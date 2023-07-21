Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Lyndon has secured most of the funding needed to restore the Sanborn Covered Bridge.
The first anniversary of the launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was celebrated at the Cornerstone Lane property, where Northeast Kingdom Human Services plans to answer the calls from those in a mental health crisis.
Michele Coparanis of West Burke, who lost 110.6 pounds, was named 2022 Vermont Queen by the TOPS Weight Loss organization.
The first-ever Building Communities that Thrive Through Connection conference held at Burke Mountain Resort was deemed a great success by organizers, including NVRH, Umbrella and the NEK Prevention Center of Excellence.
The Danville Bear Crawl 5K Run will once again kick start the 92nd annual Danville Fair on August 5.
The St. Johnsbury Little League All-Stars won Vermont’s District IV and moves on to the state baseball tournament.
Weathervane Theatre’s Patchwork Players are now performing The Rainbow Fish Musical.
Mexican-born singer-guitarist Mamselle Ruiz played the Colonial.
Local band Broke and Ugly brought its funky, laid-back sound to Lancaster’s third Rockin’ the Park concert.
The Vermont Humanities Council will present “Vermont Women and the Civil War” this week in Albany.
AHEAD is partnering with the Littleton Industrial Development Corp. for a potential workforce housing development in the Littleton Industrial Park.
Kingdom Trails was recently recognized by the 2023 Vermont Public Places Awards program, receiving an Honor Award for their Kingdom Trails Network Capacity Study.
Tritium Well played a live concert on McIndoe’s Academy Green.
The St. Johnsbury Town Band performed at the History & Heritage Center.
The Town of Lunenburg and the Village of Gilman have begun a 10-month process to collect residents’ feedback and develop a proposed Municipal Plan for residents to adopt.
The Lyndon 15U Babe Ruth All-Stars won the Vermont Baseball State Championship.
Over 60 young basketball players participated in St. Johnsbury Academy’s summer basketball camp.
Vermont State University at Lyndon hosted the Northeast Kingdom Military Teen Adventure Camp, welcoming children ages 13 to 18 whose parents or guardians are or were members of the National Guard or regular military.
After serving the town of Bethlehem for more than 50 years, including nearly a decade and a half as the full-time fire chief, Jack Anderson, a twin state leader in the fire service, is shifting to becoming a part-time chief.
Onyx Enzo Stone and Hazel Grace Duncan were born.
The Memphremagog Watershed Association was awarded nearly $143,000 from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Water Quality Formula Grant program to complete stream and floodplain restoration work on Valley Brook in Morgan.
The Vermont State University-Lyndon Upward Bound program began its 43rd annual Summer Residential Program and welcomed the Lyndon Institute Upward Bound program for its first summer program.
Less than a week after Jerry Jam was called off due to catastrophic flooding in the host town of Cabot, festival organizers held a fundraiser for the hard-hit Northeast Kingdom community over the weekend.
Whitefield Police Officer Michael Laska was honored for going above and beyond the call of duty after he mowed the lawn of a woman who suffered a medical event and couldn’t finish it herself.
The Whitefield Fire Department also was recognized for saving Maverick the dog after he was swept into the Johns River.
St. Johnsbury’s Northeast Kingdom Community Action earned a Turrell Fund Award for exemplary work serving young children and families.
Allie and Andee Ackermann raised approximately $700 at their lemonade stand and donated all of it to Hardwick House of Pizza owners Tyler and Michelle Demers to help them recover from flood devastation.
Lyndon hosted another spectacular Stars & Stripes Festival.
The White Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Sugar Hill Librarian Irene Amsbary.
St. Johnsbury’s Rental Housing Improvement Program will contribute to the construction of 20 new apartments in St. Johnsbury and five apartment renovations.
Bobbie Roy, of Barnet, saved Dolly Parton, a neglected Mustang.
Fourteen Iraqi students are visiting the NEK next week through the Vermont Council on World Affairs.
To mark the completion of the mental health support area in its Emergency Department, NVRH will hold an opening celebration this week.
The new owners of the Rabbit Hill Inn held a Grand Opening.
Longtime Groveton Coach Tim Haskins will be inducted into the NHIAA Hall of Fame.
Irasburg cannabis producer Vermontijuana is bridging the gap between the state’s newborn cannabis industry and specialty foods as a new member of the Vermont Fresh Network.
North Country Hospital has partnered with the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UVM Children’s Hospital, consisting of a Telemedicine Program for North Country Hospital’s Maternal Child Health Unit.
Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Charles Larcomb to Manager of the Whitefield office.
Three local middle schoolers (Byron Doyle, Tilly Veysey, and Liam Wood) are interning at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village this summer.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
