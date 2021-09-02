Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
St. Johnsbury Academy electricity students are powering efficiency upgrades at Fenton Chester Ice Arena.
Let’s Grow Kids, NEK Community Broadband and the Northern Community Investment Corporation all got big bucks from Rural Business Development Grants.
James Penrose of Paris, France, triple crossed Lake Willoughby, swimming a total of 15 miles in 9 hours and 30 minutes and becoming the oldest person to complete a three-way crossing.
Hardwick author Brett Stanciu will have a book launch for her new memoir.
Danville mother, nurse and officer Kathryn Burnell was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the New York Air National Guard.
Interim St. Johnsbury Fire Department Chief Christopher J. Olsen is bringing the fire to his new post.
The financial picture at NVU is better than expected.
The summer renovation of Fairbanks Field – adding state-of-the-art stadium lighting and replacing natural grass with artificial turf – is now complete.
Evie Burger, Madison McLaren, Dylan Colby, Brian Cavanaugh, Logan Ames, Lauren McKee, Leah Krull, Maddie Roy,
were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
As part of a year-long celebration of key anniversaries at the Peacham Congregational Church, organizers plan to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the church’s organ, dedicated in September of 1871.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is finishing the 2021 season with a rare night concert at Dog Mountain tonight.
Conditional approval was given to St. Johnsbury Academy last week to relocate its business and admissions offices to its newly acquired property on Fairbanks Drive.
Lt. Hugh O’Donnell, station commander at the St. Johnsbury barracks, will now take over as station commander at the Royalton barracks. Sgt. Owen Ballinger will serve as acting commander of the St. Johnsbury Field Station.
Wyatt William Brink and Walter Joseph Handy were born.
State bioengineering projects will protect shorelines at Prouty Beach in Newport and Lake Salem in Derby.
The 36-bed New Hampshire Detox Center, formerly called the Friendship House, is open and accepting clients.
Former caddies gathered at the Maplewood golf course to celebrate the new state historical marker that officially marks the nearby Our Lady of the Fairways Shrine, built in 1958 to memorialize generations of caddies who were members of camps in New England.
The Fireman’s Muster is back at the Lancaster Fair.
Danville School recently announced the newest faculty additions to the school for the 2021-2022 school year: Emily Greaves, Paula Pearce, Lydia Pitkin, Jenna Sweet, Jennie Moore, Amy Flannery, Marcia Davis, Nick Whites, Katherine Miller, Richie Benoit, Rose Modry and Malcolm Cheney.
Bethlehem Library received nearly $3,000 in grant funding for early childhood education and the community room.
Greg and Margo Connors saved the historic Sugar Hill Sampler.
Thanks to Dale Steen and Emily Demers, two new exhibits at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center honor and celebrate the contributions of local women.
The annual H.O.P.E. Color Run/Walk is back this year, after a more than 2½ year hiatus.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village’s annual Twilight Stars Party returns today after taking a year off.
A new net metering law in N.H. is likely to breathe new life into proposed energy projects, like solar arrays, planned for some North Country towns.
Community WiFi will soon be live in Woodsville.
After 22 years of providing care to children in the community, pediatrician Dr. Elaine Stasny has retired from St. Johnsbury Pediatrics.
Gwen Bailey-Rowe began her new position as the Director of the North Country Career Center.
Local golfer Mathew Benn was chosen to represent Vermont in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games next summer in Orlando, Fla.
Littleton Regional Healthcare staffers Michele Hannon and Emily Kelly completed the Ironman Lake Placid - a grueling single-day event that includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112 miles of cycling, followed by a full marathon.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
