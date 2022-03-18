Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
RINK, Inc. reports a successful first year of winter operations at Fenton Chester Arena and is now looking toward the future.
Local members of the New England Antique Snowmobile Club reenacted the first snowmobile ascent of the 6,288-foot Mt. Washington, made on March 23, 1963.
Three local coaches were named VBCA coach of the year in their respective divisions, including St. Johnsbury’s Ben Davis, Lyndon’s Eric Berry and Lake Region’s Joe Houston.
Cayde Micknack, Austin Giroux, Colby Garey-Wright, Sam Begin, Fritz Hauser, John Dennis, Carter Hill, Ethan Gilding, Dillon Brigham, Kadienne Whitcomb, Emma Renaudette, Kyara Rutledge, Danyelle Pion, Ava Marshia, Colleen Flinn and Kolby Nelson were all named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s annual senior all-star game showcase roster.
Mikaela Shiffrin won skiing’s overall World Cup title for the fourth time.
Riverside School is performing “Shrek, The Musical Jr.” on March 25 and 26 at the Lyndon Institute auditorium.
After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from live theater, the Colonel Town Players of Lancaster, Inc., are returning to the stage with their first-ever all youth production. Disney’s Frozen JR. will come to life on March 18, 19 and 20 at the Town Hall.
Beth Kanell will be on hand on March 24 at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue for the OLLI presentation of “Local Life in the 1850’s: Adding the Railroad, Embracing Abolition, and Raising Women a New Leaders.”
Catamount Arts has announced a community poem project in celebration of PoemTown St. Johnsbury.
Vermont rest areas are featuring Vermont’s Fallen Hero displays, including a number of local heroes (Solomon Bangayan, Jesse Strong, Scott McLaughlin, Chris Merchant, Joey Fortin, Ryan Grady, Tristan Southworth and Ian Muller) who perished in foreign wars.
The Kingdom East boys and the Hazen girls won the first annual NEAL (Northeast Athletic League) Invitational middle school basketball tournament hosted by Danville and Concord. The St. J boys and Danville girls were runners-up.
Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney was named Capital League Player of the Year. Local players Brooke’lyn Robinson, Kadienne Whitcomb and Emma Renaudette were also honored.
Jordan Alley, Caitlyn Davison, Kolby Nelson, Colleen Flinn, Rylie Cadieux, Alexis Christensen, Lauren Joy, Zoe Crocker, Laci Potter, Hayley Michaud, Laci Sandvil, Kyra Nelson, Karli Blood and Ava Marshia earned All-Mountain Division basketball honors.
Littleton resident Deb Alberini will portray “Pollyanna” author Eleanor Hodgman Porter during an event on today celebrating Women’s History Month.
Profile second-year coach Mitchell Roy was named D-IV Coach of the Year while Woodsville’s Rob Maccini was named JV Coach of the Year by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization.
Cam Tenney Burt, Elijah Flocke, Josh Robie, Mike Hampson, Kaiden Dowse, Mike Maccini, Alex Leslie, Lauren McKee, Marissa Kenison, Ariana Lord, Sarah Brown, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Elily Schafemeyer, Leah Krull, Sierra Riff, Mya Brown, Kaylee Manzella, Maddie Roy and Emily Farr all earned honors from the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization.
Sadie Stetson, a junior guard at American University, will be playing in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament after her team won the Patriot League.
The Littleton Crusader cheerleaders seized the Division III title at the 2022 New Hampshire high school state spirit championships. It was Littleton’s second title in three years and 10th crown in 18 seasons under head coach Danielle Cook.
Cooper Brueck, Tyler Rivard, Evan Dennis, Christian Young, Xavier Hill, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Hayden Wilkins, Sabine Brueck, Sakoya Sweeney, Caitlyn Davison and Jordan Alley were all named to Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association Dream Dozen teams.
Chad Stearns and Angela Brosseau were sworn in as Littleton Town Moderator and Clerk, respectively, to mark a new era in town government.
Dave Schilling, secondary Principal for Danville School, was named the National Association of Secondary Schools Principal of the Year for Vermont, and the Vermont Robert Pierce High School Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals Association.
The nonprofit Northeast Kingdom housing development organization was awarded $1.4 million of ARPA money through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to acquire and transform 138 Cherry St. and 759 Railroad St. into seven apartments.
Lyndon Town School raised money for the Riverside Life Enrichment Center during its annual Winter Carnival.
St. Johnsbury Academy students recently traveled to Boston to participate in the Harvard Model Congress, an event that drew 1,300 students from across the country. Sophomore Uma Chirkova was named the Best Delegate for her work as a media member.
Jacob Dube beat hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer and Blue Mountain won the Division IV Boys Basketball State Championship.
Tyler Rivard scored 21 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to lead Hazen to the Division III Championship.
Dr. Vitalii Kostenko, a Ukrainian doctor and medical school professor who was in Cuba when Russia invaded his homeland, has found refuge with Pica Pica owner George Sales and his husband in St. Johnsbury.
Littleton police officers took a polar plunge to support the Special Olympics New Hampshire.
Laurie Fellows, director of environmental services at Cottage Hospital, has been named a NH Healthcare Hero.
Vermont law enforcement agencies are teaming up to donate used and expired body-armor vests to military units in Ukraine.
The 35th Annual Joe’s Pond Ice Out is on.
Littleton photographer Bill Wilczek won the Christmas Spirit Foundation Christmas card design contest with a nod to the Rocks Estate Trees for Troops program.
Tufts University junior Lia Rotti won a national title in the triple jump at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships.
Woodsville capped a perfect season with the DIV N.H. Basketball Championship.
The Fairbanks Museum received $2.46 million in federal grant money to complete its Science Annex.
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves received his badge in a pinning ceremony at the station.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
