
Jennifer McGarvin’s Intro to Human Services classes at St. Johnsbury Academy sponsored a toiletry item drive and bake sale on campus to support youth entering foster care.
Lake Region Union High School students participated in a Green Up Day field trip.
Local students (Fiona Bock, Isibeal Bohan, Liliana Dicks, Liam Pear, Anastase Bourgeois, Maggi Ellsworth, Ainsley Kendall, Rayanna Salomaa, Cooper Brunet, and Laura Ponoran) were honored by Vermont Holocaust Memorial for efforts in the third annual Student Holocaust Education Competition.
Danville’s Lilley Anderson and SJA’s Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky were honored with DAR Good Citizen awards by the Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Kiwanis Club held a successful auction to raise money for the pool.
Hundreds took to the rail trail to raise money for the Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network.
Tri-Town Bike donated a fully equipped bike to the Bethlehem Police Department for Main Street patrols.
Barnet School students are helping care for a newborn baby lamb following its traumatic birth.
LINK held its annual bike fair in St. Johnsbury.
Local scouts helped with Green Up efforts.
A large contingent of Danville softball royalty turned out for the dedication of Paul Remick Field in honor of the longtime softball coach.
The Autosaver Group is adding De La Bruere’s Auto Sales to its ever-growing family of dealerships.
The Danville School Board unanimously approved Natalie Conway as its new secondary school principal.
Revamp The Ville, a downtown revitalization effort, will soon host the “Depot Street Block Party.”
Lyndon youth baseball and softball kicked off their seasons.
Enduro-philanthropist Jesse Holden is planning the Black Fly Run & Ride next weekend in Westmore.
Christian Glines was hired as Colonial Theatre’s house and office manager.
Jennifer Draper was promoted to branch manager at Union Bank’s Hardwick location.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
