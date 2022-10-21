Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Today is the 117th Chapter of The Game.
Caledonia County Fair directors took time this weekend to celebrate decades of service by Dick Lawrence.
Tickets are now available for the Catamount Raffle For The Arts.
Gerardo Fernandez, Crane Davis, Gavin Rondeau, Brady Blake, Camrin Gustin, Clara Hernandez, Karli Blood, Lily Roy, Jordan Alley, Maya Christy, Hallie Wright, Gus Yerkes, Paige Smith, Julieann Bromley, Alia Davis, Hannah Amadon, Ben Taylor, Ava Bouchard, Molly Smith, Carter Bunnell, Jackson Horne, Eli Vasconcelos, Carson Eames, Cora Nadeau, Grace Martin, Lauryn Corrigan, Lilli Klark, Emily Kostruba, RJ Kittredge, Joelvy Perez, Calden Hill, Addison Hadlock, Quinn Murphy, Alejandro Orozco, Dawson Wilkins, Joseph Silver, Holden Newland, Satchel Miller-White, Alex Leslie, Madison Bowman, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Charlie Krebs, Nathaniel Chumbes, Coby Youngman, Sofia Limoges, Genevieve Hatch, Cam Berry, Jake Sanville, Colby Simpson and Ethan Lussier were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Emanuel Family Band will play tonight at the Catamount ArtPort as part of the Facing The Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
KCP Presents is bringing the Acting Company’s Romeo and Juliet to Fuller Hall this Thursday night.
Danville Works, a career, technical and experiential learning program, is off and running at the Danville School.
The Mobile Dental Van was at the St. Johnsbury School providing care.
Sherwood Fleury, a former Stratford resident, made a $100 donation to the Police Athletic League in appreciation for the help he received from Lancaster Police when his vehicle was disabled.
NVRH is hosting a drive-thru flu and COVID booster shot clinic through Nov. 11.
The 2022 North-South Senior All-Star Football Classic will feature 13 local area players when the teams square off on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Norwich University’s Sabine Field. St. Johnsbury’s Alejandro Orozco, Gavynn Kenney-Young, Quinn Murphy, Simon North and Dawson Wilkins; Lyndon’s Ashton Gould, Cam Berry, Jake Sanville, Quentin Thomas and RJ Kittredge; and North Country’s Andrew Fletcher, Cooper Wheeler and Luke Nielson will represent their respective schools.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute this week will welcome back Cynthia Bittinger to speak at Catamount Arts about her book, “Vermont Women, Native Americans and African Americans: Out of the Shadows of History.”
With the general election approaching, Joe Benning of Lyndonville has upped his fundraising operation in his bid for Lt. Governor.
The Vermont Army National Guard Armory in Lyndonville was dedicated to Sgt. Cody Surprise, a Lyndon Institute graduate who tragically passed in May.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Monday held their second and final information session on the proposed town-village merger in Lyndon. Voters will now decide.
Seraphine Luna Pearsall and Charlotte Rose DeWitt were born.
“Nurse Soph,” serving Miller’s Run, was named the 2022 Vermont School Nurse of the Year.
St. Johnsbury Academy students in Chef David Hale’s culinary program teamed with players from the JV Field Hockey team to process over 500 pounds of produce for area food shelves.
The Heart Space Healing Collective is hosting a Harvest Party tomorrow.
The Back Pack Program at St. Paul’s Church served 200 North Country students.
New York Times bestselling author, Kate Messner visited Waterford School and spoke to students in the pre-kindergarten through eighth grades about her writing experiences.
St. Johnsbury Academy students in Jeremy Robert’s Advanced Electricity Class have stacked over ten chords of firewood for local families this fall.
Rosina Greenwood was honored for her community service by the Vermont Retired Educators’ Association. Greenwood volunteered 600 hours at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, making crocheted shawls given to patients at the hospital as comforting prayer shawls.
The region’s first cannabis retail store opened in St. Johnsbury to a steady flow of happy customers.
The Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick received $50,000 from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to expand produce to pantry offerings that supply food pantries with fresh local food.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Emily Kostruba and Lyndon Institute’s RJ Kittredge were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Carter Bunnell, Jackson Horne, Eli Vasconcelos, Carson Eames, Cora Nadeau, Grace Martin, Lauryn Corrigan and Lilli Klark.
The Danville girls were crowned champions in the annual Haverhill Soccer Fest fifth- and sixth-grade tournament.
Veterans gathered at NVU-Lyndon to share stories of their service.
Over 130 runners participated in the annual Kingdom Challenge.
The Littleton Food Pantry hosted a grand opening celebration for its newly-completed 2,000 sq. ft. facility.
WREN earned four different grants from three state organizations.
The Rodliff Raiders youth football program recently took in over $3,800 through a frozen pizza sale fundraiser in cooperation with Vermont Frozen of Derby. Gabriel Emmons, Tucker Richard and Connor Way were top sellers.
According to SKI Magazine, Bretton Woods at Omni Mount Washington Resort is among the “Top 50 Resorts in North America,” ranking #2 in the East and #1 in New Hampshire, plus #1 in the East for Grooming and Lifts, and #1 in New Hampshire for Snow Quality, Guest Services and Dining.
The Bethlehem Public Library welcomed New Hampshire author and poet Jeffrey Zygmont for his dramatic recitation of Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem, “The Raven.”
The Northeast Kingdom’s Back Room Gallery is highlighting autumn with the landscape art of Michele Johnsen in her new exhibit “Do You Believe in Magic” through Nov. 19.
The Colonial Theatre wraps up its strong 2022 season with two live shows this and next weekend.
Ami English of Coventry is the winner of the eighth annual Early Childhood Educator of the Year Award from the Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children. Ryegate’s Jackie Sprague earned a Distinguished Service Award.
Lake Region’s Stephanie Harper was named Vermont’s Art Teacher of the Year by the Vermont Art Educators Association.
The Glenwood Cemetery Association of Littleton recently named Claude Lepete as cemetery sexton.
The Barrel Bowl returned.
The NVU-Lyndon softball team is holding a Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Starlite Theater tonight.
Littleton Regional Healthcare is hosting its annual Fall Health and Wellness Fair this Thursday. Costumes encouraged.
Nettye Lamkay is the MAC Artist of the Month for October.
On Nov. 5, the Great North Woods Center for the Arts hosts director/producer Jay Craven from the Northeast Kingdom and his film, Jack London’s “Martin Eden.”
The Old Stone House and Museum are welcoming Trick-or-Treaters tomorrow.
The Great North Woods Center held its annual fall arts and craft fair.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.