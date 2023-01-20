Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Advocates from across the region hosted activities to commemorate Homelessness Awareness Day.
Highland Center for the Arts is planning to energize the night sky with a display of radiant lights and live music at the Snowlights festival.
Theatre UP will perform the Tony-award-winning dark musical “Assassins” at the Littleton Opera House.
Franconia Area Heritage Council will host a virtual presentation on quintessential New England architecture.
For their service, sacrifice and commitment to their country, seven local military veterans (Frank Bartlett, Timothy Carignan, Larry Williams, Kimberly Charbonneau, Arnold Goodrum, Bob Muh, and Doug Waites) were honored with Quilts of Valor by members of Sew Far North Quilts of Valor.
NCSU is hosting community forums to discuss the future of local schools.
Austin Wheeler, Julian Thrailkill, Kaden Cloutier, Delaney Whiting, Ella Blaise, Caitlyn Davison, Alexis Christensen, Charlie Krebs, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Ariana Lord, Emma McKeage, Jaylin Bennett, Ainsley Savage, Ava Simpson, Jorden Driver, Cooper Brueck, Anthoni Guinard, Christian Young, Anthony Raymond, Evan Dennis, Kason Blood, Ricky Fennimore, Kayden Hoskins, Carmichael Lopez, Josh Robie, Alex Leslie, Kolten Dowse, Dart Cauller, Jackson Weir, Tyler Rivard, Xavier Hill, Jadon Baker, Addison Hadlock, Lauryn Corrigan, JuJu Bromley, Kaitlyn Clark, Meredith Barnes, Marissa Kenison, Cam Davidson, Landon Kingsbury, Shyanna Fuller, Ashton Kenison, Eliza Wagstaff, Paige Royer, Makayla Walker, Aryonna Parker, Sabine Brueck, Cora Nadeau, Haidin Chilafoux, Gabrielle Griffith, Alex Giroux, Ben West, Atte Manner, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, and Brooke White were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Lyndon Outing Club will offer free access to the sledding hill, sleds, and tubes for a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont’s Snow Day.
Danville’s Kohl Guinard put on a heartwarming display of sportsmanship when he helped Oxbow’s Noah Hatch hit a three-pointer to end the two teams’ basketball game.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon will host a screening of “The Sanctity of Space.”
The Upright Steeple Society and Catamount Arts will host The Rough & Tumble at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon.
Newport musician and clean-energy advocate Ben Luce is playing a synthesizer-art “Musique du Soleil” concert as a fundraiser for the American Solar Energy Society at NVU-Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theatre.
Littleton Regional Healthcare announced Scarlett Coast Marceau was the first baby born at Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Sauter Birthing Suite in the New Year.
As part of her “Invest in New Hampshire Tour,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, met with community leaders in Littleton to highlight the riverfront project that was recently awarded federal funding.
The New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department is looking to advance local broadband and housing initiatives in 2023.
Several local projects will get a turbo-charge from the federal omnibus appropriations bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden late last month.
White Mountains Regional High School science department chair Sarah Slater initiated a multi-phase project that would promote outdoor learning and recreational trail use as a way to promote mental health and physical fitness among students and community members.
The state of Vermont recently issued historic Preservation Grants to several local organizations.
North Country Alliance for Balanced Change received a grant from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund.
The Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Community Connections program is entering its 21st year in operation.
Fairbanks Museum senior meteorologist and planetarium director Mark Breen, will be the guest speaker at the Lisbon Area Historical Society Annual Meeting.
Hazen’s Alexis Christensen and Lake Region’s Aiden Poginy were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Edwin Stephenson, Ashton Gould, Ashton Kenison, Ryan Walker, Lauren Joncas, Makenna Price, Delaney Raymond and Lydia Ruggles were also nominated.
After 20 years of teaching at Riverside School, Peter Sahlin is moving on to a new chapter in his career.
Cornerstone School’s annual Holiday Boutique was especially successful this year due to the support of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club and members of the surrounding community.
A group of students from Groveton High School’s Civics & Government classes had the special opportunity to attend Gov. Chris Sununu’s Inauguration Ceremony at the New Hampshire State House.
The Littleton select board approved year-round ATV access to a segment of Industrial Park Road to give area residents access to trail entry points farther west.
St. Johnsbury Academy freshman Jade Tuttle has raised over $13,000 to support non-profits over the past five years.
The Milarepa Center in Barnet is going solar.
The Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network is kicking off a year’s worth of free events with two social mixers scheduled in West Glover and St. Johnsbury.
Do North Coworking will offer its next cohort of KickstartNEK, an accelerator to help small businesses and entrepreneurs explore, test, and build their ideas into profitable businesses.
Maple Lane Retirement Home is ready for new tenants.
Maggie Jones of Lancaster joined the firm of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
Kory Cantin has been promoted to Commercial Loan Officer at Union Bank.
Deb Tanguay, Coventry town clerk, recently earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk.
Community National Bank promoted Richard Stovall to information technology manager.
Dirt Church Brewing Company and the East Haven Chapel, both owned by Bruce Lindsay and Anna Cronin, have seen vast improvements and upgrades over the last several months.
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital premiered an exhibit “The Vermonter” by Barclay Tucker and his NVU-Lyndon illustration and animation students.
Halcyon Chorale, a new chamber choir, performed at the South Congregational Church.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
