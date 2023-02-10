Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on local people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Two Lyndonville locations, Northern Hill Estates and Woodland Heights, won state Healthy Homes Initiative grants.
Northern Counties Health Care welcomed Dr. Emily Oleson.
Dr. Lauren Del Prato has joined Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Catamount Arts will welcome Marino Live Comedy and World Gone Crazy to the Catamount ArtPort tonight.
Zach Alamuddin, Lauryn Corrigan, Addison Hadlock, Haley Rossitto, Emma McKeage, Sierra Riff, Arianna Lord, Ben Wheelock, Kaden Cloutier, Brianne Allegra, Brendan Moodie, Tyler Rivard, Ryan Morrison, Xavier Hill, Christian Young, Anthoni Guinard, Andrew Joncas, Evan Dennis, Rex Hauser, Jack Boudreault, Landon Kingsbury, Kolten Dowse, Kaiden Dowse, Keenan Hurlbert, Aspen Clermont, Paige Royer, Austin Wheeler, Gavin Williams, Cooper Brueck, Haidin Chilafoux, Willow Clements, Hayden Wilkins, Emma Greenan, Laci Potter, Kendall Hale, Sadie Young, Sabine Brueck, Cora Nadeau, Aaliyah Wilburn, Maya Auger, Sakoya Sweeney, Caitlyn Davison, Alexis Christensen, Kyra Nelson, Jordan Alley, Felicity Sulham, Ava Simpson, Aiden Whipple, Trevor Armstrong, Alex Giroux, Gabi Young, Isabela Butler, Shyanna Fuller, Madison Ash, Ainsley Savage, Jaylin Bennett, Kerrick Medose, Harry Geng, Alex Leslie, Jordan Driver, Cam Davidson, Eliza Wagstaff, Katie Houston, Makayla Walker, Dart Cauller, Julia des Grosilliers, Ella Gillespie, Jaden Beardsley, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee, Brooke White, Adam Dusek, Garrett Shatney, Aidan Brody, Sloane Morse and Karsen Robie were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The internationally acclaimed virtuoso guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will teach an acoustic guitar workshop and then perform a solo show at the York Street Meeting House.
The Quahog Dance Theater Program invites adults of all ages to meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at Catamount Arts for dancing, snacks, and tea.
Catamount Arts has announced a free drop-in valentine-making workshop today (Saturday) from 11-1 p.m.
The Guildhall Cabin Fever Concerts welcomes new performer Josh Jackman tonight.
The Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster will be resuming the annual travel night series.
The St. Johnsbury School District has received a $200,000 grant to support students who are struggling with mental health and wellness issues.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Nathan Lenzini, Theodora Montague and Liam Markey were selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program.
Local businesses are offering great deals for Valentine’s Day.
St. Johnsbury Academy assistant basketball coach David Hale got a visit from his old high school coach, Chris DuBose, who led Hale’s team to a Massachusetts State Championship in 1981. DuBose is also the grandfather of star Hilltopper guard Kerrick Medose.
The Lyndon Institute boys’ hockey team raised over $4,800 for the Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network.
Kingdom County Presents is bringing Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy to Fuller Hall next week.
The Cannon Mountain tram got support during an N.H. Senate Finance Committee hearing.
NEK Aquatics team members Patrick Tester, Tyler Tanner and Tim Tester excelled at the Silvers Championships at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.
North Country’s Sabine Brueck scored 18 points for the Falcons basketball team then raced to compete in the Vermont Indoor Track & Field State Championships where she won three gold medals.
St. Johnsbury artist and writer Bill Tulp published a graphic biography that chronicles The Life and Times of Alexander Twilight.
Peacham’s popular winter carnival returns next weekend.
Colebrook’s Sierra Riff and Profile’s Coen Mullins were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Jake Sanville, Kason Blood, Quinn Goff, Sabine Brueck, Kaitlyn Clark, Kaylee Weaver and Gabrielle Griffith were also nominated.
The St. Johnsbury Academy’s Scholars’ Bowl team (Norah Blankenship, Olivia Blanchard, Theodora Montague, Nathan Lenzini, Nico Sipples, Anna Casciari) won the Vermont Championship.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Nathan Lenzini, Theodora Montague and Liam Markey were selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program.
Local students Matthew Califano, Alexander Califano, Jaden Gallup and Haley Michaud were all honored as part of Vermont’s Presidential Scholarship program.
St. Johnsbury Academy boys won another Vermont Division I Indoor Track & Field State Championship.
Hardwick earned Downtown Development designation from the state.
The Kingdom East School District Board announced the appointment of Sean McMannon as its next superintendent.
A lightning-fast response by Littleton Fire Rescue averted a disaster at Lakeway Elementary School.
The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee will soon open its application window.
NEK Prosper! and the Physically Healthy Collaborative Action Network in partnership with Link, Inc. recently launched a Gear Lending Library that makes outdoor equipment more accessible to residents.
Haverhill is receiving a $200,00 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a comprehensive plan to improve road safety.
This year is the 90th Anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps which had a dramatic impact on the region.
The Franconia Area Heritage Council is hosting its mid-winter skating party this week.
Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) will be hosting a ski and snowshoe outing.
The Abbie Book Group at Abbie Greenleaf Library hosted a discussion of the Rebecca Skloot book “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”
The Northern Forest Center is moving ahead with efforts to promote Lancaster as a destination for tourists, businesses, second-home hunters, and families on the move.
Former Lake Region Union basketball standout Paige Wells was recently inducted into the inaugural 18-person class of the Vermont Technical College Hall of Fame.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.