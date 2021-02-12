Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
High School senior Autumn Larocque will be among the leaders of a community forum on the Danville School mascot.
Vermont sports tipped off last night.
Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary will add first-grade classrooms to accommodate the rising demand for in-person learning.
The Drug Abuse Prevention Team (DART) is partnering with Vermont CARES to offer community members a live interactive, online event to learn more about opioid overdose, fentanyl, and naloxone.
Couples looking to dine out in celebration of their love on Valentine’s Day have many local options, and its concentration of eateries has made downtown St. Johnsbury a “foodie” destination.
Jay Craven reminded us how important books, and our local sellers, are to our mental, intellectual, cultural and emotional well-being.
The Weathervane Theatre recently announced receipt of a $20,000 grant from the Local Grants Program of the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund through The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
Profile sophomore Sophie Bell missed the regular ski season stuck in quarantine but got out just in time to sweep the slalom and giant slalom state championships and lead the Patriots to their fourth straight DIV N.H. alpine team title.
Based on the ads we see in the paper now is a good time to consider a new car to drive you to local spots to shop for your Valentine’s Day gifts.
Garret Hirchak, of Morrisville, said his property in St. Johnsbury (at Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street) should be free from air pollutants and ready for occupancy in the next 6 to 8 weeks.
Navy Veteran Krystal Letourneau is connecting, informing and helping local service people.
The Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment gave the green light to the plan to convert the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property into upscale apartments.
The Albany General Store was one of nine projects to receive state tax credits intended to boost downtown and village center rehabilitation projects.
Catamount Arts announced partnerships with Natural Provisions (St. Johnsbury) and the Littleton Food Coop to award prizes for Kingdom COVID Cookbook submissions in February and March.
Vermont artist Katie Runde was selected to paint a large-scale portrait for the Vermont State House of the NEK’s Alexander Twilight.
The COVID-19 outbreak at Lafayette Center in Franconia is reportedly over.
Lancaster Elementary School students in grades seven and eight resumed in-person learning.
North Country superintendents agreed that high school basketball seniors will be permitted two guests each to be in attendance for their respective senior nights.
Sophie Bell, Josh Finkle, Parker Paradice, Landon Bromley, Mike Hampson, Stephen Lucas, Matt St. Cyr, Carson Rancourt, Sage Smith, Ariana Lord, Nicoria Johnson, Curtis Wheeler, Maggie Anderson, Olivia Sarkis, Avery Hazelton, Ava Simpson, Cam Tenney-Burt, Chris Corliss, Lauren McKee, Olivia Corrigan, Hannah Brown, Brody LaBounty, Tyler Hicks, Samantha Howe, Graci Kaiser, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Jack Young and Aine Fannon were all selected Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez signed her letter of intent to play basketball and golf on scholarship at American International College — a Division II Northeast-10 Conference school in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Friends of a Stannard woman who lost her home and her beloved cat in a house fire last week have rallied around her and helped to raise more than $25,000 in aid.
The Memphremagog Trails are booming.
The Town of St. Johnsbury is now closer than ever to solving its public safety building problem.
Nelson Farms and Douglas Nelson Jr. were cited by the state as an environmental success story for cleanup efforts.
The Lyndon State College Foundation plans to expand scholarships to support local students.
Shealynn Ann Ste. Marie, Bowie Ann Smith and Paisley Rose Norrie were born.
Michael Gaboriault won the $500 grand prize gift certificate to Modern Furniture by “Beating the Experts” in our weekly NFL football challenge. He narrowly edged out Jason Goguen and David Williams.
Lyndonville planners sent a proposal for flood regulation revisions to the town select board.
NVRH nurse Lyndi Medico flew to Tampa on Robert Kraft’s private jet and got the VIP treatment at the Super Bowl.
The Bethlehem Board of Selectmen approved a municipal noise ordinance and embraced a standard of “reasonable.”
Readers chose Groveton’s Chris Corliss and Woodsville’s Graci Kaiser as our Athletes of the Week.
Lily Barth, Kay Conner, Polly Currier, Sophia Stark, Anneke Beth, Alexander Califano, Matthew Califano and Uma Chirkova earned Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for their exceptional artistic and literary talent.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Gavin Ghafoori, Constance Hammer, Emma Keenan and Luke Young-Xu, and Littleton’s Riley Johnson were all named Presidential Scholar Program candidates.
The Northern Vermont University- Lyndon Upward Bound program is expanding by incorporating eighth-grade students.
Ryland Page will take over for Lynn Cartularo as Principal for a Day at Good Shepherd School.
The Vermont School Counselor Association presented Lake Region Union High School Guidance Director Timothy Chamberlin with the 2021 James F. Cawley Outstanding School Counselor of the Year Award.
Kingdom Trails is looking for public input to help them chart their future.
If you love bird-watching you could likely score a free Motus receiver station through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The Lyndon Outing Club is up and running.
The Young Farms in West Glover will host the Rock Maple Snowmobile Racing series this weekend.
Caledonia Home Health and Hospice and CALEX Ambulance Service partnered to deliver some of the first vaccinations in the state to the homebound.
Gabe Hatch constructed picnic tables for the Vermont Children’s Theater grounds and earned his Eagle Scout badge.
Littleton Regional Healthcare and Littleton Fire Rescue joined forces to vaccinate the community.
Jack & Fin’s opened a new eatery in Littleton.
The Lancaster Motel added The Compass Rose Cocktails and the Waypoint Cigar Lounge to the property. The property was purchased by Brian and Ruby Berryman in 2019 and has undergone extensive renovations.
The law office of Adler and McCabe moved from Main Street to its own renovated building at 218 Eastern Ave.
Cannon Mountain was awarded for a promotional video series.
NVU-Lyndon Music Business and Industry alum, Cameran Davis, led the charge to get a music company with an offensive brand to change its name.
The NVU-Lyndon virtual commencement won a Grand Gold Award in the CASE District I Excellence Awards.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
