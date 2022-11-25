Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Volunteers fed hundreds at a Thanksgiving dinner hosted at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury.
Runners got out on Thanksgiving for the annual Wobble ‘N Gobble in Franconia.
Kirby’s Danica Rolfe won first place at the IF3 Masters World Championships in Aruba.
The North Country football team was awarded the 2022 North Sportsmanship Award by the Vermont Football Officials Association.
Soweto Gospel Choir will perform at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall on Dec. 8.
The Cape Breton band Coig will perform a holiday concert at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts.
KCP Presents and Catamount Arts are offering 30% off tickets to the Soweto Gospel Choir, Trio Mediaeval and Paula Poundstone at kcppresents.org.
Littleton hosted its annual Christmas Parade on Main Street and plans a fireworks show tonight (Saturday).
BRI Development LLC, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., won a $192,000 Brownfields Cleanup Grant to remediate the site of the former Sinclair Hotel.
Calleigh Ann Perry, Maveric Micheal Dean Tillotson, Oakley Carlton Solinsky and Coleson Howard Bellerose were born.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Quinn Murphy, Dawson Wilkins, Alex Orozco, Gavynn Kenney-Young, Josh Quad, Carter Bunnell, Simon North, Caleb Ponti, Lynn Li, John Kelley and Joe Silver earned DI Vermont Football Coaches’ All-State Honors.
Wyatt Descheneau, Hayden Boivin, Watson Laffoon, Luke Nielsen, Quentin Thomas, Justin Young, Jake Sanville, Nolan Myers, Jacob Ashman, Colby Simpson, Tate Parker, Evan Ballinger, Mark Guebara, Cooper Wheeler, Ashton Gould, Dakoda Clark and Cam Berry earned DII Vermont Football Coaches’ All-State Honors.
Veronica Grenier went 12-2 and Beat the Record in the Hoagie’s weekly football challenge.
Plans call for downtown St. Johnsbury to once again “sparkle” this holiday season.
St. Johnsbury Distillery is hosting its 2nd Annual Prohibition Party next Saturday.
Emshika Alberini, a Littleton entrepreneur and the owner of Chang Thai Cafe who is nationally recognized in the restaurant world, was named the 2022 Raymond S. Burton Business Leader of the Year.
Littleton officials were able to keep the tax rate flat.
Former Danville star Riley Fenoff and the Franklin Pierce University men’s cross country team are on their way to the NCAA Division II national championship.
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys cross country team qualified for the national championships on Dec. 10 in College Station, Texas.
Waterford’s Mazie Burt is headed to play Division II lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University.
St. Johnsbury Academy students Brooke White, Kacie Nelson, Aidan Brody and William Eaton attended the Vermont State Athletic Directors Association and Vermont Principals Association Student-Athlete Leadership Conference.
Groveton Elementary School’s Ben and Kari Hickey won the “ROCKSTAR” award by New Hampshire Partners in Education.
Angela Miller Brown, the Library Media Specialist at Waterford School, was named a Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at the University of Vermont.
The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees approved the Ian Muller Memorial Endowment for Veterans attending the NVU-Lyndon campus.
Groveton Elementary School students got a visit from the New Hampshire Air Rescue National Guard Aviation Unit, traveling in a Black Hawk helicopter.
The Vermont 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team, including locals coach Judith Vaughan and Liviya Russo, finished third at the 2022 North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, KY.
Former St. Johnsbury Academy standouts and brothers Antonio and Alex Carlisle clashed in a battle of their college basketball teams at NVU-Lyndon.
BMA alum Mikaela Shiffrin is dominating the World Cup season.
The Green Man got DRB approval to operate the area’s first retail marijuana retail shop on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
Bretton Woods, Jay Peak and Burke Mountain are all now open for the season.
The Franconia Soaring Foundation secured funding to build a new training center.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services hired Anthony Willey of Newport Center as a Human Resources Recruiter.
The Vermont Public Power Supply Authority honored longtime Lyndonville Electric Department general manager Bill Humphrey (retired).
Margaret Pratt Community hired Gretchen Cole as executive director and Erin Schmidt as health services director.
Gov. Phil Scott appointed Brad Ferland of Hardwick to serve on the Vermont Pension Investment Commission.
The Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce will recognize Benoit Lamontagne with the Northern Star Award at the chamber’s annual meeting.
Green Mountain United Way received $5,000 from Vermont Community Fund’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.
Cam Davidson, Connor Houston, Blake Fillion, Griffin Barnes, Payton Rancourt, Kolten Dowse, Joelvy Perez, Ben Taylor, Adam Bell, Coby Youngman, Grady Hadlock, Corbin Frenette, Preston Eames, Sierra Riff, Eliza Wagstaff, Lily Pospesil, Kaitlyn Ilacqua, Marissa Kenison, Katie Clark, Avah Lucas, Paige Smith, Lauryn Corrigan, Brianna Youngman, Makenna Price, Evie Burger, Addison Hadlock and Makayla Walker earned N.H. DIV All-State Soccer honors.
The Pine Hill Singers and Northsong will each make their return to the stage for a series of holiday programs.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
