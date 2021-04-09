Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Days after his auto body shop was destroyed by a fire, the community rallied to Les Washburn’s aid.
Littleton Fire Rescue is taking an extra step to ensure that the home-bound can get a COVID-19 vaccination.
After a year of COVID-19 cancellations, the Caledonia County Courthouse is ready to resume jury trials.
After more than four decades of heroic service to the community, Richard Guy is stepping back from his role as Woodsville Ambulance Director.
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum Director Bob Joly was among several people from libraries around the state invited to meet virtually with Sen. Sanders and share the challenges of providing library services in a pandemic.
North Country Union’s Haley Goff was named Caledonian-Record Snowboarder of the Year by our sports staff.
Alyssa Fryman of White Mountains Regional committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer program.
The Northern Star will launch its premiere season of cruises on Lake Memphremagog this summer after sitting idle during the height of the pandemic.
The Waterford Historical Society’s archaeological dig with elementary school students is part of the new exhibit “Lively & Local” at the Vermont History Museum through July 31.
Catamount Arts announced the opening of Bob Manning’s show “A Life in Art,” at 142 Eastern as part of StJ Art on the Street’s spring exhibit, “Evoking Spring.” Curated by Manning’s wife Libby Hillhouse, “A Life in Art” pays tribute to Manning’s lifelong curiosity, humor, and devotion to craft. The show is the first exhibit of Manning’s work since his death in January of this year.
The Littleton Food Co-op is featuring local artist, Belinda Emmons, in its Art Gallery for March and April.
Governor Phil Scott promised big bucks for projects in the NEK.
Newport City joined the new communications union district (CUD) in its quest to bring high-speed broadband to all in the NEK.
State officials announced Wednesday that they had struck a deal with Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H., to host vaccination clinics for Vermonters in Essex County.
Academy alum and cross-country standout Becca Green is now runnin’ with the UNLV Rebels.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Kay Conner and Lily Barth won national recognition at the 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Catamount Arts opened a new StJ Art on the Street exhibition, “Evoking Spring,” a walkable gallery along Railroad Street and Eastern Ave., to showcase the work of renowned Northeast Kingdom artists. Works are available for free outdoor viewing in downtown storefronts and windows.
Catamount Arts will resume its Courageous Conversations series on April 11 as a four-part interactive program supported by the Vermont Humanities Council.
The Newport City council approved the application Monday for a $1 million state grant to turn the former Bogner plant into an off-road electric vehicle hub for Quebec-based companies, including local firm Track Inc.
Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announced its intent to explore new opportunities to serve the Lincoln/Woodstock area, including partnering with ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care to offer urgent care services.
Hadley Trace Hawes-Cooney was born.
New Hampshire committed to being a co-applicant with Littleton on the proposed $6.3 million reconstruction of the second phase of Main Street, from the Littleton Diner to Meadow Street.
State officials have added more doses to a series of mobile vaccination clinics in Essex County this weekend.
Sugar Hill could soon have all of its municipal buildings and street lights powered by the sun, and with substantial cost savings during the next decades.
The Caledonia County Relay For Life will return this June.
Congressman Peter Welch visited the Green Mountain Mall COVID vaccination site to express gratitude to the workforce and tour the five-day-a-week injection destination.
Bluffside Farm has a nesting pair of bald eagles.
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez was named Capital Division Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Also honored were Robin Nelson (LR), Kadienne Whitcomb (LI), Sakoya Sweeney (LR), Emma Parkin (OX), Brooke’lyn Robinson (LI) and Olivia Lewis (LI).
The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association honored: Riann Fortin, North Country; McKenna Marsh, North Country; Corbin Brueck, North Country; Tia Martinez, Lake Region; Robin Nelson, Lake Region; Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen; Autumn Larocque, Danville; Carlie Beliveau, Danville; Isaiah Baker, Hazen; Ethan Gould, Danville; Collin Punderson, Blue Mountain; Logan Young, Danville; Cora Nadeau, North Country; Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon; Austin Giroux, North Country; Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region; Colleen Flinn, Danville; Jadon Baker, Hazen; and Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain.
The VBCA all honored local coaches: John Gunn, North Country; Joe Houston, Lake Region; Seneca Smith, North Country; and Billy Waller, Cabot/Vergennes. Coach Gunn was also named All-Lake Division Coach of the Year.
David Richardson, a student at Danville School, won third place in the Vermont Educational Opportunity Program’s annual essay-based scholarship competition.
Four math students from St. Johnsbury Academy (Ben Carpenter, Emma Keenan, Yicheng (Nathan) Shen, Luke Young-Xu) have been invited to attend the virtual Math-CON 2021 Finals on May 1.
St. Johnsbury School’s seventh-grade language arts teacher, Sarah Garcia, and second-grade teacher, Bridget Ferrin-Smith are being honored as the University of Vermont’s Outstanding Teachers for 2020.
David Appleby was named Haverhill’s new Chief of Police.
Lyndon was awarded a Better Connections grant to make downtown more “walkable.”
North Country Health Consortium is offering lead poisoning prevention programs.
Trout fishing season opens this weekend.
North Country’s Corbin Brueck, Cayde Micknack and Austin Giroux earned All-Lake Division Basketball honors.
St. Johnsbury Academy junior Evan Thornton-Sherman set a new school record in the 3,200 (9 minutes, 22.33 seconds) besting his own mark set the week before.
Schools are preparing for full-time reopening.
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Indian Stream Health Center are considering a merger.
The Bethlehem Planning Board unanimously approved the site plan for 12 overnight cabins at Presidential Mountain Resort along Route 302, in a project that includes removing the long-vacant and deteriorating restaurant building.
Danville’s Dru Roessle started a Northeast Kingdom Giving Circle.
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development gave the green light for outdoor adult leagues and youth sports like Little League to resume.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Polly Currier and Hayden Wilkins earned All-Metro Girls Basketball honors.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Maggie Anderson, Tommy Zschau and Cody Van Dine, and LI’s Curtis Wheeler, were named to All-State Alpine ski teams.
Hotels and motels across the region have reported an uptick in wedding reservations.
The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative (NEKC) recently named Jennifer Carlo as executive director.
Tom Lovett was named to the Vermont Board of Education and Shawn Tester to the Vermont State College Board.
Other local people appointed to state boards and commissions by Governor Phil Scott include Eugene Reid, Keith Johnson, Clark Atwell, Dexter Randall, Patricia Sears, David Roth, Annie Myers, Josh Poulin, Michael Loschiavo, Carol Irons, Lucy Cannon-neel, Bruce Maclean, Rebecca Larose, Jocelyn Gordon, Rosario Poulin and Daniel Sbardella.
Dartmouth Medical student Mica Goulbourne has been working with Dr. Josh Kantrowitz, MD and other providers at St Johnsbury Pediatrics.
Kevin Powers of Waterford achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table organization.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
