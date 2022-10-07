Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Northeast Kingdom Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation has announced $117,219 in grants to 24 local organizations in its 2022 competitive grant round.
The Town of Lyndon will mail ballots to all active registered voters for the town-village merger question.
Joelvy Perez, Kierra Charest, Grace Martin, Abbie McCusker, Marjorie Young, Andrianna Dami, Makenna Reed, Caitlyn Davison, Seville Murphy, Jadon Baker, Alex Leslie, Coen Mullins, Pierson Freligh, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Carson Eames, Charlie Krebs, Nathaniel Bernier, Bennett Crance, Siri Joliffe, Logan Curtis, Andrew Joncas, Ryan Walker, Nathaniel Chumbes, Jake Silver, Sabine Brueck, Emma Fortin, Charli Kellaway, Ayanna Ronish, Josie DeAngelis, Makayla Walker, Paige Smith, Madalyn Atkinson, Jayden Henderson, Ben Taylor, Coby Youngman, Andrew Chumbes, Cody Trudeau, Gavynn Kenney-Young, Eli Vasconcelos, Nick Hickey, Anya Kennedy, Gabby Keysar, Sofia Limoges, Lydia Reimert, Lilli Klark, Lilah Hall, Ruby Rolfe, Sofia Limoges and Adam Bell were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Mummenschanz is playing at NVU-Johnson thanks to KCPPresents.
Mikahely is playing a free concert at the ArtPort as part of the Catamount Arts Clemmons Family Farm Facing the Rising Sun Black Performing Arts Series.
Locals Natalie Michaud, Gabriel Michaud, Liviya Russo, Aubrey Maley and Morgan Michaud represented Vermont at the Eastern States Exposition 4-H dairy show.
Newbury Elementary School hosted a Farm and Field Day to educate students about different aspects of the agriculture industry.
The Lyndon Board of Civil Authority granted Kingdom Campground a $133,400 valuation reduction.
Theatre UP (formerly Upstage Players) announced the upcoming opening of their production of Lionel Bart’s Oliver!
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) will welcome Michelle Acciavatti this week to discuss natural burial.
The Connecticut River Artisan Group kicked off its annual region-wide sculpture contest with a $3,000 prize.
Five generations of family gathered to celebrate Teresa Sheehan Isham’s surprise 60th birthday.
Brighton hired Noah Bond as its new Town Manager.
Littleton was named one of the most quintessential small towns in New England in 2022, edging out over 1,400 other communities in an updated study by Strategistico, a data-driven research website that provides insights about living and traveling in the U.S.
Jackson James Ela was born.
The Colonial Theatre this week will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cabaret with Liza Minnelli.
The Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series will return tonight (Saturday) to its original location and present a local favorite country band “Comfort Country ” for the first show of the 2022 season.
The Colonel Town Players will present MISERY for two weekends at the Lancaster Town Hall.
Over 400 7th- and 8thgrade students from across the Northeast Kingdom got a chance to explore potential future careers through a series of hands-on workshops at Kingdom Career Connect held at NVU-Lyndon.
Danville School Senior Thomas Edgar earned the University of Vermont Green and Gold Scholarship.
Littleton’s Gavin Lewis and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Ruby Rolfe were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Gavynn Kenney-Young, Cody Trudeau, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Pierson Freligh, Paige Currier, Kayla Graves, Juliann Bromley and Karli Blood.
Lyndon’s Lindsay Carpenter was elected president of The New England Educational Opportunity Association.
White Mountain Science, Inc. welcomed the LEGO Foundation, Play@Heart from Denmark, and the Tufts Center for Engineering Education and Outreach to engage in playful engineering-based learning.
The Littleton Lion’s Club featured 160 entries at its 41st Annual Antique Classic Auto Show.
Tony nominee Linda Kline returns today to the Weathervane Theatre for the final installment of the theatre’s talkback series.
Danville’s Autumn on the Green event was packed from start to finish.
A number of local development projects earned state tax credits.
Littleton Regional Healthcare activated a state-of-the-art patient portal, HealtheLife, as part of its switch to a new electronic health records system.
Grafton County Registrar of Deeds Kelley Monahan announced the completion of two major projects to the records of the registry.
Officials hosted a successful Waterford Party at the fire station on Duck Pond Road.
The League of Women Voters of Vermont, Vermont Commission on Women, ACLU of Vermont, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and the Athenaeum hosted a forum for the Vermont Attorney General candidates.
Local developer David Scalley announced plans for residential housing in the heart of Whitefield.
Celtic Marketing Food Brokers raised $50,000 at its 18th Annual Golf Outing for Polycystic Kidney Disease at the St. Johnsbury Country Club.
Tony Ilacqua was promoted to Vice President at Bank of New Hampshire.
Attorney James R. Haug, Jr. was named director of the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin.
The Colonial Theatre screened the 2022 Sundance Indigenous Short Film Festival featuring six short films directed by Indigenous filmmakers.
The St. Johnsbury School announced a number of new hires including Eileen Brown, Devin Cushman, Pamela Doyle, Pamela Letourneau Fallon, Rebecca Gillespie, Hilarie Holbrook, Dani Koonz, Remi Lamothe, Sam Matthews, Mackie Moore, Cassidy Olden, Christine Owens, Melody Persons, Tristan Slicer, Charlotte Varney and Caitlin Wallingford.
Catamount Arts is accepting online submissions for its annual Arts Connect at Catamount Arts Juried Show.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
