Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
A fundraiser was launched to assist the Boys & Girls Club of the North Country, which had catalytic converters ripped from two extended cab passenger vans, raised $6,000 within six hours.
Clarence and Gertrude Sleeper, of Littleton, left a posthumous $144,000 gift to the New Hampshire Fish and Game K-9 and endangered wildlife programs.
Burke town officials are considering the purchase of land for a community forest.
Area public safety departments threw a parade to celebrate veteran dispatcher Karen Montgomery on her last day on the job.
Newport Center resident Jason Patenaude won $2,000 in the Lake Memphremagog Ice Out contest.
Northern Vermont University athletics raised $38,949—nearly 30% above its goal— during NVU’s second annual Support Your Sport Campaign.
Colebrook’s Sage Smith and Littleton’s Parker Paradice were named the Granite-State North Basketball Players of the Year. Other locals earning All-Conference honors were: Samantha Howe, Olivia Corrigan, Emmalee DeBlois, Olivia Sarkis, Nodia Davenport, Carson Rancourt, Cam Tenney-Burt, Josh Finkle, Matt St. Cyr, Elijah Flocke and Landon Bromley.
The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball team will play North Atlantic Conference games for the first time in nearly two years this weekend.
Alpine skiers Sophie Bell, Emma Bell, Angela D’Orazio, Jack Price, Adam Bell and Jesse Church (nordic) earned All-Conference honors. Bell was named skier of the year.
Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce announced events for PoemTown St. Johnsbury, a celebration of National Poetry Month in April.
Catamount Arts quickly sold out a presentation by Bob Marley at the ArtPort, the new 24,000-square-foot arts and entertainment space located in the Green Mountain Mall. The arts group added more shows.
The Green Mountain Bible Church in Island Pond will read the entire Protestant Bible (66 books, 1,189 chapters and 31,104 verses) over 24-hours this Easter weekend. That’s one of many celebrations planned as local churches plan live Easter congregations for the first time in two years.
A parks and recreation committee is collecting public feedback on a new town park in Derby Center.
After a year-long coronavirus shutdown, the Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Department is emerging, with new plans for summer camp, the community pool, and new programs for adults.
Superstar Colebrook teammates Sage Smith and Samantha Howe will stay together and stick around to play their college basketball at NVU-Lyndon.
Important local players are discussing ways to save Fenton Chester Ice Arena.
Lisbon Regional School’s Children Helping Animals Together club donated pet oxygen mask kits to local fire departments.
The Joshua House is holding a fundraiser to help promote local business.
Joanne and Kevin Jones, of Bethlehem, have spearheaded the opening of the MacCornack-Evelyn Trail on the “quieter side” of the Bronson Hill Conservation Area.
Academy Athletic Director John Lenzini will coach the Academy baseball team, replacing Marc Choiniere who enjoyed tremendous success over six seasons.
Local hockey players Julia Ballinger, Kory Champney, Alexis Duranleau, Holly Stein, Dan Lanoue, Colin MacDiarmid, Nate Adams and Viktor Pallasvesa were named to the 37th Rotary All-Star Classic roster.
St. Johnsbury Academy Evan Thornton-Sherman set a new school record this past weekend at the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation USA Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Vermont spring high school sports will be able to have a (mostly) normal season.
Erica Pantaleo and Benjamin Bunnell announced their engagement.
Ilyena Emberlynn Cote was born.
Local health care centers celebrated our heroic medical professionals on National Doctors’ Day.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Clara Andre won the St. Johnsbury Rotary club’s speech contest.
Ellery Norwood, of East Burke, won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2021 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest.
The Vermont State Colleges System got $12 million more in federal funding as part of the ongoing national response to the Coronavirus.
Green Mountain Farm-to-School is delivering 130 free meals per week directly to 65 migrant farmworkers located at 10 different farms in Orleans County.
Hazen Converse, of Derby, and Penny Thomas and John Ward, both of Newport, are among 11 candidates vying for three seats up for election this year on the board of directors of Vermont Electric Cooperative.
The Indian Stream Health Center and Upper Valley Connecticut Valley Hospital will hold a public listening session over a proposed merger.
It was a historic week for local basketball fans as the North Country and Lake Region girls basketball teams won DII and DIII State Championships.
McIndoe Falls Academy received a $20,000 grant, to be matched with Academy funds, to pay for structural repairs to the 1853 building.
The Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, which oversees eight senior centers in Grafton County, among them the Littleton Area Senior Center, is launching new remote programs and studying reopening scenarios as the region’s population becomes vaccinated.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
