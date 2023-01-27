Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on local people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Town Manager Jim Gleason said Littleton’s finances are in good shape.
Lyndonville Electric Department proposes replacing 5,649 mechanical meters with smart meters in 2024.
The first NEK Chamber Legislative Breakfast of the session is this week.
Whitefield and its public library reached a funding compromise.
Alex Leslie, Josh Robie, Mya Brown, Ruth Krebs, Sabine Brueck, Cora Nadeau, Sakoya Sweeney, Caitlyn Davison, Tessa Luther, Alexis Christensen, Kyra Nelson, Jordan Alley, Ariana Lord, Haley Rossitto, Aspen Clermont, Katherine Bushey, Aiden Whipple, Avery Woodburn, Robert Breault, Noah Covell, Lydia Ruggles, Hayden Wilkins, Kaia Anderson, Brayden Pepin, Haidin Chilafoux, Cooper Brueck, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Brooke White, Grady Hadlock, Kayden Hoskins, Landon Lord, Dre Akines, Carmichael Lopez, Harry Geng, Rex Hauser, Delaney Whiting, Marissa Kenison, Evan Dennis, Ricky Fennimore, Tyler Rivard, Xavier Hill, Aiden Whiting, Kaiden Cloutier, Ashton Kenison, Addison Hadlock, Ella Horsch, Julian Thrailkill, Austin Wheeler, Mya Auger, Alexandra Mosher, Ella Blaise, Taylor Blaise, Andrew Joncas, Cam Davidson and Landon Kingsbury were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Jay Craven, the area’s most successful champion of arts and culture, made compelling arguments for our communities to support its newspapers.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts will host guitarist/singer JP Cormier.
The Kingdom East School District Board announced Sean McMannon is the finalist in the search for the district’s next superintendent.
The St. Johnsbury World Maple Festival will return in April. Longtime leader Scott Beck is handing off the leadership reins to Discover St. Johnsbury director Gillian Sewake.
The Waterford Select Board began work to update its municipal traffic ordinance.
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department’s new fire prevention coordinator, Lt. Andrew Ruggles, offered tips and strategies to protect our homes from fire.
Charlotte Brynn, 57, of Newport, brought home three gold medals and set two world records in her age group at the International Ice Swimming Association’s 5th Ice Swimming World Championships in Samoens, France.
Catamount Arts will offer a printmaking class with Kim and Bill Darling during the February vacation.
Weeks Memorial Library hosted its annual doll club tea party.
The Northeast Kingdom Classical Series will host the Sadberry-Ozel Duo at the South Church.
The Highland Center for the Arts is hosting the Vermont Mandolin Trio next weekend.
Spending is up but taxes won’t be in Lyndon if voters approve the select board’s budget at Town Meeting.
Littleton was awarded state for municipal bridge improvements and will spend a chunk of it on Dells Dam improvements.
The Vermont State Colleges accepted a $1.6 million gift from Mary Elizabeth Trudeau Baker to endow a nursing scholarship.
Oliver Sebastian Taylor was born.
Littleton will use ARPA funds for public safety projects spearheaded by the fire and police departments.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman ran the fastest-ever indoor 800 meters by a Vermont high school athlete, winning the track and field event at the Greater Boston Track Club Invitational at Harvard University.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball players Gregory Gonyea Jr. and Justin Phillips were named North Atlantic Conference rookie and defensive player of the week (respectively).
Mikaela Shiffrin won her record 83rd World Cup race and became the winningest skier in women’s alpine history.
The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce is becoming “Discover St. Johnsbury” to better reflect the organization’s promotional mission.
Dr. Susan Tullar, of the Bradford Veterinary Clinic, has grown to regional acclaim for her extraordinary care of exotic animals.
Kelly Allen of Kirby, Vt., and TJ Van Liew of Montgomery Center, N.J., were married during a ceremony on the top of Bogie Mt. in Barnet.
Silas Perron-Butts, a St. Johnsbury School sixth grader, won the VFW’s District Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest and placed third at the State of Vermont Competition.
The Introduction to Automotive students at St. Johnsbury Academy have been learning to balance tires on the school’s new Hunter tire balancer, under the guidance of Automotive Instructor Robert Miller.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Advanced Welding students recently installed the new gate they designed and fabricated at the Barker Avenue entrance to campus.
Ashton and Cyprus Komisarek, and Sawyer and Mason Smith, each completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program at Weeks Memorial Library.
Dave and Jodie England of Whitefield awarded a $10,000 donation to Groveton Elementary School to support needy students.
Lyndon Institute students showcased their J-Term projects and exhibits.
Gemma Stowell, a senior at Lyndon Institute and a Northern Vermont University- Lyndon Upward Bound Program member, was awarded Clark University’s Richard P. Traina Scholarship, worth $112,000.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Aidan Kimball has become the first Vermont student to receive the SkillsUSA Region One Statesman pin.
Cannon Mountain hosted Military Appreciation Day.
The NCSU board hosted brainstorming community sessions to address staffing challenges.
Local Rotarians joined a regional fundraising initiative to support war-torn Ukrainians.
The Trust for Public Land, the Town of Burke, the New England Forestry Foundation, and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board recently announced the protection of 283 acres to become Willey Woods Community Forest.
Working together, Discover St. Johnsbury, the Community Restorative Justice Center, and the St. Johnsbury Community Hub have received a $30,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Regional and Local Impact program to re-establish St. Johnsbury’s neighborhood associations.
The Birth Center at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is partnering with local doulas Katie Baker and Diantha Jones from Empowered Birthing to offer childbirth education classes.
Local attorney Shannon Lenzini was one of three recently named directors of the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin.
Strong Oaks Physical Therapy founder Dan Wheeler is taking patients at its new state-of-the-art rehabilitation center in St. Johnsbury.
Groveton’s Delaney Whiting and Lyndon’s Julian Thrailkill were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Molly Smith, Jaylin Bennett, Maya Auger, Ximena Mayorga, Dre Akines, Anthoni Guinard, Evan Dennis and Charlie Krebs were also nominated.
The North Country Chamber Players will resume their 45th season in February with two signature Winterlude events.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
