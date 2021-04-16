Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The 4-months premature granddaughter of reading specialist Melinda Morissette is going home after 146 days in neonatal intensive care.
NVRH was awarded a Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant for $125,000 per year for a five-year period to support healthy choices and substance misuse prevention in Caledonia and southern Essex counties.
Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer was named Gymnast of the Year by our sports staff.
The Northeast Storytellers will host a special event to commemorate Robert Frost, longtime poet laureate of Vermont, at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
The NEK Artisans Guild will feature four local artists in an upcoming exhibit.
To the delight of celebrity centenarian Mrs. O, a local eatery sold sundaes on Sunday to support Constance Olszowy.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Morgan Wagstaff, Josh Finkle, Dre Akines, Blake Fillion and Landon Bromley were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Janice Mercieri was named 2021 New Hampshire Beekeeper of the Year by the New Hampshire Beekeepers Association.
Catamount Arts is bringing us Abenaki singer-songwriter Bryan Blanchette next week at the ArtPort.
The Wheelock Town Hall accessibility project is moving forward.
North Country Union’s Jack Young was named Nordic Skier of the Year by our sports staff.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Caitlin Haggett committed to play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon volleyball program for next season.
Volunteers returned this week to NVRH.
Ammonoosuc Community Health Services is Littleton Food Co-Op’s Partner of the Month.
NEK Community Broadband reported that fiber network construction will commence this year.
Haisley Ray Gingue and Jaxon Rae Spaulding were born.
Nine local high-schoolers were involved with the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund grantmaking process through the Empower Coos Youth Grant Committee.
Profile’s Sophie Bell was named Girls Alpine Skier of the Year by our sports staff.
Hazen’s Isaiah Baker was named All-Mountain Boys Basketball Player of the Year and Danville coach Jason Brigham earned Coach of the Year honors. Danville’s Ethan Gould and Christian Young were also honored.
The Community College System of New Hampshire is the new owner of the Littleton Area Learning Center, where it plans to expand its White Mountains Community College presence in the community.
Korean War Veteran and train crash survivor Joe Goss celebrated his 90th birthday.
Youth baseball programs are off and running.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Tommy Zschau was named Boys Alpine Skier of the Year by our sports staff.
Northern Vermont University- Lyndon junior men’s tennis player Patrick Wickstrom was named the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week
The Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave Northeast Kingdom DAR Good Citizen awards to Bryce Ruohonen from Craftsbury Academy; Autumn Larocque from Danville School; Nicholas Trevits from Lake Region Union High School; Tobias Ham from Lyndon Institute; Haley V. Goff from North Country Union High School; and Sierra Shippee from St. Johnsbury Academy.
For the second time, Woodsville High School’s yearbook, The Engineer, was recognized for excellence and featured in the 2020 Jostens Look Book, celebrating the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage.
Stephanie LaBarron was recently hired as the vice president of ambulatory and provider services at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
The NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Scholar’s Bowl team was victorious at the Green Mountain Scholar’s Bowl.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster nominated Evan Piette, of Littleton, to the United States Air Force Academy.
A volunteer effort sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution John de Crevecoeur Chapter will help restore a small historic graveyard in Concord this summer.
Outgoing Littleton High School principal Jennifer Carbonneau will be taking over at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School.
The Barnet Good Neighbor Fund will be hosting a Spring/Summer Clothing/Housewares Giveaway on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barnet Church on Church Street.
The ice went out on Joe’s Pond.
As part of its year-long celebration to honor the 40th anniversary of the school, plans are underway to construct a new timber frame pavilion to honor current and former Riverside teachers.
Kristin Urie was chosen to lead the John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library.
Elementary school sisters Harper Jackson and Carly Jackson donated money they collected to the Community Restorative Justice Center.
Northeast Kingdom Audubon will host a presentation on the Green Mountain Meadowlarks.
The NorthWoods Stewardship Center and the Memphremagog Watershed Association were awarded Vermont Fish & Wildlife grants to improve stream habitat restoration and public water access in the Memphremagog watershed.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fritz Hauser earned All-Metro Boys Basketball honors.
North Country Union’s Riann Fortin and McKenna Marsh were named to the All-Lake Girls Basketball First Team.
Dena Marie Presby of Franconia won first place out of all fourth-grade entries in the 2020 NHPBS Kids Writers Contest for her true and tragic story about a beloved chicken.
Littleton High School alum April Cummings is saving lives as the director for FEMA’s Region 3 Mitigation Division to administer massive vaccination efforts throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
Summits In Solidarity, a social justice effort, is hiking again.
The owners of the Vermont Reindeer Farm have been chronicling their illness due to COVID-19 on the business’s social media account, and have seen an outpouring of support and love from the community to help them weather the storm.
Volunteers are fixing up the ball fields in Concord so kids can play.
Amy Crocker was promoted to Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
St. Johnsbury native Hillary Gerardi made history in the Alps when she became the first woman to complete the Haute Route, a prominent traverse spanning the iconic mountain towns of Chamonix, France and Zermatt, Switzerland in one push.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
