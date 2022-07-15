Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Stars and Stripes Festival returns this weekend to Lyndonville.
The Community Restorative Justice Center recently held a volunteer appreciation night at St. Johnsbury Country Club during which longtime director Susan Cherry was bidden a fine farewell and her successor, Omara Rivera-Vázquez, was welcomed.
The Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMFest) announced it will return this summer for its 10th anniversary.
White Mountains Regional’s Tyler Hicks was named Baseball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Eli Appleton has been named the new Lyndon Institute boys basketball head coach.
Tyler Hicks, Tyler Rivard, Trevor Lussier, Fritz Hauser, Evan Dennis, David Piers, Will Fowler, Austin Wheeler, Grady Millen, Luke Dudas, Brody LaBounty and John Dennis were named to the Caledonian-Record 2022 Dream Dozen Baseball Team. Tyler Holm, Wyatt Mason, Karter Deming, Kaiden Dowse, Jack Boudreault, Ricky Fennimore, Chris Corliss, Lyle Rooney, Jake LeBlanc, Robert Breault, Mike Hogan and Blake Fillion earned Honorable Mention.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Liam Laidlaw and Murphy Young and North Country Union’s Josie Chitamber are representing Vermont in the annual Lions Twin State Soccer Cup today (Saturday).
West Glover native and Lake Region alum Riley Urie is playing in the inaugural season for Vermont Green FC, a pre-professional team out of Burlington that competes in the USL League Two.
Catamount Arts is expecting huge crowd for the return of Albannach to the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain.
The Vermont Children’s Theater is presenting Matilda Jr. this weekend.
The Colonial Theatre is hosting bluegrass musician Sam Bush in concert tonight.
The band Shark Martin brought its blend of rock, funk, reggae, and bluegrass to the weekly Rockin’ the Park concert series in Centennial Park in Lancaster.
5th Business and the Rake Factory Union are playing at McIndoe’s Academy next week.
Affordable housing projects in the North Country are eligible to receive some cash infusions through the $100 million InvestNH Housing Fund.
West Burke officials are willing to forgive major fines against a property owner if it means a blighted site in the middle of the village finally gets cleaned up.
Vermont is touting new mental health services - now a phone call away - with the rollout of the new 988 suicide and crisis hotline that goes live today.
Vermont officials have launched statewide testing to determine mobile wireless coverage and encourage the public to get involved.
Aden Benjamin Codling, of Bath, graduated from Air Force Basic Military Training at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, Texas.
The newly established Vermont State University unifying three state schools has received accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Evan Thornton Sherman was named Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year by our sports staff.
The Great North Woods 10U baseball all-stars made it all the way to the N.H. state semifinals.
Locals Sam Natti and Spenser Stevens advanced into the Round of 64 match-play tournament at the 119th New Hampshire State Amateur Championship at Abenaqui Country Club.
The Lyndon baseball all-stars captured the 2022 Vermont Babe Ruth 14-and-under state tournament title.
More than 100 friends, family and veterans participated in the 12th annual Spc. Ryan Grady Memorial Ride to honor Grady, a combat engineer who was killed in action in Afghanistan on July 2, 2010, at age 25.
By virtue of a victory in a statewide contest, the Kingdom All Stars, a band of talented young musicians from area towns, will take the stage at the Do Good Festival and play for an estimated 10,000 people alongside international acts like the X Ambassadors and American Authors.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Lizzy Jones was named Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year by our sports staff.
The Upward Bound Program at Northern Vermont University- Lyndon received a five-year grant renewal by the U.S. Department of Education.
Seven Northern Vermont University-Lyndon communications alums (Charlie Berg, Kirk Cratty, Amanda Hill, Jessica Gulbrand, Rick LeBlanc, Nick Merlo, Danielle North) brought home 10 Emmy awards from the New England National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) 45th Boston/ New England Emmy Awards ceremony. Sixteen alums in total were nominated for awards.
After two years of virtual programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont is once again holding their signature summer programs in person.
Lake Region’s McKenna Blay will represent her community as a National Youth Correspondent at the 2022 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University in Washington, DC.
Jury trials returned to the Essex County Courthouse after more than two years.
Historic Ben’s Mill in Barnet celebrated its 150th anniversary.
Marc Belanger, of Whitefield, restored a 1982 Moto-Ski SnoPro that nabbed first place in its class at the 17th annual Vintage Snowmobile Club of America’s national show in Old Forge, New York.
Franconia firefighters spanning the generations were honored as the grand marshal in Franconia’s 2022 Old Home Day Parade.
Danville opens its new recycling center today at the town garage.
Plans are underway to bring back the Sheffield Field Day.
St. Johnsbury Academy hosted an overnight field hockey camp.
Northeast Kingdom native and NVU student Nicole Tucker spent a month at Castleton University through a cross-campus interdisciplinary collaboration.
The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee is preparing to take formal requests for nearly two million dollars in federal funds.
Northern Express Care, a collaboration between Northern Counties Health Care and North Country Hospital, held its grand opening in Newport.
The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club held its Changeover meeting, in preparation for the 2022-2023 Rotary Year.
Super Secret Ice Cream held a grand opening for its new walk-up window.
Its many volunteers were recently honored at Littleton Regional Healthcare’s 45th Annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner.
Becca Dill is the new director of Energize Vermont.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Avery Tomczyk was named Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Heliand will close its 15th season with a performance at the York Street Meeting House.
The Joseph L. Smongeski Art Show & Online Auction, featuring more than 35 paintings & drawings from the collection of the artist’s daughter, Josette Lyders of Peacham, opens next week. Proceeds will benefit the Peacham Library.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is hosting a talk tomorrow with Vera Longtoe Sheehan, executive director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association and founder of the Abenaki Arts and Education Center.
Bread and Puppet opened for the season in Glover.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
