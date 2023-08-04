Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Supporters of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are getting behind a Paint the Kingdom Purple fundraising initiative.
The Vermont Army National Guard plans to build a new Regional Readiness Center on land being purchased from the Vermont State University on the Lyndon campus.
The St. Johnsbury Little League Baseball All-Stars won the Vermont State Championship and compete in the New England Regionals this weekend in Bristol, Conn. It’s the second state championship for St. Johnsbury Little League Baseball and the first since 1985.
There’s croquet on Tuesday nights on the Danville Green.
The Lunenburg Select Board recently announced the distribution of $196,000 of ARPA funds to several non-profit entities in the town of Lunenburg and the village of Gilman.
The 6th Annual Butterfly Release, hosted by the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency is just around the corner.
Over 225 athletes are signed up for the Top Notch Triathlon and organizers are expecting a rare taste of nice weather for the impressive event.
The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee agreed on the framework for a small business matching grant program.
The Danville Fair is today (Saturday).
Temporary bike lanes will be installed in Bethlehem to study traffic in an effort to make Main Street safer for bicyclists.
Dayna and Mike Boudreau’s Great Vermont Corn Maze is celebrating its 25th season and is now open.
A trio of recently graduated St. Johnsbury Academy football standouts (Quinn Murphy, Dawson Wilkins and Gavynn Kenney- Young) will suit up for Vermont at the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl today.
the Littleton Food Coop is putting on the Live Free + Eat Local Challenge with local culinary events planned throughout the month.
Catamount Arts has begun preparing for First Night North 2024 and is accepting online applications now for family-friendly acts.
Advance tickets are on sale for the Caledonia County Fair.
Prominent defense attorney David Sleigh marked his 40th anniversary by looking back at some of his biggest landmark cases.
St. Johnsbury HALO students provided a free lunch to the community.
B2Wins and students of the Catamount Arts’ EPIC Music program gathered to celebrate their common bonds through El Sistema - a music program created nearly 50 years ago in Venezuela to facilitate social change by offering free and low-cost violin instruction to impoverished children.
Northern Express Care will hold an open house this week to mark its move into the former Caplan’s Building.
The Littleton Cultural Arts Commission held its final First Friday Arts event at Riverfront Park.
Dog Mountain’s annual Summer Party is today.
The Loading Dock is hosting a double bill tomorrow.
Spanish classical pianist Jorge Garcia Herranz is performing this week at the St. Andrews Church.
This year’s Bode Fest will benefit the Mt. Eustis ski hill.
The Danville Historical Society brought Col. Addison Preston’s uniform home.
PAK Solutions continues to meet workforce housing challenges despite market challenges.
The Nomadic Photo Ark, an ongoing project to document people from big cities and small towns across the country is visiting Lyndon this month.
Elijah Joshua Molleur, Natalie Grace Brink, and Jakob Henry Antonio Bell were born.
Naia, Finn and Evvi Tower-Pierce competed in the Youth World Skyrunning Championships in L’Aquila (Gran Sass), Abruzzo, Italy this week
Local teams competed in the weeklong Lyndon high school boys basketball team camp.
St. Johnsbury Academy and Profile varsity boys basketball teams each captured titles at the Battle of the Crossroads hoops tournament this past week in Plainstow, N.H.
Craftsbury Academy rising senior Matthew Califano was named a 2023 Coolidge Scholar by the Coolidge Foundation.
The final month of the 2023 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series kicks off tomorrow at Dog Mountain with effervescent alt-pop from innovative dance music master Mobley.
Catamount Arts is screening two family film favorites this month free of charge at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall.
SheBang is performing this evening at McIndoes Academy.
The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office will once again work the Caledonia County Fair.
Local landowners are embracing the Bobolink Porject and managing their fields to protect grassland birds.
Littleton’s Rilee Clark is the new Littleton Opera House manager and cultural arts coordinator.
As part of the 20th anniversary of the collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia Notch State Park, an Old Man of the Mountain Family Fun Day was held at Profile Plaza.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire and the Boys & Girls Club of the North Country merged.
St. Johnsbury Academy hosted its annual 7v7 Northeast Kingdom Football shootout at Fairbanks Field.
Chadwick Baross held its grand opening celebration in Lancaster.
After 44 years feeding a thankful community, the Kapoukranidis family sold the St. Johnsbury House of Pizza to the Bennett family.
Catamount Arts will share space in the Caplan’s Building with Northern Counties Health Care.
Railroad Street was packed with revelers for Final Friday in St. Johnsbury.
Local veterans Raymond Belanger, Charley Brooks, Leo Cinfo, and Pierre Gervais were honored with Quilts of Valor.
Several local organizations won Vermont Community Foundation Flood Relief grants.
Lauren Stinehour joined the Edward Jones office in St. Johnsbury.
Lynne White joined the NEK Council on Aging.
Jessica Foster-Hebert was promoted to Director of Clinical Services at North Country Home Health & Hospice.
The Brothers Grateful Blues Band returned to the Rockin’ the Park in Centennial Park.
The Fairy Festival is this weekend at the Highland Center for the Arts.
The The Ballroom Thieves performed at the Colonial.
Despite historically bad weather, Steve Dolgin held another successful waterski camp at Harvey’s Lake to raise money for Catamount Arts.
Catamount Arts, in partnership with Discover St. Johnsbury, has announced a free training program for local artists who wish to teach young people in St. Johnsbury and surrounding towns.
Ryegate is hosting a summer fair today.
Elizabeth McCarthy and Tim Hogeboom, of Walden, participated in the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
