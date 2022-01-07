Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Standout athlete Patrick Greenan is taking the “Goggins Challenge,” to help fundraise for broadcaster Johnny Allen who is battling cancer.
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board had a change of heart on masks following feedback from concerned teachers and community members.
Photographs by Keith Chamberlin are featured this month at the Satellite Gallery.
WREN is presenting an exhibition of student art from local high schools in their gallery.
Bethlehem Public Library was recently awarded over $17,000 in funding through the Institute for Museum and Library Services “Grants to States” program.
NVRH released the January through March 2022 edition of its HealthyChoices newsletter.
The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and NEK Audubon are collaborating to present a naturalist book club this winter.
Alexis Christensen, Mya Brown, Josh Robie, Aaliyah Wilburn, Cora Nadeau, Josi Fortin, Jordan Alley, Lauren Joy, Aiden Hale, Alex Giroux, Nick Matteis, Logan Miller, Ben Wheelock, Kolton Dowse, Kaiden Dowse, Tyler Rivard, Emma Renaudette, Kadienne Whitcomb, Emily Farr, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Maddie Roy, Haley Rossitto, Shyanna Fuller, Avery Hazelton, Avery Woodburn, Tyler Hicks, Cayden Wakeham, Ainsley Savage, Fritz Hauser, Sam Begin, Cole Banks, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Ian Applegate and Emma Gray were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Tom Conte, former athletic director at St. Johnsbury Academy, was among 11 individuals named recipients of the 2021 Bruce D. Whitehead Distinguished Service Awards given by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
NVRH welcomed its first baby of the New Year – Dillon Harrison Benton – at 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022. Dillon is the son of Justin Benton and Halle Vera Rich of Lyndonville.
Groveton boys basketball coach Mark Collins recorded his 500th career victory.
Longtime local firefighter Brad Reed was named Chief of the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
Waterford students helped release a rehabilitated Barred owl named Jerry back into the skies above the school.
Rhiannon Caldwell and Erik Mentes got married.
Parents Melanie and Warren Perry welcomed twin babies Wyatt and Willa born on Jan. 2, 2022, at 6:37 a.m. and 6:38 a.m. respectively. Babies Wyatt and Willa are the firstborn of the year at Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Sauter Birthing Suite.
David Schilling, Principal of Danville Middle and High School, has proposed an enhanced focus on experiential learning for the PreK-12 school.
A developer is proposing 60 apartment units at the top of Long Hill beside the Bethlehem Country Club clubhouse along Route 302/Main Street.
The effort to restore a brook trout breeding population in Franconia Notch State Park is advancing.
Fletcher Foote, of Newport, and Ethan Shopland, of East Hardwick, were nominated for United States Military Academies.
Catamount Arts is partnering with Teaching Artists Connect (TAC) to host an online workshop titled “Integrating the Arts in Early Childhood Education.”
A new effort, Revamp The Ville, aims to breathe new life into downtown Lyndonville.
Super Secret Ice Cream owner Kristina Zontini bought the former Indian Brook Trading Company building to expand operations.
Catamount Arts overcame tremendous odds and staged a virtual First Night.
Lancaster Police officers are participating in the One Chip Challenge to support the Tyler Blain House Homeless Shelter.
Richard Blais went 14-2 and Beat the “Experts” in the Hoagie’s weekly football challenge.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
