Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
As part of Emergency Services Week, local public safety and rescue workers are holding a “touch-a-truck” event tomorrow (Sunday) offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the Norris Cotton Cancer parking lot in St. Johnsbury on Sunday.
Local doctors are leading by example in a drive to vaccinate local kids and CALEX is taking mobile clinics to local schools in the effort.
Lakeway Elementary School Principal Crystal Martin tapped sixth-grade student-artist Jordan Marshall to draw up a new leopard for the school mascot, the first new leopard in more than a decade.
The Academy is planning to install turf and lights on its football field.
Reese Routhler, Amanda Newman, Catherine Bushey, Kylie Lachance, Whit Steen, Cam Berry, Trevor Lussier, Jordan Alley, Maggie Emerson, Jaydin Royer, Isabelle Priest, Natalie Tenney, Isabella Bostic, Hazel Fay, Taylor Farnsworth, Emily Demers, Delaney Rankin, Ava Marshia, Zoe Crocker, Paige Hale, Andrew Menard, Jaden Thomson, Carson Smires, Tyra Scelza, Mariah Bacon, Taylor Menard, Alexis Sicard, Brayden White, Tyler Hicks, Jackson Horne, Emily Prest, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Sage Smith, Grady Millen, Josh Finkle, Ella Ceppetelli, Katie Cushing, Polly Currier, Maren Nitsche, Brody LaBounty, Ethan Heng, Cole Alexander, Holden Middleton, Andrzej Prince, Jack Young, Erica Thaler, Paige Currier, Will Mitchell, Dylan Dwyer, Dylan Miller, Lyle Rooney, Jadon Baker, Tyler Rivard, Emma Newland, Kelleigh Simpson, Natalie Tenney, Hailey Pothier, Korey Champney, Lauren Joy, Lizzy Jones, Hannah Angell, Jessica Holmes, Maggie Emerson, Shane Stevens and Maya Auger were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Lian Brehm, Martha Elmes, J. M. Frase-White and Carolyn Guest will be on display in June at the NEK Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery in St. Johnsbury.
Greater Barton Arts hired Brittany Lizotte and Ada Bowman to staff the Arts Center in Barton and work on projects to solidify the organization’s future.
The Caledonia County Relay for Life returns this year for a live event at the Academy.
The live celebration of Pollyanna Glad Day, enshrined in New Hampshire law in 2019 as Pollyanna of Littleton, New Hampshire Recognition Day, returns this summer.
Tricia Frenette and Linda Ogle will install 11 planters to brighten downtown Lancaster.
Local organizations honored and celebrated our local heroes serving in Emergency Medical Services.
Academy alum and Tufts University sophomore Lia Rotti was named the New England Small College Athletic Conference Most Outstanding Rookie for the 2021 season.
In recognition of May being Better Hearing and Speech Month, North Country Otolaryngology and Audiology offered the community free hearing screenings.
Matthew Pietryka, an EMT on the Hardwick Emergency Rescue Squad, was named Basic Life Support Provider of the Year by the state of Vermont.
The Town of St. Johnsbury, Kingdom Trails and the Lyndon Outing Club are among several Northeast Kingdom organizations awarded thousands of dollars in grants from the Northern Forest Center to improve outdoor recreation. Also receiving support were Hardwick, Albany Community School, The Old Stone House Museum, the Nansen Ski Club in Milan and the town of Milan.
Today (Saturday) the VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster is hosting a veterans suicide awareness walk.
New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg is hoping to open a school.
The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to appoint John W. Mills interim president of Northern Vermont University, effective August 2021. He will replace President Elaine C. Collins, who is stepping down in mid-August after six years as president of NVU.
Gary Moore, of Bradford, was recently reappointed by Gov. Phil Scott to the Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission.
People 18 and older who hadn’t yet been vaccinated got free admission to the Lancaster Fair by going to the fairgrounds and getting the vaccine.
Jonathan Scott Leonard and Harper Elizabeth Fecteau were born.
North Country Hospital honored nurses Holly Converse, RN, Sara Clark, RN, Rhonda Howard, RN and Amy Phillips, LPN for exceptional care during Nurses Week.
The Littleton Rotary Club will hold its annual scholarship auction online next week.
Jaclyn Simpson will lead the Lyndon Institute girls soccer program.
The Kingdom Trails Association partnered with Vermont Adaptive and the Kelly Brush Foundation to host an adaptive mountain biking and took a big first step toward making its trail network more inclusive for adaptive riders.
Colebrook Academy announced Allison Herres as Valedictorian. Jordan Brooks and Bryn Pearson are Co-Salutatorians.
Littleton Fire Rescue and the Bethlehem Fire Department hosted a regional firefighter training in the former North Country Council building at the Rocks Estate.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital nurses Melissa Blanchard and Jackie Osanitsch were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for their compassionate care.
Academy Science Olympiad team members Qingyue “Jenny” Li, Anita Surmacz, Ida Berghaell, Riad Hasanov, Eric Chen, Myles Thornton-Sherman, Patrick Griffin, Luke Young-Xu, Aurora Achilles, Dolma Sherpa and Ellie Syn were given their Vermont State Championship medals.
Local students Alexander Laflamme, Lynn King, Elizabeth Marsh, Louise LaChance-Harrison, Wesley Nutter, Kasey Long, Patricia Mulligan, Harrison Klein, Lara Cilwik, Josh Lavine, Rebecca Robertson and Lawrence Chadderton were awarded during the 12th annual Vermont Technical College Honors Celebration.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Luke Y. Young-Xu and Craftsbury Academy’s David J. Moody were named National Merit Scholarship winners.
The North Country Career Center’s Abigail Bellizzi, Shauna Boisvert and Alyssa Banuelos were all winners at the SkillsUSA Vermont virtual competition.
NVU-Lyndon held a virtual graduation for the Class of 2021.
NEK business and education leaders gathered virtually, through a Vermont Council on Rural Development and Vermont’s Climate Economy Action Team initiative, to share success stories from the pandemic.
SJA alum Taryn Nye Barrett is back in town as the architect of the $15 million New Avenue building restoration at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street. She also designed the new bike path pavilion on Bay Street.
St. Johnsbury native Athena Hendrick led a walkout and institutional changes at UVM.
Profile School announced this year’s valedictorian is Elizabeth Durnin Lawton and the salutatorian is Max Heintz Ritter.
Nancy Brochu was named the next Director of Early Education in the St. Johnsbury School District.
Littleton Regional Healthcare hired Tracia O’Shana, MSN, APRN at The Doorway, LRH’s substance misuse, counseling, and recovery center.
Lake Region’s Shane Stevens and LI’s Jaydin Royer were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers and local sports fans.
Amanda Duffy is opening Lumière VT, a retail boutique and hair salon, in St. Johnsbury.
NYC transplants Rocky and Michelle Piluso are selling Rocky’s New York Style Hot Dogs in Lyndon.
The Buck Rub Pub and Lodge announced the transfer of ownership from its founder Sandi Canada-Thistle and co-owner Job Thistle to loyal patrons Craig and Jude Marquis.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.