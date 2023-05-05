Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The St. Johnsbury School Theatre Department presents its spring musical, “Newsies Jr.” this weekend.
St. Johnsbury and Hardwick were each awarded $200,000 grants for downtown improvements.
Jaden Beardsley, Brooke White, Peyton Qualter, Noah Covell, Rob Breault, Maren Nitsche, Sophia Shippee, Cameron Roy, Evan Dennis, Hayden Carle, Karli Blood, Kaylee Hamlett, Kyra Nelson, Felicity Sulham, JP Perez, Kyle Fuentes, Addie Jensen, Kacie Nelson, Cassidy Kittredge, Andres Correa, Tiago Chang, Tyra Scelza, Randi Fortin, Jaydin Royer, Molly Smith, Tate Parker, Wyatt Mason, Andrew Menard, Gerardo Fernandez, Andrew Bugbee, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Carson Eames, Diego Perez, Willa Kantrowitz, Cage Thompson, Brody Mosher, Ricky Fennimore, Ashleigh Simpson, and Sarah Tanner were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Former Academy star and Stonehill College junior Lilly Leach was named first-team All-Northeast Conference.
The North Country Chorus will perform “Considering Matthew Shepard” this weekend in the St. Johnsbury Academy’s South Church Hall.
Catamount Arts presents the Bluegrass Jamboree tonight (Saturday) at the ArtPort featuring Bob & Sarah Amos, Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey, Dana Robinson, The Kowal Family Band, and Chris Cruger.
The TAP Into Film 72-Hour Film Slam is next weekend.
Catamount Arts announced a two-part plein-air painting workshop for adults and high school students.
Girl Scout Troop 51442 will serve as Danville’s site coordinators for Green Up Day.
Twenty years after his collapse, the Old Man of the Mountain was remembered by generations of residents, including members of the legacy fund who are working to keep his memory alive for future generations.
Bethlehem is getting a new fire truck.
A fundraising effort is underway to help save Jeudevine Falls in Hardwick.
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at NVRH opened a display by Greensboro artist Isabella (Isa) Oehry.
Trustees Susan Mills and Christopher Hunter will join the expanded Select Board if all goes as planned with the Lyndon/Lyndonville merger.
Danville will dedicate its softball field to legendary coach Paul Remick today.
Knight Vicendo Andres Lazo was born.
The Community College of Vermont and the Department of Corrections are partnering on an innovative post-secondary education initiative for staff and inmates.
Brown and rainbow trout by the bucketful were released into the Passumpsic River as part of the annual stocking by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball players Carlos Rodriguez and Nathan Bigelow were named North Atlantic Conference pitcher and rookie of the week, respectively.
A team of researchers from Middlebury College, Florida Museum of Natural History, and the University of Nevada, Reno, collaborated with Beau Harris, Director of Collections at the Fairbanks Museum, to use historic DNA from a taxidermy mount in the Museum’s collection to trace the geographic range and diversity of this species.
Aurelia Valliere Ordway will have a place at the Littleton Opera House, where she sang in the 1930s and ’40s, after her daughter Linda MacNeil donated her music and portrait.
Governor Phil Scott tapped locals Mike Mutascio, Jan Westervelt, Bruce MacLean and Thad Richardson to serve on several state boards and commissions.
LI’s Wyatt Mason and Molly Smith were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Agustin Gil Tricio, Ricky Fennimore, Andrew Menard, Kacie Nelson, Tyra Scelza, Willa Kantrowitz, and Dory Roy were nominated.
Local students are learning to nurse through the Allied Health Careers program at Lyndon Institute.
The groundwork for the History & Heritage Center’s new exhibit hall was laid out last week as an “ISO-Slab” system.
National headliners Recycled Percussion will perform a free concert and do good deeds in Lancaster.
Tiffany Benoit of Danville completed the London Marathon as part of her goal to run all six world marathons. She has Boston, Berlin and Tokyo remaining after finishing London, New York, and Chicago.
Protections for Miller’s Run Covered Bridge should be in place soon.
The town of St. Johnsbury will be offering grants to local businesses and organizations to support various projects.
To stay proactive against the drug problem in the community, the Littleton Police Department has requested that the town accept another $65,000 grant to assign a Littleton police officer to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
Plans to pitch a new municipal wastewater system to townspeople are underway in Burke.
The Shane Copp Annual Youth Fishing Day is today at the NorthWoods Stewardship Center Pond.
Bethlehem is embarking on a three-phase comprehensive study of its housing needs.
The NEK Council on Aging hired Carol Smith as a case manager.
Do North Coworking and Northern Vermont University are taking applications for the four-month cohort for the Forestry Accelerator.
Megan Hopps of Whitefield published a new book, “Scarlet’s Retribution.”
Albany Community Trust won a $15,000 public arts award from the Vermont Arts Council.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
