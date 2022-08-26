Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Caledonia County Fair is in full swing.
Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts finished out the monthly Final Fridays summer showcase with another rousing downtown festival.
The Northern Border Regional Commission awarded Cottage Hospital and the Town of Haverhill $1 million each.
The Bethlehem community gathered to bid town historian Paul Hudson farewell and to thank him for his years of loyal service.
Lyndon planners responded to local business owners and will redraft its sign ordinance.
The Littleton Select Board voted to accept more than $300,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money to purchase capital equipment for the fire, police, and department of public works without having to put warrant articles before voters and raise taxes.
The Waterford Select Board agreed to use a portion of the town’s ARPA funds on internet expansion.
Tri-County Community Action Program launched a plan to bring services directly to residents in the northernmost townships of Coos County.
Today (Saturday) is the Coventry Fall Festival.
Moorea Masa & the Mood will wrap up the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury summer music series at Dog Mt. and Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation Executive Director Sharon Yazowski will attend.
Rachael Elliott, bassoonist, and percussionist Thomas Kozumplik, will perform a duet at York Street Meeting House next week.
The Littleton Historical Museum received grants to help with archiving projects.
Jay Peak is hosting pro skier Drew Petersen as he articulates his struggles with mental health in his poignant short film “Ups & Downs.” He will draw on his personal experiences to speak to the often hidden mental health crises, particularly in remote regions.
The Three Rivers And Recreation project staged a “Small Outdoor Rink Demonstration” in the area in front of the Welcome Center to showcase a “small spaces” concept of recreational play that Three Rivers wants to incorporate in its complex design on Bay Street.
The Northern Borders Regional Commission awarded $350,000 to re-frame and re-truss the historic Sanborn Bridge in Lyndon.
The St. Johnsbury Select Board has approved the final financial piece of the St. Johnsbury rail trail extension project. The $1.7 million project extends the trail from the South Main Street trailhead to a new trailhead on Bay Street across from the “honking” tunnel and received $960,00 in funding from the Northern Borders Regional Commission and $547,000 in American Rescue Plan money.
The St. Johnsbury town and school boards are asking for resident input on the spending of ARPA funds.
Repairs began on the Miller’s Run Bridge in Lyndon Center.
The Littleton Senior Center is indeed open.
Local high school teams are back in action.
The North Country Chamber Players will conclude their 43rd annual White Mountains Music Festival with performances at the Dow Pavilion in Franconia and in the ballroom of the Mountain View Grand Resort.
The Great Vermont Corn Maze is in the running for the best corn maze in the United States. Vote for them at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-corn-maze-2022.
Island Pond is planning a mega bash over Labor Day Weekend.
The historic Waumbek Golf Course is under contract.
Emma Rachel Pope was born.
North Country will name its varsity soccer field after longtime Falcon teacher and coach Jose Batista.
North Country Home & Health Hospice are offering a $20K commencement bonus for a physical therapist.
The Caledonian-Record is working on a Salute to First Responder special supplement.
Local globe maker James Wilson is featured in the Vermont Historical Museum.
Roy and Deb Stever earned a place for the John Howland Homestead on the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places.
Ammonoosuc Community Health Services was awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
First Night North is accepting online applications for family-friendly acts who’d like to perform Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, as part of what’s known as Vermont’s favorite New Year’s Eve performing arts festival.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital received a donation of over 80 blankets from Saint J Subaru, which partnered with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as part of the Subaru Loves to Care program.
The Memphremagog Watershed Association and the North-Woods Stewardship Center conducted a river cleanup of the Clyde River.
Three women were featured in the St. Johnsbury Academy football program’s annual Green and White scrimmage. Heather Wallek officiated, Julia Kearney coached, and Brooke Davis played.
VFW Post 793 replaced the American flag outside the St. Johnsbury public safety building on Main Street.
NEK Broadband kicked off the next phase of its construction of a fiber optic broadband system across the NEK.
Cabot Creamery and Jasper Hill won Dairy Product Packaging Innovation Grants.
Local riders (Ella McAndrew, Corrinne Prevot, Ella Skawald, Brett Danderson, Matt Gilbertson, Cameron Reimert, Eric Miller) earned podium honors at the Enduro World Series event hosted by Burke Mountain. A number of other locals joined them on the course.
An exhibit of the art of Rachel Laundon, “Metamorphosis,” will debut this week at the Back Room Gallery in St. Johnsbury.
Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno played at the Colonial Theatre.
The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging hired Neil Glassman as Volunteer Technology for Today Coordinator.
Bill White will serve as Hardwick Branch Manager for the Union Bank.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
