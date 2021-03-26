Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Community health centers will get their part of $53 million in COVID relief aid to expand vaccination programs throughout the region.
Kellan Bristol and his younger siblings (Bryn and Emmett) manufactured and sold handmade cards to raise money for Umbrella.
Lyndon Institute named Julia Before and Minh Nguyen the Class of 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively.
Roger Emerson and Mike Lavoie made it to the top of Mt. Washington on their vintage snowmobiles, a reenactment of the first Auto Road ascent in 1963.
Danville’s Colleen Flinn, Rylie Cadieux and Laci Sandvil, and Hazen’s Alleigh Gabaree and Macy Molleur earned All-Mountain Division basketball honors. Danville was named Defensive unit of the year and Autumn Larocque won the Pete Hart Award for work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents.
Kingom Blade stars Korey Champney (NCU), Liza Morse (Danville), and Reese Petit (Lake Region) were named 2021 All-Stars by the Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association.
Champney and Ballinger, and Alexis Duranleau and Holly Stein (SJA) were chosen for the 2021 Rotary All-Star Classic.
The Kingdom All Stars will celebrate Catamount ArtPort’s live public debut on Saturday, April 10th.
Their plans are changing but the “Trailhead Collective” still plans to bring bicycle- friendly programs and services to St. Johnsbury.
St. Johnsbury officials are weighing a $2 million COVID relief windfall.
Four local teams (NCU girls and boys, Lake Region girls, Danville girls) made it the State Championship round this weekend.
Riann Fortin, Adrianna Chaput, Cora Nadeau, Tia Martinez, Robin Nelson, Laci Sandvil, Colleen Flinn, Ava Marshia, Autumn Larocque, Corbin Brueck, Cooper Brueck, Cayde Micknak, Ian Applegate, Sakoya Sweeney and Collin Punderson were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Kay Conner won a national Gold Medal in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for her black and white analog photo, “Anxiety.” Connor’s photo also won a Gold Key at the state level.
St. Johnsbury business and civic leaders highlighted developments downtown during the annual meeting of the town’s Development Fund.
The Veterans Administration community-based outpatient clinic in Littleton is reinstating full services and will re-implement some suspended programs.
Flora Roy and her daughters Tiffany Currier and Heather Martin saw the need and manufactured 3,500 surgical caps for health care workers around the Vermont and the country.
Old Church Theater announced they are now owners of the historical “old church” at 137 North Main Street in Bradford.
Tri-County Community Action Program is expanding its shelter services for homeless individuals and families in the tri-county area.
Blue Mountain’s Collin Punderson and Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers.
Singer-songwriter Audrey Drake’s 90-minute performance at The Catamount ArtPort was a wake-up call for the live music industry after a lengthy COVID-19 hibernation. Catamount Arts held the invite-only event as a test run for The ArtPort, its new 24,000 square-foot live performance venue at the Green Mountain Mall.
PAK Solutions, in Lancaster, donated thousands of bags to a food distribution program that feeds local children in need.
Littleton Regional Healthcare highlighted successes and challenges from the pandemic during the critical care center’s 114th Annual Meeting.
Lyndon Institute dancers Josie Rowell and Natalie Chapman will have the opportunity to study at the prestigious Burklyn Ballet Theatre this summer.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Gavin Ghafoori is the runner-up in the Poetry Out Loud State Finals.
The Kendall family cleaned up in the statewide “Green Up Day” art competitions. Casey, a fourth-grader, won the writing contest for her poem “Green Up, Green Up!” while Elliott, in Kindergarten, won the K-4th grade category for his drawing of an eagle.
Orleans Country Club’s Josh Olney was recognized as the 2021 New England PGA Golf Professional of the Year.
Senior Falcon Haley Goff repeated as individual overall champion while the North Country Union girls team did likewise, winning its second straight state snowboarding title at the high school state championships at Jay Peak.
Christoper Haggett and Kenny Timson are soon opening SMD Outdoors, a hunting and fishing retail and service business, on Railroad Street.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
