Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Larry Fliegelman was named the new middle and high school principal for the Danville School.
Lyndon Institute senior forwards Aiden Hale and Nick Matteis along with Kingdom Blades senior forward Clara Andre (St. Johnsbury) were picked to compete in the 36th Rotary Bank All-Star Hockey Classic.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hayden Wilkins and Cassidy Kittredge earned All-Metro honors.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Liam Laidlaw signed his Letter of Intent to play soccer for Division II St. Anselm College.
After a one-year hiatus, the regional Celtic band Islay Mist Ceilidh returns March 19 with its traditional St. Patrick’s show at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts.
Catamount Arts presents Kerubo tonight (Saturday) at the ArtPort as part of its new Facing the Sunrise series.
NEK Native Mark Gessner is playing Coast Guard Special Agent Neil Pike in NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS.
Millions of dollars are coming to the region through the most recent federal Omnibus spending bill.
The Waterford Historical Society will celebrate Women’s History Month with a free presentation this week.
White Mountains Regional’s Avery Hazelton, Tyler Hicks, Brody LaBounty and Morgan Doolan were named to New Hampshire Basketball Coaches all-state teams.
LI’s Brooke’lyn Robinson, SJA’s Hayden Wilkins, NCU’s Sabine Brueck, LRU’s Sakoya Sweeney, Hazen’s Caitlyn Davison and Blue Mountain’s Jordan Alley all made the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association’s Dream Dozen.
Bobby Farlice-Rubio will present the second lecture (“The Outer Limits: Exploring the Extremes of Astronomy”) in the Spring Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series this week at Catamount Arts.
Korbin Richard Laramee, Halle Lujah Maxwell, Corey Stephan Kendall, Moira Bradshaw, Dorothy Rose Bocchino and Kayden James Dolan Butterfield were born.
Hundreds of elder Northeast Kingdom residents received emergency “blizzard bags” of shelf-stable food and beverages thanks to a joint project from the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, Passumpsic Bank, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and North Country Hospital.
A group of area churches is inviting the public to come together in prayer supporting the people of Ukraine tomorrow.
Elijah Flocke, John Dennis, Fritz Hauser, Murphy Young, Cooper Brueck, Ian Applegate, Xavier Hill, Tyler Rivard, Lincoln Michaud, Evan Dennis, Ricky Fennimore, Sophie Bell, Troy Boissonneault, Sakoya Sweeney, Maddie Racine, Madison Bowman, Dayna Knights, Kayden Hoskins, Grady Millen, Jeff Santo and Cam Tenney-Burt were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Blue Mountain, Hazen and Woodsville are all playing this weekend for Boys Basketball State Championships.
Gov. Phil Scott namedJohn Kascenska, of Burke, to fill the legislative seat recently vacated by Sutton resident Patrick Seymour.
The Concord Select Board is planning to restore the town hall on Main Street and Graves Cemetery on Johnson Road.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Umbrella recently announced the completion of the Strategic Plan for the Northeast Kingdom Prevention Center of Excellence.
Profile High School’s Troy Boissonneault and Sophie Bell claimed New England titles in boys giant slalom and girls slalom at the Eastern High School Championships.
The LAYHA Bantams competed for a Youth Hockey State Championship.
Lunenburg fifth-grader Lucianna Ball’s “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” was the top essay in Vermont in the Daughters of the American Revolution Essay Contest.
A wall above the honking tunnel in downtown St. Johnsbury will soon be the site of a public art installation sponsored by Catamount Arts. Finalists Tara Goreau, Noa Younse and Clay Morhman presented their visions to a committee this week.
The H.O.P.E. Silent Auction to support community programs will begin online this week.
Business partners Matt Young and Bud Stevens are preparing to open a hard seltzer brewery off of Route 5 in Lyndonville.
Coos County Family Health Services has received permission from the Health Resources and Services Administration to operate a federally-qualified health center serving residents of the Colebrook area.
Vermont turned 231 years old.
St. Johnsbury Academy crowned its Winter Carnival Spirit Squad, including Jenny Li, Sam Begin, Hannah Angell, Clara Andre, Patrick Keenan and Will Miller.
Kate Harrington Segal, a Profile grad, was named superintendent of SAU 35.
The Ethan Allen Institute named Meg Hansen the organization’s new president. She succeeds Rob Roper, who led EAI for nine years.
Littleton Regional Healthcare physicians Dr. Alice Rocke and Dr. Jeffrey Kauffman received the 2022 Top Doctor designation by New Hampshire Magazine.
Pica-Pica Filipino Cuisine reopened.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) announced the selection of Brault’s Market, of Troy in the Northeast Kingdom, as the second Vermont meat-processing establishment in Vermont to participate in the Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program, allowing the small business to process product locally and ship to consumers outside of Vermont’s borders.
St. Johnsbury Academy Culinary students Saphire Chartier, Anna Robertson, Kelly Ford, Damien Valley, Carissa Brittain, Cody Langmaid and Phoebe Forester received their ServSafe Manager Certification, a national industry-recognized credential and achievement in the Hospitality Restaurant Service Industry.
Catamount Arts announced new opportunities for independent curators.
Catamount Arts will host a Creole zydeco brass band showdown in St. Johnsbury as part of the KCP Presents performing arts series. Mardi Gras Mambo, featuring the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas perform this week.
All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Littleton recently introduced a ‘Little Free Library’ for grade school and middle school schoolchildren outside the church on School Street.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
