Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
NEKWMD will begin their pilot project recycling Styrofoam today.
A Lyndon committee is working on an application process to distribute the town’s ARPA funds to non-profits and community projects.
Gov. Phil Scott came to St. Johnsbury Wednesday to highlight the state’s initiatives promoting the transition to electric vehicles. While here Scott and his team picked up an all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning from Twin State Ford to be added to his security detail vehicles. Scott took the opportunity to go for a cruise around town.
The NEK Harvest Hub, described as a “digital farmer’s market,” is providing Kingdom grocery shoppers an easier way to access local, healthy foods.
The Waterford Select Board is considering using some of the town’s ARPA funds to accelerate the fiber optic broadband roll-out from NEK Broadband.
The Top Notch Triathlon in Franconia returns today.
Lyndon Institute’s Victor Richardy has plans to bring football back to his native Denmark after representing Vermont in Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
To get back into town hands Littleton’s 1931 LaFrance fire engine that is now with a private owner and slated for restoration, the Select Board and the Eureka Hose Co. are exploring a possible partnership.
The Sound of Zydeco will fill the Dog Mountain air on Sunday as part of the Catamount Arts Levitt AMP free music series.
Theatre UP put out a casting call for Oliver!
Jay Craven’s new film is playing this week at the Colonial.
The UnCommon Jam music festival returns to Newbury.
Vermont’s newest vocal ensemble, Halcyon Chorale, will perform for the first time at the old South Congregational Church on the campus of St. Johnsbury Academy.
Retirement is on the horizon for longtime Northern Vermont Regional Hospital Chief Financial Officer Bob Hersey.
Jay Peak Resort may soon have a new owner.
A ton of federal money is earmarked for the region.
Local candidates Kitty Toll and Joe Benning are leading the way in their respective bids for statewide office.
Friends of Dog Mountain is among the 30 finalists for a popular grant contest to win funds for improvements to the Dog Mountain dog park.
The second phase of the Let’s Grow Concord community forums to set actionable priorities for the future of the town will take place Monday.
A weekend of horse training with renowned mounted police instructor Bill Richey will be held at the Orleans County Fairgrounds.
Emersyn Blake Pennypacker was born.
The Danville Fair is underway and you can get advanced tickets now for the Caledonia County Fair.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon named Nick Roosa as its next head cross-country running coach.
The Green Mountain Wild, compiled of players from Blue Mountain, Danville and Hazen, won the Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18-year-old state championship after defeating Mount Mansfield.
A play to be performed live by the St. Johnsbury Players this weekend at the United Community Church on Main Street was written and produced by playwright, St. Johnsbury Academy theater director and choreographer Janet Warner-Ashley.
The eighth annual Sean Tillotson Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Luke McReynolds of North Danville at the Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree, held recently at the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club in St. Johnsbury.
Lyndon Institute hosted a summer team basketball camp.
Local 4-H Dairy members shined at the annual Orleans and Essex County 4-H Dairy Show held at the Orleans County Fairgrounds.
Local students are studying Lake Memphremagog through the “Floating Classroom” program.
The Enduro World Series will be held at Burke Mountain from August 12-14 and is expected to attract upwards of 2,500 participants and spectators from all over the globe.
For the first time in its 30-year history, the beloved Vermont Children’s Theater is presenting a show by its alumni.
David Bowles, 90, retired plow driver, visited his old stomping grounds at the Littleton Highway Department.
Plans are underway for a Barnet Veterans’ Monument to honor those who served since the Vietnam War.
Senior football standout Dawson Wilkins won the annual strongman challenge at Fairbanks Field.
St. Johnsbury Academy hosted its seventh annual 7v7 Northeast Kingdom Shootout.
Local 4-H’ers (Uma Chirkova, Colton Masure, Luke McReynolds, Haley Michaud and coach Tom Decker) recently returned from the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association is hosting a cornhole tournament fundraiser at the Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury today.
The Caledonia Forest and Stream Club in St. Johnsbury hosted the 2022 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree.
St. Johnsbury Academy hosted an alumni field hockey game.
St. Johnsbury Distillery went solar.
Three Northeast Kingdom residents (Rebecca McGregor, Nicholas Anzione, Leah Rexford) graduated on June 4 from Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute.
Vespar Duffy joined Peabody and Smith Realty.
Groveton Elementary School added Lisa Wheelock to its staff as a school nurse.
Communities in all three Northeast Kingdom counties secured grant support through the Downtown Transportation Fund.
The Waterford Historical Society (WHS) and Union Baptist Church are partnering for a special community event tomorrow at the UBC, to celebrate the town’s historic name change 225 years ago.
SAU 58 recently announced Groveton’s Mallory Langkau’s selection as 2022 New Hampshire History Teacher of the Year.
Lullabies Boutique will hold its grand opening celebration today.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
