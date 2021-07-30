Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Plans for a dog park in Littleton are advancing after getting fundraising boosts from private donations and town support.
The Town of St. Johnsbury is investing $200,000 to improve a stretch of downtown sidewalks.
St. Johnsbury Academy completed another successful Operation Creation.
The 36th annual 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree was held at the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club in St. Johnsbury and local kids (Luke McReynolds, Nick McReynolds, Uma Chirkova, Andy McReynolds, Jonathan Churchill, Misha Chirkov, Jackson Dwyer, Chloe Johnson, Baylie Smith, Margaret Williams, Taylor Tetreault, Hayley Michaud, Colton Masure, Hadley Michaud, Abby McReynolds, Logan Goodridge) hit their marks.
Austin Giroux of Newport Country Club is leading the pack at the Vermont Junior Tour Stroke Play Championship at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury.
Juice will perform this Sunday at Dog Mountain as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, brought to us by Catamount Arts and the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.
A bike trail network is coming to the St. Johnsbury Town Forest thanks to efforts of the Caledonia Trail Collaborative.
The first Northeast Kingdom criminal trial since the start of the pandemic was scheduled for this week. It ended in a plea deal.
Naia Tower-Pierce and younger brother Finn of East Burke are representing the U.S. and competing in the Youth Skyrunning World Championships in the Italian Alps.
STJ Rec swept the boys and girls youth track and field State Championship. This was the 12th title for the program in the past 14 years.
The NEK Men’s Monday Night Tennis group returned to action at the Kiwanis courts.
After missing 2020, live performance return to Vermont Children’s Theater this weekend with its production of Peter and the Starcatcher.
The Kingdom All Stars are now being featured on the “Rocket Shop Radio Hour” podcast and YouTube site.
“Serioso,” Beethoven’s revolutionary 11th string quartet, headlines the third week of the White Mountains Music Festival’s outdoor concerts at the Dow Field Pavilion in Franconia.
Groveton author Nancy Gray won multiple Firebird Book Awards for a number of her non-fiction works.
The Kingdom East School District summer camp is getting rave reviews from local kids, parents and instructors. Nearly 500 students from eight communities (Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock) are enrolled in the first-year, free-of-charge summer camp which runs through Aug. 6.
Encouraged by the success of a Vermont State Police program, the St. Johnsbury Police is looking into the idea of adding a mental health professional to the force.
Two dozen members of the Tribute To Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride gathered with families to honor fallen local heroes Jeremy Regnier and Alan Burgess. The men are among 75 fallen soldiers in 18 states honored during the month-long run that began in Oregon and will conclude at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in two weeks.
Ellen Cairns joined the Cabot School Board.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball players Antonio Carlisle, Kenan Hajdarevic, Zach Falkenburg and Neal Mulligan were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court for the 2020-2021 academic year. Carlisle and Hajdarevic are from St. Johnsbury.
Catamount Arts will pay $10,000 to an artist with the best plan to enhance the “honking tunnel” that carries traffic into downtown from Bay Street and the Three Rivers Bike Path.
The Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville features the fearsome fire-breathing beast as this year’s theme and opens today for the 23rd season.
The Boston Fire Department is loaning a fire engine to Littleton while LFR’s Engine 4 is down for repairs.
The Town of St. Johnsbury hired Christopher J. Olsen as an interim fire chief. Olsen recently retired from the Cotuit, Massachusetts Fire Department on Cape Cod and has recently served as an Interim Chief in Bradford, New Hampshire and East Greenwich, Rhode Island.
Kingdom Swim made a triumphant return to Lake Memphremagog.
The Lyndon 13U Babe Ruth All-Stars (Davis Palmieri, Karter Morey, Jackson Dwyer, Raymond Powers, Isaac Lefebvre, Brent Wells, Griffin Goodhue, Connor Wood, Julian Thrailkill, Cannon Fillion, Elliott Marceau, Chase Sanville, Logan Wheeler, Landry Blake, Jonathan Brown, Manager Mark Dwyer, Coach Dana Palmieri and Coach Brandon Thrailkill) represented Vermont at the New England Regionals in Westfield Mass.
Jud Kratzer, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s St. Johnsbury office, is spreading the beneficial practice of adding downed trees to area streams to improve the habitat for brook trout.
RINK Inc. cleared a major hurdle, successfully reaching an initial $35,000 fundraising goal.
The Littleton Conservation Commission is making progress on a new community forest.
The St. Johnsbury 10U Little League All-Stars represented District IV in the Vermont State Championship Tournament hosted at Legion Field.
The Listen Up Project, an original musical inspired, written and performed by Vermont teens will begin its five-stop, nine-performance statewide tour at NVU-Lyndon on Aug. 4.
Local couple Jamie and Jessica Beliveau will ride together in the Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb next month at the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
Andrea Kane is making backcountry medical and emergency response training accessible at Train NEK in Peacham.
The Kingdom Trail Association announced the 3rd Annual KTA Mini Grant program.
The town of Littleton was featured on the New England Sports Network’s “NH Life,” a half hour show in its inaugural season that explores communities across the Granite State.
H.P. Cummings Construction Company recently announced the promotion of Travis Hulbert and Calvin Russell to vice presidents.
Shari Parenteau retired from Columbia Forest Products, after 36 years of service.
Barton’s Jackson King won the 2021 Vermont Junior Tour 15-18-year old Match Play Championship at Kwiniaska Golf Club.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
