Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The St. Johnsbury Academy Diversity Council members (Konosuke Oi, Addie Chandler, Hannah Keith and Katlyn Zheng) participated in a public hearing of Vermont Supreme Court’s Commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
The Prouty will be expanded to St. Johnsbury, with a community walk being held at St. Johnsbury Academy.
The Cannon Cliffs are undergoing a rock fall study that could carry local, national, and international benefits.
GoLittleton.com is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Personnel from North Country Career Center’s Transportation Science Technology program met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at BETA Technologies in Burlington.
Our sports staff named Hazen’s Tyler Rivard the Caledonian Record Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Cam Davidson, Harry Geng, Josh Robie, Kayden Hoskins, Cooper Brueck, Austin Wheeler, Evan Dennis, Rex Hauser, Carmichael Lopez, Alex Leslie, Christian Young and Tyler Rivard were named to the Caledonian Record Boys Basketball Dream Dozen Team. Earning Honorable Mention were Jorden Driver, Xavier Hill, Andrew Joncas, Ricky Fennimore, Landon Kingsbury, Dre Akines, Kolten Dowse, Ethan Lussier, Aidan Brody, Haidin Chilafoux, Avery Woodburn and Brendan Moodie.
Lyndon Institute will perform its annual dance recital this week and donate all proceeds to NEKProsper.
As part of National Poetry Month, Bethlehem Public Library is celebrating the works of Maxine Kumin and Robert Frost.
The St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute unified basketball teams competed in their season opener.
Students from St. Johnsbury School will join the annual St. Johnsbury Out of the Darkness Walk hosted by students in the Catch Program and the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Allison Noel is the new Principal at Stratford School.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s lacrosse player Elias Libby was named the North Atlantic Conference defensive player of the week for the week.
Registration is open for Catamount Arts’ Cirque Us Family Circus Workshop, scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at the ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall.
KCP Presents and Catamount Arts are bringing the Yamato Drummers of Japan on Sunday at LI.
Wildlife photographer Roger Irwin of Maidstone is the artist of the month at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
The Vermont House Government Operations Committee began work on the Lyndon-Lyndonville merger bill.
The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center broke ground on its new exhibit hall.
The Newport City Council unanimously approved the Kingdom Games Memphremagog Parade in July.
Officials celebrated the grand opening of the new senior center in Gilman.
Noelle Marie Taylor and Henry James Handy were born.
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board appointed new member Michael Adamkowski.
After a three-year hiatus due to the covid pandemic, St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Pool Auction will return to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Alumni Gymnasium this spring.
Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night, hosted by Bob and Sarah Amos, returns to the ArtPort tonight (Saturday) with special guests Beg, Steal, or Borrow.
The Lancaster community is rallying around six-year-old Olivia St. Onge as she faces significant health challenges.
The Littleton Chamber of Commerce named Mark Bonta the Citizen of the Year; Dennis Hartwell the Volunteer of the Year; and Joe Woodson the Student of the Year.
A painting by LI’s Ezra Goss of Barnet won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2023 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. It’s the sixth consecutive contest win by Lyndon Institute artists.
Seven Northeast Kingdom residents (J. Sung-Hee Chung, Kenneth Gammell, Daniel Coutu, John Kascenska, Christine Payne, Deb Doyon, Christle Davis) were among 85 individuals appointed by Governor Phil Scott to state boards and commissions.
The St. Johnsbury Prospectors had a strong showing at the third-sixth grade Vermont state wrestling finals, including state championships by Gunnar Sholans, Cole Brown, and Caleb Decker.
Tanner Rivet completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Weeks Memorial Library.
Air Liquide company Airgas chose Lyndon Institute and White Mountain Regional High School for the company’s High School Welding Education Initiative for students interested in a welding career.
Living history performer Tracy Messer will take the form of President Calvin Coolidge this week at the St. Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
Hikers will honor a young Massachusetts woman who died in the White Mountains by climbing multiple peaks this summer. “Emily’s Hike To Save a Life” will raise funds for a foundation created by her family.
White Mountains Regional High School culinary and restaurant management students won the ProStart New England Regional Invitational Management Cup.
Make-A-Wish is sending 7-year-old Kathryn Waters to Disney World, and dozens of local students and volunteers from St. Johnsbury Academy and North Country School of Dance staged a magical celebration for her at her elementary school.
The annual Northeast Kingdom College Fair for high school students and parents returned to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon campus.
Second-year member Katie Williams was named Select Board Chair.
A widely acclaimed podcast series, Marjan’s Musical Soirées, by Marjan Kiepura and Jane Knox-Kiepura, has attracted an international audience from a private home studio in Littleton.
Our sports staff named its winter sports season player of the year including Lake Region’s Ella Blaise (Girls Hockey); Lyndon Institute’s Garett Shatney (Boys Hockey); St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hannah Keithan (Wrestling); Profile’s Makenna Price (Girls Alpine); Profile’s Adam Bell (Boys Alpine); St. Johnsbury Academy’s Ruth Krebs (Nordic); St. Johnsbury Academy’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman (Boys Indoor Track); St. Johnsbury Academy’s Brooke White (Girls Indoor Track); and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Lydia Ruggles (Gymnastics).
Lynn Berry and Emily Nyman earned Vermont School Counselor Association Lifetime Achievement Awards.
St. Johnsbury School students visited the St. Johnsbury fire and police stations as part of their Career Explorations Club.
Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance awarded the Barrett Insurance Agency a 2023 Make More Happen Award for volunteering with the Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network.
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty honored local agents Nikki Barrett, Karen Walsh and Beth Horan.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.