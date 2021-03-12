Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Volunteers and artists are collaborating to brighten the empty windows at the Caplan’s storefront downtown.
The St. Johnsbury Community Hub Project is taking off.
Local 4-H club members shined in a virtual statewide Bovine Bonanza. Local winners included Leah Whittemore, Dawson Michaud, Brody Werner, Danyka Moulton, Steven Werner, Max Demaine, Morgan Michaud, Amy Vaughan, Isabella, Lamonda, Bianca Davis, Dezirae Brault, Paige Ainsworth, Lincoln Michaud, Elizabeth Vaughan and Gabriel Michaud.
Through a private effort, Lancaster Town Meeting will be broadcast online.
Nina Seeman, Austin Giroux, Corbin Brueck, Camden Davidson, Cam Tenney-Burt, Tia Martinez, Ethan Gould, Collin Punderson, John Dennis, Jack Young, Samantha Howe, Ariana Lord, Olivia Sarkis, Tommy Zschau, Alleigh Gabaree, Robin Nelson, Riann Fortin, Korey Champney, Clara Andre, Reese Petit, Liza Morse, Fritz Hauser, Michael Maccini, Rylie Cadieux, Colleen Flinn, Laci Sandvil, Matt St. Cyr, Aiden Whiting, Maggie Anderson, Lauren McKee, Sage Smith, Lily Kenison, Christian Young, Emily Prest, Mackenzie Kingsbury, and Morgan Wagstaff were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Student artists from four schools (Danville, LI, Arlington and Cornerstone) are featured in the current exhibit at The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at NVRH.
Catamount Arts announced a new StJ Art on the Street exhibition, “Evoking Spring,” which will run from March 7 through May 28.
Catamount Arts recently announced three free online workshops as part of the sixth annual Vermont Animation Festival, hosted by Northern Vermont University.
The Cobleigh Public Library and the Newark Street School have received a generous addition for their children’s book collections from the Children’s Literacy Foundation.
Alicia Socia, Ella Lisle, Maggie Anderson, Annika Socia, Keating Maurer, Tommy Zschau, Cody Van Dine, David Kantor and Cameron Clark were named to the NVAC All-District Alpine Ski Team.
The North Atlantic Conference announced plans to move ahead with plans to return to competition this spring.
A fireball over Kingdom skies ignited meteoric interest from local scientists and educators.
A family took us down memory lane to Hazen Field to revisit our coverage of the St. Johnsbury Senators baseball team.
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead told the select board that the town is ready to once again embrace outdoor dining on Railroad Street in the spring.
Zebb Winot and Jaden Hayes of St. Johnsbury and Isaiah LaPlume of North Country will represent Vermont in the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
North Country’s Julia Ballinger on Monday signed to play hockey at the next level for Division III Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass.
Zion Growers wants to create an industrial hemp processing facility at the E.T. & H.K. Ide property.
The Northern Borders Regional Commission will deliver over $9 million in funding for New Hampshire and Vermont municipalities and non-profits.
The broadband movement in the Northeast Kingdom is gaining momentum.
Grafton County Dispatch is offering service to Stark, Stratford and Dalton in Coos County, and Lunenburg, Guildhall and Maidstone in Vermont who are without a dispatcher.
Former St. J Academy head basketball coach Tom O’Shea is helping lead a Cinderella run in the America East basketball tournament by the University of Massachusetts Lowell team.
Members of the Self Advocates Vermont Choices group presented a check for $3,200 to Kenny Timson, administrator of the St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge after the lodge was burglarized.
The all-volunteer Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team and N.H. Fish & Game rescued a hiker after a devastating fall at South Tripyramid.
Tri-County CAP will expand services for women and children at The Burch House Shelter.
North Country’s Jack Young put the final exclamation point on a spectacular high school skiing career, sweeping the Division I classic and freestyle titles for the second straight winter at the Vermont state Nordic championships at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr and North Country’s Korey Champney were voted Athletes of the Week by readers.
St. J senior Tommy Zschau won the NVAC giant slalom district championship.
Joe’s Pond, Harvey’s Lake and Memphremagog ice out tickets are for sale.
Strongmen and strongwomen competed at the USPA Drug Tested Kingdom Classic at the Groton Town Building and raised money for Umbrella.
17 students enrolled in free health care classes through CCV as part of a program aimed at workforce development for the Northeast Kingdom.
Today is your last chance to enter submissions for the Catamount Arts Kingdom COVID Cookbook project. Email cookbook@catamountarts.org.
Discussions are underway to create a joint fishery management plan between Vermont and Quebec for Lake Memphremagog, which straddles both sides of the international border.
Maida Stahler, an eighth-grader at Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury, won the school’s spelling bee for the fourth year in a row.
Ed Samson is retiring from his post as Lancaster Town Manager after 15 years. Planning and Zoning Coordinator Benjamin Gaetjens-Oleson will take over for Samson who dedicated most of his adult life to public service.
The Community Restorative Justice Center erected a yurt in the backyard, seeking to restore in-person gatherings.
Bethlehem Cares is offering assistance to those who have needs beyond the food pantry and town welfare office.
Lawmakers are trying to ignite a biomass boom at plants in the North Country.
Sam Young joined Tim Scott Real Estate.
The Rabbit Hill Inn has once again earned the prestigious honor of being named among the “500 Best Hotels in the World” by Travel+Leisure magazine.
The hydro-electric company that operates local power-producing dams on the Connecticut River reached a 30-year power purchase agreement with Green Mountain Power.
Eneekay Records, Northern Vermont University’s student- run record label based on the NVU-Lyndon campus, celebrated its fifth anniversary with the launch of a three-song EP for the NVU Lyndon-based rock band Mad Mesa.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
