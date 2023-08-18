Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The Caledonia County Fair starts this week.
The St. Johnsbury Police earned a 13 percent raise.
Littleton’s Cole Hadlock of Murray State University placed 7th at the 2023 Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship.
“Michael Roosevelt: A Life in Print” is displayed in the Back Room Gallery at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild.
Registration has opened for StoryTown Theatre, an afterschool program for children in grades 4-7, beginning September 6.
Borderline Players are performing “Bride of Memphre” this weekend and next.
Weathervane Theatre’s 2023 Patchwork Players are putting on “The Mystery of the Missing Medallion” by the Sheridan Playwrights.
The Backshed Bluegrass Volunteers performed on the McIndoes Academy Green.
Taylor Ashton performs at Dog Mountain tomorrow (Sunday) as part of the Catamount Arts, Levitt AMP free music series.
Members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post stepped up to support fellow veteran Kenny Gokey, who was forced from his Cabot home by flooding.
Eleven local veterans (Joseph Berube, Lars Nielson, Arthur Beaton, Chuck Lockhart, Bruce Brown, Mark White, Richard Willey, Kenneth Willey, Mary Boyd White, Matthew Favreau, and Marc Routhier) were honored with Quilts of Valor.
Vermont is holding a statewide flood Green Up effort today.
The Littleton Food Coop is celebrating NH Eats Local Month.
Tiffany Benoit will replace Nick DeCaro as varsity girls’ basketball coach at Danville High School.
The St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club held its annual Life Guard Appreciation Night, honoring Caitlin Haggett, Delaney Smith, Cooper Barter, Alex Harden, Aden Marcotte, Zoe Glentz Brush, Esme Kimber, Seda Boles, Francie Torres, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Jameson Rise.
The Kiwanis Club also welcomed new members Karen Fitzgerald and Liz Kearns.
Mipso played the Colonial Theatre with special guest Laden Valley Live.
Karmé Chöling Meditation Retreat Center will host teacher Anyen Rinpoche next weekend.
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is playing at the Weathervane Theatre.
Jessica Jacobs is this year’s Dartmouth Poet In Residence at The Frost Place.
The Caledonia Food Coop is eyeing the former Walgreens building on Railroad Street for a local store.
Colbie Jade Cooke was born.
The Bethlehem Select Board adopted a resolution on inclusion.
Former Senator Patrick Leahy attended a groundbreaking for the “Yellow Barn” in Hardwick. The project will preserve and renovate the historic 4,762-square-foot yellow dairy barn into retail space and construct a new 25,137-square-foot building next door for a food business accelerator.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court unveiled an official portrait of Judge Ivorey Cobb (1911-1992), who served as a judge in the Colebrook District Court from 1964 until his retirement in 1981.
Peacham School is getting new doors.
The St. Johnsbury Town Band has added a show to be performed on Monday evening.
The ribbon cutting ceremony and reception for the grand opening of The Playpen at Dog Mountain is today.
Modern Times Theater presented Punch and Judy shows at the York Street Meeting House.
Property in Burke got a lot more valuable, based on its latest reappraisal, so the select board dropped the tax rate by 27 percent to mitigate the tax impact.
The Vermont Community Foundation awarded flood recovery grants to several local organizations.
Littleton’s Carter Pilgrim, 10, earned two top-10 finishes at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships.
Lavender farms are popping up around the NEK.
The Kingdom All Stars video “Willoughby Nights” reached over 10,000 views on YouTube.
Dalton’s Dan and Susie King were posthumously honored for supporting community efforts.
Northern Counties Health Care Northern Express Care Clinic held a ribbon-cutting celebration to signal its official opening in the former Caplan’s Army Store building.
The Presbys said they would continue to allow public hiking access to the summit of Mt. Agassiz.
Carter Insurance welcomed Lyndon’s Keith Greenwood.
The Green Bough Farm in North Haverhill earned a Climate Resilience Grant.
Mariah Bacon of Lake Region Union High School in Orleans committed to the Vermont State University-Lyndon softball program.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
